The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Coming Soon: Cineplex Announces New Playdium Location at CF Fairview Mall
"We're combining the best in entertainment and fast-casual dining by opening a Playdium alongside our Cineplex Cinemas at CF Fairview Mall. Family and friends can come together for movies, gaming and delicious food, in a one stop shop for fun," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Leveraging our industry-leading expertise in entertainment, amusement gaming and food service, this newly announced Playdium location is sure to become a go-to destination for everyday fun, casual dining and special occasions." Spanning approximately 20,000 square feet, the complex will be dedicated to games and attractions for all skill levels, while also offering a range of food and beverage options, including chef-inspired burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, nachos, tacos and a selection of sweet treats.
- KEYIMPACT AND WAYPOINT COMBINE TO FORM BEST-IN-CLASS AWAY-FROM-HOME FOOD SOLUTIONS AGENCY, ACXION FOODSERVICE
"This partnership, fueled by the best talent in the industry, allows us to leverage our expertise, strengthen our foundation in foodservice and drive results for our clients," says Dan Dougherty, co-CEO of Acxion Foodservice. Co-CEO Neil Johnson says, "We are bringing the best of both agencies together to deliver industry-leading services that foster innovation and growth." The powerful business combination is a result of the acquisition of the foodservice sales and marketing division of Advantage Solutions, including Waypoint, Ettinger-Rosini, Primeline, Coleman Greear & Associates, Halverson, Marlin Connections and CSSI. These business units possess deep capabilities, including sales brokerage representation for food, packaging, equipment, and janitorial-sanitation clients. Additionally, the collection of offerings provides research, marketing, communications, culinary and content expertise.
- The Alberta Advantage is calling - and these employers are leading the way: 'Alberta's Top Employers' for 2024 are announced
Alberta employers are responding to the province's strong economy by matching the perks and benefits found at top employers across the country. The best of these initiatives were recognized today, as Alberta's Top Employers for 2024 was announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition. The challenging labour market conditions have led many employers in Alberta to keep a much closer eye on the benefits and human resource policies offered by leading employers in other parts of Canada. They realize that they need to offer the same – if not better – benefits, HR policies and initiatives as top employers in other areas of Canada. Alberta is Calling, says the province's high-profile ad campaign across the country to attract new migrants.
- Minister Anand announces the launch of the GC Digital Talent Platform to build a strong and diverse digital public service
The Government of Canada is improving the way it recruits, develops, and deploys digital talent across the public service so it can better deliver modern, effective digital services to Canadians. The Platform simplifies the application process for individuals who specialize in digital and IT who are looking to apply for jobs within the government. As well, it will provide federal institutions with lists of pre-qualified individuals that match their digital talent needs. The Platform is a key component of the Directive on Digital Talent, which supports the development and growth of the digital community through data collection and analysis for planning, talent sourcing, talent management and guidance across the government. The directive was developed with engagement and input from the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC).
- Tim Hortons offers annual Special Olympics Donut from Feb. 2-4, with 100% of proceeds donated to Special Olympics Canada
For every Special Olympics Donut sold, 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics Canada to help athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities access more opportunities to reach their full potential in sport and in life. "We're proud to continue our long-standing support of Special Olympics Canada and will be cheering on all the athletes who will be competing at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary in a few weeks," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "I may be different, but I am a champion. When people buy the Special Olympics Donut at Tim Hortons, they are supporting and including athletes like me," shares Special Olympics figure skater, Emanuel Bou Lutfallah.
- BrandSpark International announces its 21st annual 2024 Best New Product Awards winners, recognizing the Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Household Care, Home Goods & Footwear, Restaurant Menu Items and Services based on a nationwide survey of Canadian consumers
"There are so many new products launched every year and the Best New Product Awards program continues to help guide consumers to discover those stand-out new products that can meet their evolving needs." says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "At the end of the day, the Best New Product Awards spotlight innovative products that are worth consumers' hard earned dollars." The Best New Product Awards winners will be featured in a widespread PR and media campaign including the Global TV Network, Walmart.ca, TikTok, Chatelaine, The Kit, on the Flipp flyer app, and in an online shoppable gallery on ShopperArmy.com - an engaged nationwide community of shoppers who try and review products.
- Cineplex to Offer $5 Movie Tickets and $5 Popcorn on Tuesdays this February
Going to the movies just got cheaper this month at Cineplex theatres nationwide. Every Tuesday for the month of February 2024, Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, will be offering general admission movie tickets and a small bag of popcorn for $5 each, plus tax. General admission movie tickets for Tuesday showtimes will be $5, plus tax. Tickets purchased online will be subject to an online booking fee up to $1.50 per ticket, plus tax. Standard upcharges for premium experiences will apply. This offer is not valid for non-feature film and Event Cinema presentations. All Scene+ members will continue to receive an additional 10 per cent off the ticket price for their Tuesday ticket purchase. A movie isn't complete without popcorn, so Cineplex is also offering a small bag of its famous popcorn for $5, plus tax, each Tuesday in February.
- Exro Announces Merger with SEA Electric to Create Leading e-Mobility Technology Company and Concurrent C$42 Million Capital Raise Transactions
The Combined Company aims to accelerate and modernize electrification with a patented, blue chip validated technology platform. SEA Electric produces the SEA-Drive propulsion technology that controls all the components that electrify a vehicle. When integrated with the Exro Coil Driver™, the complementary technologies provide an end-to-end solution with enhanced performance and improved total cost of ownership for commercial vehicles. SEA's technology has been validated by large blue chip OEM customers with multi-year commitments from Mack (Volvo) and Hino (Toyota). Together, Exro and SEA target delivery of more than 1,000 propulsion technology systems to these OEMs in 2024, with aggregate revenues forecasted to be more than C$200 million for the calendar year 2024.
- Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment to the Federal Court
Allyson Whyte Nowak, Senior Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court. Justice Whyte Nowak replaces Justice S. Roussel, who was elevated to the Federal Court of Appeal effective April 19, 2022. The Government of Canada has appointed more than 685 judges since November 2015. This includes 62 appointments since the Honourable Arif Virani became Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada on July 26, 2023. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada. Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of racialized persons, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.
- Collective Mining Reports a New Porphyry Discovery Named Olympus Deeps by Drilling 202.35 Metres @ 2.16 g/t AuEq; Also Expands Apollo with 548.9m @ 1.91 g/t AuEq
Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman commented: "Hard work by our team and remarkable geology has resulted in the Company announcing a third major porphyry discovery in the past eighteen months. The latter two discoveries at Trap and Olympus Deeps are separated by approximately 3.5 kilometres of prospective ground with exploration now underway to cover this highly prospective area and generate new targets for drilling. The Guayabales project stands out as one of the best exploration growth projects globally and we are excited that drilling has now resumed at the Apollo and Trap targets and will commence by the middle of February at the Olympus target."
