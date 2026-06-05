The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jun 05, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Bell Media Becomes Head of Household with Order of BIG BROTHER CANADA for Crave and CTV and Acquisition of Future Seasons of BIG BROTHER USA, Beginning in 2027
"Big Brother is a global phenomenon that continues to embed deep roots with local audiences. Continuing our long-standing partnership with Bell Media, we're thrilled to bring back this renowned superbrand to Canada which will be a brilliant way to showcase the country's culture and personality," added Jane Rimer, SVP Canada, Banijay Rights, who negotiated the agreement.
- BMO Launches Blue Rewards: A New, Bold and Rewarding Loyalty Experience for Canadians
With affordability top of mind for many Canadians, Blue Rewards expands where and how rewards can be earned and focuses on helping households get more value from their everyday spending by earning rewards on essential purchases. Existing AIR MILES® Reward Miles™ automatically converted to Blue Points – with no loss of value.
- The FIFA World Cup 26™ Goes to McDonald's: Serving Up Matchday Magic with Limited-Time Meals with Collectibles to Fans Worldwide
Starting June 9, savour every goal with the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal, featuring one of seven legendary collectible cups featuring Canada's captain, Alphonso Davies, David Beckham, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, Thierry Henry, Heung-Min Son and Lamine Yamal. And of course, the roster isn't complete without our very own certified legend, Grimace.
- Zellers Announces Ontario Expansion Plans With New Stores at 80 Orfus Rd. in Toronto and Tecumseh Mall in Windsor
The first location at 80 Orfus Rd. in Toronto is currently under construction and will be a 25,000 sq. ft. standalone store. Meanwhile, the new store at Windsor's Tecumseh Mall is also well underway, marking the return of a fan favourite to a mall Zellers once called home.
- Neo Financial Launches Four New Credit Cards Designed Around How Canadians Actually Spend
Because life changes, so should your card. Cardholders can switch their rewards category every 90 days. That means you can move from Gas & Grocery to Shop & Dine to Everywhere and back again. Changing cards also means you keep the card, no need to replace it. The card number remains. It takes a few clicks within the Neo app.
- Apotex Health Corp. Launches Its Initial Public Offering
Goodmans LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to Apotex and Stikeman Elliott LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to the underwriters. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as US legal counsel to Apotex and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as US legal counsel to the underwriters.
- University of Toronto Awards Richmond Hill Student Shanzeh Haji a $120,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship
"Shanzeh exemplifies the entrepreneurial leadership that Schulich Leader Scholarships seek to cultivate," said Judy Schulich, President of The Schulich Foundation. "As we celebrate 15 years of supporting Canada's STEM leaders, we welcome Shanzeh to the Schulich Leader community."
- Reichmann Segal Capital Partners Forms Metatron Private Equity and Acquires Green Circuits Inc.
Reichmann Segal Capital Partners today announced the formation of Metatron Private Equity, a new investment platform established by Charles Reichmann and Jarrad Segal focused on making strategic investments in businesses with strong operational foundations and significant long-term growth potential, primarily across North America.
- Ombudsperson's Report on Youth Protection: First Nations Involvement is Essential
For the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC), the conclusion is clear: it is essential that First Nations expertise be recognized and that the relationship between youth protection departments and First Nations communities be strengthened.
- Prime Minister Carney launches AI for All: Canada's new national artificial intelligence strategy
The world is changing rapidly, with intensifying economic competition, accelerating technological change, and a global race to secure the talent, infrastructure, and innovation that will define the future. Artificial intelligence (AI) is at the centre of that transformation, changing how people live and work, how businesses compete, and how countries protect their sovereignty.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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