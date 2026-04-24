The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Apr 24, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- AtkinsRéalis to acquire Australia-based Engineering Consultancy WGA
The acquisition would reinforce AtkinsRéalis' strategy of combining global capability with local proximity. WGA would gain access to AtkinsRéalis' global systems, digital capabilities and technical excellence. This approach would support continuity for clients and employees, while creating expanded opportunities for collaboration, career development and technical growth.
- Neo Financial Enters Institutional Capital Markets with $150 Million Inaugural Securitization
"Institutional capital markets evaluate credit quality with complete objectivity. Getting this done at this scale tells us the data is there and is a testament to the approach we've taken. That's the foundation we need to serve a lot more Canadians," says Jeff Adamson, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Neo Financial.
- Metro Supply Chain Group Inc. acquires warehousing assets in the Southern US from BR Williams
All acquired facilities will continue to operate without disruption. Established local leadership teams and experienced site personnel will remain in place, ensuring continuity of service, operational stability and the preservation of strong customer relationships as the facilities are integrated into Metro Supply Chain's expanding US network.
- Tim Hortons® celebrates its soccer heritage with new adidas partnership for Timbits® Soccer jerseys, plus new Tastes of the Globe Timbits and soccer-themed Timbits buckets
With the kick-off of a new Timbits Soccer season around the corner, Tim Hortons is celebrating its soccer heritage with a new Timbits Soccer jersey partnership with adidas, a brand new lineup of Timbits flavours and a soccer-themed Timbits Bucket, plus an upcoming Timbits Soccer TV campaign with Canadian soccer star Jonathan David.
- Red Lobster® Brings Back Endless Shrimp® for a Limited Time Starting April 20
Starting April 20, Red Lobster is bringing back the Endless Shrimp experience guests know and love, featuring iconic, long-time favourites, plus a brand-new flavour inspired by one of the internet's favourite dishes, served with their choice of side.
- Agnico Eagle to Consolidate Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Three Separate Transactions
The proposed consolidation of the CLGB aligns with Agnico Eagle's long–standing strategy of regional consolidation in premier mining jurisdictions. Upon closing of these transactions, Agnico Eagle will own in addition to the Kittila mine, the Ikkari gold project, along with a large, highly prospective land package totalling approximately 2,492 km².
- Canadian Association of Journalists announces the 2025 finalists for Canada's preeminent awards program
Judges selected these finalists from a record 561 submissions. "Our team was blown away by the range and depth of the quality journalism Canadians produced this year," said Jason Markusoff, CAJ Awards committee chair. "Judges told us they were impressed by the breadth and ambition of the journalism produced and delivered this year.".
- Hudbay's Manitoba Business Unit Signs First Saskatchewan Exploration Agreement with Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation
"Our Nation has always held responsibility for these lands, and this agreement reflects that role moving forward," said Councillor Clayton Sewap of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. "Through this partnership, we are ensuring that exploration is guided by our voices, our knowledge and our priorities, while creating real opportunities for our people."
- Canadian Strategic Missions Corporation to lead $3 million government-backed project to advance manufacturing for nuclear micro-reactors
"Today's announcement demonstrates the strength of Canada's globally-recognized innovation ecosystem", said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. "By supporting these collaborations, NGen is helping Canadian companies scale faster, compete internationally, and build the high-value manufacturing ecosystem our economy needs in this critical moment."
- Purposeful Golf Acquires Woodington Lake Golf Club
Woodington Lake features two championship courses, a renovated event space, and strong demand for daily fee golf, charity tournaments, weddings, banquets, and corporate events. Its scale and proximity to the Greater Toronto Area make it a strategic addition to the portfolio.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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