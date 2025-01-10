The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Strike Averted at Ontario Colleges
College Employer Council (CEC) and OPSEU have agreed to enter into binding arbitration with full-time and partial-load professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians.
- BC Ferries Announces Commencement of Consent and Proxy Solicitation and Issues Notice of Bondholder Meeting
The proposed amendments are described in more detail in the Consent Solicitation Statement dated January 6, 2025, a copy of which can be obtained electronically via the contacts below and which will be emailed to all Bondholders. Bondholders are urged to read and carefully consider the information contained in the Consent Solicitation Statement.
- McDonald's Canada Teams Up with Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid for an Epic Showdown
McDonald's Canada is forming an all-star lineup with hockey superstars who are as renowned on the ice as the Big Mac® and Quarter Pounder® sandwiches are on the grill. Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid are teaming up for a new campaign that takes a page of out the iconic 1993 and 1997 Showdown playbook, putting their own take on the phrase "nothing but net."
- $5 Tuesday Movie Tickets and $5 Popcorn Are Back!
This winter, Cineplex is giving Canadians reasons to come out of the cold and get together for movies, play and delicious food, all worth sharing. There are many ways to save while having fun, so you don't have to choose just one:
- Tax Tip - Businesses: Here are the top changes that will affect business taxes in 2025
In 2024, there were several announcements about changes to business taxes that will take effect in 2025. We've gathered the key updates here, along with some helpful resources to make it easier to manage these changes and your taxes in the new year.
- CIBC Marks the Passing of John Hunkin
"John Hunkin was an inspiring leader who dedicated his career to CIBC," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO of CIBC. "He leaves a lasting legacy, including his many accomplishments over his 36-year career with our bank, and he will be remembered fondly by our CIBC Team.
- Tim Hortons highlights NEW Spinach & Feta Savoury Egg Pastry in TimSelects everyday value menu of 4 delicious options starting at just $2.99
The TimSelects value lineup highlights the new Spinach & Feta Savoury Egg Pastry ($3.99) plus three popular menu items: the Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese ($3.19), Four-Cheese Omelette Bites ($3.99), and Red Pepper & Swiss Savoury Pinwheel ($2.99).
- New Era Begins for Fairstone Bank and Home Trust as They Join Forces to Create the Leading Alternative Lender in Canada
Fairstone Bank of Canada ("Fairstone Bank") and Home Trust Company ("Home Trust") confirmed today the closing of the combination transaction announced on March 26, 2024, following satisfaction of all closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.
- GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Environmental Services Business Valued at $8.0 Billion
GFL intends to use up to $3.75 billion of the net proceeds from the Transaction to repay debt, making available up to $2.25 billion for the repurchase of GFL shares, subject to market conditions, and the balance for transaction fees and general corporate purposes. Net Leverage1, pro forma for the planned use of proceeds, is expected to be 3.0x.
- Kelly Jessop West Named New CEO of Chatters Hair Salon
In her new role, Kelly is committed to working collaboratively with Chatters' talented stylists, beauty consultants, managers, and team members across Canada. Her leadership style is rooted in listening, learning, and fostering an environment where employees and customers alike feel valued and inspired.
