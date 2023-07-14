The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

14 Jul, 2023, 06:18 ET
- CANADA'S ROCK OF FAME - The Largest-Ever 'Mega' Induction of Canadian Music Icons
All 13 rock legends will be in attendance during this unforgettable night featuring live performances of the hits that music lovers have enjoyed for decades, special guests, a reunion of Canadian DJ legends, and more. Led by award-winning musical director Lou Pomanti, a who's who of presenters, performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.
- CANADA ANNOUNCES RAPID HOUSING INITIATIVE FUNDING FOR CHARLOTTETOWN
RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.
- AIR MILES ANNOUNCES NEW NATIONWIDE PARTNERSHIP WITH DOLLARAMA
Faced with rising prices, inflation, and the accompanying cost of living, Canadians are turning to loyalty rewards programs to seek better value for every dollar spent on quality goods. With Dollarama boasting over 1,500 stores across the nation, the partnership, which kicks off on August 7, will provide AIR MILES collectors with an earning experience at a recognized value retailer and is aligned with AIR MILES commitment to continuously add new partners to the vast coalition and invest in new ways for collectors to earn and redeem.
- Global Fuels to acquire Greenergy's Canadian Retail Fuel Business
"This acquisition is a perfect fit for us," said Dave Armstrong, CEO of Global Fuels. "It is consistent with our strategy to develop the leading gas station network in Canada while deepening our relationship with Imperial as a strategic Branded Wholesaler of the Esso, Mobil, and Esso Cardlock business. We look forward to collaborating with Loblaw and the PC Optimum loyalty team to continue to serve our customers and deliver the most compelling value proposition in the industry."
- West Fraser to Sell Hinton Pulp in Alberta; Enter Into Long-term Fibre Supply Agreement
The transaction establishes a long-term partnership between the two companies in the region. Pursuant to the transaction, West Fraser will continue to supply fibre to the Hinton mill under long-term contract, via residuals from West Fraser's Alberta sawmills. Mondi's intention, subject to pre-engineering and permitting, is to invest €400 million in the expansion of the Hinton mill, primarily for a new 200,000 tonne per annum kraft paper machine, anticipated to be operational from the second half of 2027.
- RECONAFRICA RECEIVES ENVIRONMENTAL CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE TO DRILL 12 NEW WELLS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN, NAMIBIA
The ECC authorizes ReconAfrica to commence the drilling of an additional 12 exploration and appraisal wells, to unrestricted depths, in the Kavango Basin, in Namibia from July 4, 2023, until July 4, 2026. The primary objective of the upcoming drilling program is to establish commercial accumulations of oil and or natural gas and natural gas liquids which were identified in the first three stratigraphic test wells. Management's current focus in the 3rd & 4th quarter of 2023 is developing and prioritizing its prospect inventory in order to execute a multi-well drilling program targeting both primary plays; the Damara Fold Belt and the Karoo Rift Basin, with initial emphasis on the Damara Fold Belt as detailed in the Company's June 26, 2023, news release.
- Fidelity to offer private real estate exposure to investors through Brookfield
"We are pleased to be working with Fidelity to bring the benefits of private real estate to individual investors in Canada," said Brian Kingston, CEO of Brookfield's Real Estate business. "The portfolio will further scale our real estate asset management franchise and will aim to provide strong returns for investors by leveraging our best-in-class real estate operating platforms."
- Air Canada Foundation's 11th Annual Golf Tournament Raises Record-Breaking Amount Of Nearly $1.3 million for Children and Youth Health and Well-Being
The Air Canada Foundation's 2023 golf tournament was held at the Saint-Raphaël Golf Club on Monday, July 10, welcoming approximately 400 guests. Air Canada Foundation ambassadors Liam and Nolan, representing Starlight Children's Foundation Canada, a partner of the Air Canada Foundation, had a starring role manning the highly coveted lemonade stand. Together, they raised approximately $13,500.
- McCain brings back fan favourite TV character Barb to talk about sustainability on National French Fry Day
This initiative is part of McCain's ongoing efforts to raise consumer awareness about sustainability and regenerative agriculture. Last year, McCain entered the metaverse with Regen Fries - fries made from regenerative potatoes - as part of its #SaveOurSoil initiative. Partnering with Roblox, McCain entered a space where younger audiences could begin to understand the challenges currently facing the farming community and the benefits of regenerative farming. This year, they made fan wishes come true by bringing back Barb, to help raise awareness and show that making positive change can be as simple as choosing McCain fries.
- Audi Innovation Series Selects Academy Award Winner Sarah Polley as Its 10th Featured Speaker
"As an artist, all you have to leave is your experience of the world, whether that's expressed through a fictional thing or something directly connected to you," said Ms. Polley. "I think really all we have to leave is our own reflections, and insights…and that kind of filtered through an artistic lens for me is everything".
