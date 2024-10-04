The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Oct 04, 2024, 06:18 ET
- We're Ready! Wendy's Celebrates 25 Years of Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants" with "Krabby Patty Kollab" Menu Items
Fans have eagerly speculated and imagined how this iconic patty might taste, and Wendy's is bringing its Krabby Patty Kollab Burger to land for a limited time, best paired with a first-of-its-kind Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger is Wendy's take on the most coveted recipe in all of Bikini Bottom, available starting October 8 in restaurants nationwide and on the Wendy's app.
- Tourmaline Announces Closing of Crew Energy Acquisition and Gross Overriding Royalty Sale to Topaz Energy
The Crew Acquisition represents a further important component of the Company's continuing NEBC consolidation strategy that complements the long-term EP organic growth plan. It provides a significant high-quality addition to Tourmaline's South Montney asset base and is immediately accretive to the Company's key financial and reserve metrics, estimated to add over $200 million to Tourmaline's anticipated 2025 free cash flow ("FCF")(2).
- J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches First ETFs in Canada
"The introduction of the J.P. Morgan ETFs in Canada is an important advancement of our Canada market strategy, with these offerings representing the first of a broad suite of active ETF solutions we plan to deliver over time," said Travis Hughes, Head of Canada, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "As home to the first ETF, Canada is an ideal market for these offerings. The listing of JEPI and JEPQ is a significant milestone for JPMAM as it brings focus to both the firm's success as an active manager and the breadth and depth of its global products."
- Reconafrica Announces an Operations Update and Executive Appointment
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces an operations update with respect to activities on Petroleum Exploration Licence 073 ("PEL 73"), onshore Namibia and the appointment of Gitane De Silva as Senior Vice President ESG, Communications & Stakeholder Relations.
- Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign returns today with 100% of proceeds donated to Indigenous organizations
"We're proud to be launching the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign for a fourth consecutive year and to be supporting two new additional Indigenous organizations – the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, and Ulnooweg Education Centre – so we can create even more impact right across the country," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
- Grant Thornton LLP Canada becomes Doane Grant Thornton LLP
Doane Grant Thornton reflects our evolution and future vision, but it doesn't change our commitment to helping Canadian businesses grow, transition, and thrive. Our strategic advisors combine experience, innovation, and analysis to help clients make sense of the most pressing business challenges and industry trends while unlocking new opportunities. With deep expertise across a range of services, industries and sectors, we can help you imagine the possibilities, fuel your growth, adapt to change, and prepare for the future.
- Destigmatizing menopause becomes business critical as employers lose half a million days of productivity and women sacrifice $3.3 billion in income
Menopause is a universal experience for women; 95 per cent will experience one or more of the 30-plus menopause symptoms, yet half say they are unprepared for this life stage. One-third of working women surveyed as part of MFC's workplace report say their menopause symptoms negatively impacted their job performance (32%). A significant proportion say they hid their symptoms at work (24%), and would not feel comfortable speaking to their supervisor (67%) or to someone in human resources (70%) about support.
- Sustainable Buildings Canada (SBC) Selected by Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) to Lead Major National & Provincial Sustainability Programs
This initiative, made possible by funding from NRCan's Codes Acceleration Fund, aims to facilitate the widespread adoption of the National Building Code (NBC) and National Energy Code for Buildings (NECB) across Canada, ensuring that even the highest energy performance tiers are seen as achievable with current designs and technologies. The virtual workshops are already underway for 2024, and SBC encourages all interested Codes officials, and market actors to reach out for participation details.
- Taco Bell Canada is Ringing in National Taco Day with a Tasty Deal!
Bell'-ieve it or not, Taco Bell Canada is adding some extra crunch to National Taco Day with the debut of its Roaming Bell Tower. Celebrating one of the most beloved days on the taco calendar, the Roaming Bell Tower will deliver Taco Bell Canada's first-ever audio coupon, offering fans across Canada a unique and delicious way to enjoy free tacos on October 4.
- Renaud-Bray Group Acquires Deserres
The Renaud-Bray group, the undisputed leader in the book and cultural recreation sector, is proud to announce its acquisition of DeSerres, a century-old family business. For decades, DeSerres has been a Canadian leader in art supply sales. The transaction covers the 28 retail outlets in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and British Columbia, the company's website (deserres.ca), Cadres Verbec, a specializing in framing supply services, and Lamarche Importation, a stationery product distributor.
