The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Apr 26, 2024
- BRP AND ITS PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCE CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SECONDARY OFFERING
All net proceeds have been paid directly to the Selling Shareholder. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the Offering. The Subordinate Voting Shares were offered by BMO Capital Markets, which was not granted an over-allotment option in connection with the Offering. BRP's Subordinate Voting Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ) under the symbol "DOO" and "DOOO", respectively.
- AIR MILES makes national-level investments to allow Canadians to shop and earn Miles the way they want on groceries and more
"How we buy groceries, everyday essentials, and little luxuries is shifting, and we believe the way brands reward Canadians needs to change to keep pace. Consumers are looking for programs that give them greater flexibility and help them save money, and we're leading the way with program innovations," says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES. "In 2023, AIR MILES gave Canadians $76M in redemption value on everyday essentials. With the program changes we're announcing today, we are giving Canadians better earning power nationally and expect to issue 60% more Miles to our credit card holders in this category – without being tied to any one retailer or loyalty program."
- 65,000 ONTARIO HOSPITAL WORKERS AWARDED 6% WAGE INCREASE, BENEFIT IMPROVEMENTS IN NEW CONTRACT
This past fall, along with Unifor, OCHU-CUPE and SEIU Healthcare proposed to bargain jointly with the Ontario Hospital Association but were denied in what the unions called "a decision clearly made to divide the unions and weaken outcomes for hospital workers." Notwithstanding, the unions signed a Solidarity Pact and maintained collaboration and coordination across the bargaining tables. This is just the beginning from unions bringing workers together to save our hospitals.
- "Come From Away" originating producer Michael Rubinoff announces new musical: "The Last Timbit" starring Chilina Kennedy and Jake Epstein, with music and lyrics by Anika Johnson and Britta Johnson and a book by Nick Green
Being presented between June 26-30, "The Last Timbit" is inspired by real Canadian stories and is about a group of people from different walks of life who get snowed in at a Tim Hortons restaurant during the blizzard of the decade. This heartwarming new Canadian musical explores family, the power of community, and making the best of hard times and is inspired by a blizzard in Sarnia, Ont., in 2010 that saw dozens of strangers seek refuge at a Tims restaurant for nearly 24 hours during white-out conditions.
- Public Notice - Update on LaSalle Causeway closure: Phased approach for repairs
The first phase involves strengthening various elements of the bridge and completing key existing contract work to prepare for repairing the damaged element. This phase is ongoing and essential to ensure safe access for the heavy equipment needed for the final repairs. It will also support the temporary loading during the repair work.
- Ace Beverage Group to Acquire Nude Beverage Brand from MXM Beverages Ltd.
Nicolas Krantz, Corby's President and Chief Executive Officer, added, "Following last year's successful integration of ABG's brands into our combined RTD portfolio, which now includes Cottage Springs, Absolut, Malibu, Jameson, Polar Ice, and J.P. Wiser's, we are delighted at this unique opportunity to reinforce our position in this attractive segment, with the ambition to become the leading RTD portfolio in Canada. This transaction will help further drive additional innovation and unlock synergies in a critical growth category for our business."
- IKEA Canada continues to lower prices on another 800 products
"Through IKEA Canada's annual Life at Home Report and Canadian Home Visits program we're continuously hearing about nearly half of Canadian households facing financial challenges and the constant pressure to make ends meet," said Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA Canada. "IKEA Canada's commitment to affordability is a promise to our customers – it's about siding with the many Canadians during challenging financial times, and our promise to live up to our vision of creating a better everyday life at home by taking price reductions on the products Canadians value and need the most".
- Tim Hortons week-long Smile Cookie campaign returns on April 29 with 100% of proceeds from each cookie sold donated to local charities and community groups
The first Smile Cookie campaign launched in 1996 by local Tims restaurant owners in Hamilton, originally raising funds for Hamilton Children's Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $111 million across Canada and the United States for charities and organizations. Recipients include local hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.
- Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands
Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated: "The acquisition of Base Resources and the Toliara project represents a monumental leap forward for the Company, as we continue to execute on a truly revolutionary REE, uranium and critical mineral combined strategy. For the past four-plus years, Energy Fuels has innovated a new way to produce critical minerals, that we believe is more cost competitive than traditional approaches, by leveraging our uranium processing expertise and infrastructure to develop a secure, U.S.-centric REE oxide supply chain.
- Aviation American Gin to Release Six Specialty Bottles Inspired by Highly-Anticipated Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine"
Beautifully designed by Maximum Effort and Sandstrom Partners, the new Aviation American Gin bottles draw inspiration from the beloved film franchise. Encased in sleek black glass and accented with red custom strip stamps and metallic details, these bottles are the ultimate collector's item for fans of both the movie and spirit. Offering a nod to the iconic character, each bottle variant showcases one of six distinctive Deadpool icons, while the exterior of each gin case simulates the look of Deadpool's signature suit fabric.
