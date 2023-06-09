The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

09 Jun, 2023, 06:18 ET
- Toronto law firms Combine to form Mid-Market Powerhouse
"Our firms have known each other and collaborated well for many years and it's clear that we share many of the same values. We are confident that this will be a great next step in our firm's history and that our clients, lawyers, and staff will benefit greatly from the increased breadth and coverage of our combined firm," said Sager.
- Amazon Canada and DoorDash announce free, one-year DashPass membership for Prime members
Amazon Canada and DoorDash announced today a new exclusive offer for Prime members across Canada. Starting today, new and existing Prime members can now sign up for a free one-year DashPass (a $120 value), and benefit from unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, 5% back in DoorDash credit on eligible Pickup orders, and exclusive promotions and deals. This is on top of the shipping, shopping, and entertainment benefits Prime members already enjoy, at no additional cost
- New Tims Credit Card Offers Quicker Ways to Earn More Free Coffee, Beverages and Food
The Tims Credit Card is a Mastercard®, powered by Neo Financial™. It has no annual fee1 and earns Tims Rewards Points everywhere you shop2, with up to 5 points per dollar on most gas, groceries and transit purchases, and up to 15 points per dollar when you use the card on eligible purchases at a Tim Hortons restaurant and scan for Tims Rewards. This means faster access to more free coffee, beverages and food at Tim Hortons restaurants.
- FIRE & FLOWER FILES FOR CCAA PROTECTION
As previously disclosed, the Company has been actively pursuing additional financing to raise capital to fund its operations, and on May 26, 2023, engaged a financial advisor to assist the Company with reviewing strategic options, including financing options. Following such review and after careful consideration of all available alternatives, and consultation with legal and financial advisors, the directors of the Company determined that it was is in the best interests of the Company to file an application for creditor protection under the CCAA.
- Canadians couldn't wait to eat another Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick! Over 200,000 were sold on Day 1 of the comeback, try them today to celebrate National Donut Day!
"Over the years, guests have been asking us to bring back these two classic donuts and we thought there was no time like National Donut Day to give them both the comeback tour they deserve," said Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons. "Both the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick were iconic donuts in their time and I'm happy to report they still pack the same delicious punch in every bite."
- HILLCORE GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THOMPSON CONSTRUCTION GROUP
Hillcore, which has partnered with Thompson's existing senior management team on the acquisition, will ensure Thompson's long-standing history of operational excellence, safety, and quality will continue. Hillcore will work with the management team as it builds its service capacity to support its growing customer base through capital expenditure, acquisition, and geographic expansion plans.
- Henry's and Lynx announce strategic acquisition to drive growth of Canada's greatest camera store
Selling the company has always been part of Henry's long-term strategy—it was simply a matter of finding the right partner. "I'm thrilled that we've found Lynx: someone who believes in our vision and our team, and who wants to preserve my family's legacy and see the Henry's name live on. I have achieved more than I ever imagined with this company, and this acquisition will help drive Henry's to an even higher level of success."
- Indigo Announces Retirement of Heather Reisman and Director changes
"The time has come for me to retire from an active role at Indigo," said Heather Reisman, Executive Chair, Indigo. "Deciding when it is time to move on is one of the toughest decisions a Founder must make, but I know this is the right moment for me. I firmly believe the Indigo family, spanning from coast to coast, is the best in the business, and the Company has a bright future. Building Indigo over the past 25 years has been the adventure of a lifetime. As I embark on this new chapter, I will be rooting for the Company every step of the way."
- AIEN 2023 AWARDS CEREMONY
These awards celebrate impactful industry achievements, underpinned by international energy negotiations and transactions that promote and embody the principles of the AIEN in the energy industry. This year, AIEN has recognized achievements in five categories: Deal of the Year, Venture of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Energy Transition Initiative of the Year and CSR Campaign of the Year.
- Pioneering a New Era of Fertility Care: Twig Fertility Grows with $8 Million Series A Financing Led by Rhino Ventures
The demand for fertility treatment in Canada is well documented, with 1 in 6 Canadians* experiencing infertility, yet timely and affordable care continue to be large barriers. Optimistically, employers across the country recognize the demand and are customizing perks and coverage that include fertility benefits to their healthcare packages in an effort to attract and retain talent. Twig opened its flagship location in midtown Toronto in 2022, and today offers in-vitro fertilization ("IVF"), egg freezing, intrauterine insemination ("IUI"), LGBTQ2S+ family building, fertility checks, comprehensive reproductive genetic counselling, reproductive urology, and mental health & wellness support.
