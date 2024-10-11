The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- MARRIOTT BONVOY AND AEROPLAN LAUNCH EXPANDED LOYALTY PARTNERSHIP OFFERING STATUS MATCH AND TWO-WAY CURRENCY TRANSFER
"Marriott Bonvoy members love to passionately explore cultures around the world, and together with Aeroplan, we are making aspirational destinations and incredible travel experiences more attainable and enjoyable for our members," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Head, Loyalty, Cards and Enterprise Partnerships, Marriott International. "Whether it is through a preferred airline partner like Aeroplan or our rapidly growing portfolio of global properties across more than 30 brands, we are focused on delivering more value, benefits and travel experiences for our members."
- Professional Engineers Government of Ontario to Take Strike Action on October 8th
For the first time in its 35-year history, the Professional Engineers Government of Ontario (PEGO), the certified bargaining association representing Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors employed by the Ontario Public Service (OPS), will take legal strike action in response to 20 months without a contract or a fair offer by the Treasury Board of the Government of Ontario. "We are engineers and surveyors, we want to be building. We want to support Ontario's ambitious infrastructure building agenda, but adequate engineering resources need to be available to deliver on it," said PEGO President, Nihar Bhatt, P.Eng.
- Atlantic Packaging Products, Ltd. Announces the Opening of Its New Manufacturing Plant in Hamilton, Ontario
Canadian owned and operated Atlantic Packaging Products, Ltd., located in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest manufacturing plant in Hamilton, Ontario. This state of the art facility was developed in response to customer needs, allowing the company to enhance its ability to provide sustainable, high-quality packaging solutions while expanding capacity to support customer growth. In addition to serving its valued customers, the new plant reflects Atlantic Packaging's commitment to the local community by creating new job opportunities. The company is actively hiring and looks forward to welcoming new talent to its team. ( Careers - Atlantic Packaging )
- Start collecting the 10th anniversary Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards set with a chance to win autographed cards, or a trip to meet Sidney Crosby
This year's exciting Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards collection, produced by Upper Deck, includes specialty prize cards that give you a chance to receive autographed cards like one of 87 signed Sidney Crosby cards, and special cards that feature a piece of a real jersey from stars including Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Cole Caufield, and Connor Hellebuyck. Inside any pack of Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards, produced by Upper Deck, you could also find a golden prize card for a chance to win a trip to watch an NHL® game and meet Sidney Crosby, or attend the 2025 Stanley Cup® Final.
- Morguard Acquires Partial Interest in Premier Class AAA Office Complex in Downtown Vancouver, British Columbia
Morguard Corporation (TSX: MRC) ("Morguard") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 20 per cent interest in Telus Garden, a premier Class AAA office building located at 510 West Georgia and 541 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC. This property is situated in Vancouver's newly revitalized eastside central business district, and is home to Telus, Amazon, and other renowned tenants. Morguard was appointed as the asset and property manager for this premier property, which provides excellent access to a wide array of nearby amenities and fosters a vibrant, forward-thinking community that inspires everyone who steps through its doors.
- Scotiabank Announces the Appointment of Terri-Lee Weeks as President and CEO, Tangerine, effective November 1, 2024
Scotiabank today announced the planned retirement of Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine after a 31-year career with the Bank. Gillian will stay on as Strategic Advisor until December 31, 2024 and as Chair of the Board of Roynat Capital. Scotiabank also announced the appointment of Terri-Lee Weeks to the role of President and CEO, Tangerine, effective November 1, 2024. Terri-Lee Weeks joined Scotiabank in September 2021 as Executive Vice President, Retail Customer – a role in which she has successfully built client value and deepened client loyalty with retail products that drive exceptional client experience across the Canadian Bank.
- FISSION URANIUM OBTAINS FINAL ORDER FOR PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT
FISSION URANIUM CORP. (TSX: FCU) (OTCQX: FCUUF) ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has obtained a final order (the "Final Order") from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Paladin Energy Limited ("Paladin"). However, notwithstanding receipt of the Final Order, completion of the Arrangement remains uncertain due to the requirement to obtain Investment Canada Act ("ICA") clearance. As announced on October 1, 2024, Fission received a notice from the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (the "Minister") ordering a national security review of the Arrangement under section 25.3 of the ICA.
- Global Risk Institute Presents AI Rising: Risk Vs Reward - a 2-Event Exploration of Artificial Intelligence
The Global Risk Institute (GRI) announces the inaugural The Hinton Lectures™. These lectures are intended to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the complex topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The lectures, hosted by Nobel Prize laureate Geoffrey Hinton, will be delivered by Jacob Steinhardt who was selected by a panel of renowned experts in AI. The selection committee included Beth Barnes, Roger Grosse, Geoffrey Hinton, Shane Legg and Jade Leung. The Hinton LecturesTM will bring together leaders from academia, industry, and government to discuss AI's emerging risks and trends surrounding AI.
- Modern Niagara Celebrates the Grand Opening of 945 Princess Street - Kingston's New Sustainable Innovation Hub
"Investing in Kingston and the transformation of 945 Princess Street aligns with Modern Niagara's mission to lead the charge in sustainable innovation. Kingston's rich history and growing role as a technology hub made it the perfect location for this project. We are excited to be part of a community that values environmental stewardship and forward-thinking development. This facility will not only drive economic growth but also set new standards for energy efficiency and carbon reduction in commercial buildings," said Brad McAninch, CEO and President of Construction, Modern Niagara.
- Firehouse Subs® Becomes Official Sub Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs®
Announced today, Firehouse Subs® has entered a multi-year partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs®, becoming the team's official sub partner. Founded by former firefighters, the chain known for its hot and hearty subs unveils the exciting sponsorship just as doors are set to open at three new restaurants in downtown Toronto. "We are excited to continue growing our footprint with these new restaurants, conveniently located in the heart of downtown Toronto," said Sam Gallant, General Manager, Firehouse Subs Canada. "And we're delighted to be entering this market as the new official sub partner of the Maple Leafs after over 30 years."
