The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Apr 04, 2025
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons unveils an epic new lineup of donuts to celebrate Canada's most iconic and delicious flavours in a way that only Tims can
"We've heard feedback from guests suggesting they'd love to be able to order a savoury donut, something that has the deliciousness of one of our iconic donuts but with a flavour profile that would be perfect for their salty cravings," said Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons.
- Air Transat Renames the Atlantic Ocean to the Canadien Ocean
"We've been flying the Montréal way for 37 years – bold, full of joie de vivre, and just a little cheeky," said Xavier Szwengler, Vice President of Marketing and Loyalty at Transat. "As a proudly Canadien airline, we want to celebrate this moment with Canadians at a time when we're rediscovering and embracing our national identity."
- Tiny Announces Majority Acquisition of Serato, A Global Leader in DJ Software, and Reports Strong Q4 Preliminary Results
Tiny Ltd. ("Tiny" or the "Company") (TSXV: TINY), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, announces that it has entered into an arms-length definitive agreement (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Acquisition Agreement") to acquire a 66% interest in Serato Audio Research Limited ("Serato"), a global DJ software company based in Auckland, New Zealand (the "Acquisition").
- Fat Bastard Burrito Celebrates National Burrito Day with an Unbeatable $5.99 Deal
Get ready to wrap yourself in deliciousness because National Burrito Day is coming up on April 3rd, and Fat Bastard Burrito is serving up an irresistible offer to celebrate! For one day only, burrito lovers can visit any participating Fat Bastard Burrito location and enjoy a *Small Burrito and a Can of Pop for just $5.99 (+tax)*.
- INX to be Acquired by Republic for up to US$60 million
This combination has already proven its strength through initiatives like the recent launch of Hamilton Lane's Private Infrastructure Fund and the Republic Note listing on the INX.One platform. These successes highlight the power of the combined entity that will be the result of the transaction, creating an investment ecosystem that bridges traditional and blockchain-based finance.
- Jeannie Hunter Recognized as 2025 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year
"Anthem is honoured to recognize Jeannie Hunter with the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award," said Jason Klein, CEO of Anthem Entertainment. "Jeannie had had a widespread impact on so many students, inspiring the next generation of artists, songwriters, industry professionals, and music lovers. Congratulations, Jeannie!"
- WELL Health to Exercise Call Right and Acquire Majority Controlling Interest in HEALWELL AI concurrent with HEALWELL's Proposed Acquisition of Orion Health
Following the exercise of the Call Right and acquisition of majority control of HEALWELL, WELL will begin to consolidate the financial results of HEALWELL under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as a subsidiary of the Company from April 1, 2025 forward. WELL anticipates HEALWELL to contribute approximately $160 million in revenue with positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) to WELL's consolidated financial statements over the next 12 months.(2)
- Maligayang Pagdating Sakay! Air Canada Inaugurates its Newest International Route from Vancouver to Manila
Air Canada today is marking the inauguration of its newest international flights linking Vancouver and Manila, solidifying the airline's presence in Southeast Asia and supporting Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy. The launch of service to Manila also positions Air Canada as the North American airline serving the most destinations non-stop in Southeast Asia.
- Beyond parental leave: 'Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers' for 2025 are announced
Of course, 'family-friendly' doesn't only mean supporting employees with children or those navigating fertility challenges. With more Canadians feeling 'sandwiched' – taking care of young children and aging parents at the same time – forward-thinking employers are stepping up with innovative policies designed to help employees balance caregiving demands with their responsibilities at work.
- Recent survey reveals concerns among Canadian cancer researchers over impacts of ongoing U.S. funding changes
"Changes happening south of the border are having ripple effects on cancer research in Canada. Our sustained investment in cancer research is essential. It's lifesaving," says Andrea Seale, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Cancer Society. "Without sufficient funding, research momentum will stall, and promising treatments may be delayed by years – time that not every person diagnosed with cancer has."
