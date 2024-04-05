The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Apr 05, 2024, 06:18 ET
- Apotex to Acquire Searchlight Pharma, a Canadian Specialty Branded Pharmaceutical Leader
For nearly five decades, Apotex has leveraged its strong Canadian footprint into adjacent verticals, and building on its recent transaction with Harrow, Inc. for the exclusive rights to certain branded ophthalmic products, with the addition of Searchlight, is positioned to become the partner of choice for pharmaceutical licensing and acquisition opportunities in the Americas. The acquisition further accelerates Apotex's growth within the specialty branded pharmaceutical market, adding a diverse portfolio of over 60 products and a full-service branded pharmaceutical platform, as well as established business development networks in Canada and internationally.
- World's Largest BBQ Store Closed and the Auction Starts Today
Turn Up The Heat opened in 2020 at the location of the former BBQ World at Langstaff and Highway 400. Due to a combination of many factors including declining sales and increased overheads, the company was forced to close doors after being open for only 4 years. "There is over 1.5 million dollars at retail of inventory to be sold in one day" Jon noted. "Each BBQ and pizza oven will be its own separate lot, so you can bid individually, or on multiple items. It's a great opportunity to add to your outdoor living space right before BBQ season." Alex Hennick, President of A.D. Hennick & Associates added.
- ReconAfrica Announces Closing of C$17.25 Million Bought Deal Public Offering, Including the Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated March 25, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Research Capital Corporation as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner (the "Lead Underwriter"), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters").
- Tim Hortons launches new buttery and flaky Savoury Pinwheels pastries, available in two delicious flavours: Roasted Red Pepper & Swiss or Caramelized Onion & Parmesan
"Our new Savoury Pinwheels are the perfect snack to satisfy your afternoon cravings, or are great to order with a soup, chili, or any lunch or dinner at Tims," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation at Tim Hortons. "Our guests have loved the savoury Anytime Snacker products we've been rolling out and we can't wait for them to try our latest Savoury Pinwheels."
- INDIGO AGREES TO BE TAKEN PRIVATE BY TRILOGY AT $2.50 PER SHARE
The purchase price of $2.50 per share reflects a 69% premium to Indigo's closing price of $1.48 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on February 1, 2024, being the last trading day prior to the public announcement of the Initial Proposal, a 56% premium to the 20 business day volume weighted average price for Indigo's common shares on the TSX and an 11% increase in the consideration as compared to the Initial Proposal of $2.25 per share. The cash premium transaction will provide Minority Shareholders with immediate and certain value that is expected to be higher than that realizable in the foreseeable future.
- Scotiabank named Best Bank in Canada by Global Finance
"We are proud to have been recognized by Global Finance as the Best Bank in Canada," said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Scotiabank. "2023 was a foundational year for Scotiabank as we laid the groundwork to deliver profitable, sustainable growth over the long term. This recognition is a testament to the progress that we are already making in delivering against our key strategic priorities and the work we are doing to continue to build trust and deepen our focus on our clients. Congratulations to our team of Scotiabankers on this achievement."
- Lil Yachty and Mike Clay Put Their Own Spins on a Classic McDonald's Fan Anthem
"When McDonald's reached out and asked me to get creative with their Remix Song, I was like Oh que oui! Working with such an iconic brand has been nothing but fun and inspiring! I hope my track gets Canadians in a good mood next time they order." — Mike Clay.
Alongside these new spins, McDonald's will also be introducing its first ever Remix Menu at participating restaurants in Canada. From now until April 29th, the Remix Menu brings guests' twists on classic menu items, inspired by their own fun and innovative "hacked" remixes of their favourite orders.
- Nuvei enters into agreement to be taken private by Advent International, alongside existing Canadian shareholders Philip Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ at a price of US$34.00 per share
One of the most advanced technology providers in the global payments industry, Nuvei accelerates the growth of its customers and partners around the world through a modular, flexible and scalable solution that enables leading companies across all verticals to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Nuvei's global reach extends to more than 200 markets across the globe, with local acquiring in 50 markets and connectivity to 680 local and alternative payment methods.
- TERRAVEST ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF ADVANCE ENGINEERED PRODUCTS
Dustin Haw, Chief Executive Officer of TerraVest, welcomes the employees and management of Advance and looks forward to their continuing commitment to the business and its customers. "With its diverse product portfolio and extensive service platform, Advance is highly complementary to our existing tank trailer businesses. We look forward to leveraging our collective product and service offerings to enhance the Company's growth, and we're delighted to welcome the Advance employees to the TerraVest family." said Mr. Haw.
- Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto Hosts Inaugural World Series of Poker® Circuit Event in Partnership with GGPoker, Setting New Standard for Poker in Toronto
Over 11 days, and with an impressive turnout of over 6000 entries, including 324 Main Event online qualifiers from GGPoker, the WSOP Tournament shattered projections, boasting a total tournament prize pool of $5.5 million in total winnings. This exceeded the initial estimate of $3.9 million, showcasing the immense popularity and success of the event.
