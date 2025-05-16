The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
May 16, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Strathcona Resources Ltd. Announces Sale of Montney Business for $2.84 Billion and Acquisition of Hardisty Rail Terminal
Upon completion of the Montney dispositions, Strathcona will be a pure-play heavy oil company producing approximately 120 Mbbls / d (100% oil, 95 Mbbls / d thermal, 25 Mbbls / d conventional) with a 50-year 2P reserve life index and positive net cash (including marketable securities).
- Exceldor Cooperative and Sofina Foods sign asset purchase agreement
The result of a rigorous and thoughtful process, this agreement represents a strategic milestone in Exceldor's history. With highly complementary operations, the transaction will ensure the continuity of Exceldor's existing activities, strengthen its national presence, and accelerate the growth of brands such as Exceldor, Lacroix, Granny's, Butterball and Saha Halal - across Canada.
- DeFi Technologies Receives Approval to List on Nasdaq
"Securing our Nasdaq listing marks a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized technologies. This uplisting is a reflection of the strong fundamentals and momentum behind our business. We believe it will enhance our visibility, improve liquidity, and provide broader access to our Company for institutional and retail investors who want exposure to the future of finance."
- TELUS reports operational and financial results for first quarter 2025
"As we progress through the remainder of 2025, we are well-positioned to drive strong, sustainable growth. Our leading asset mix and robust business strategy underpin our confidence in achieving our full year financial targets that we reiterated today. We continue to leverage our formidable strengths to deliver unparalleled value and performance for our stakeholders, firmly positioning TELUS as an industry leader in operational excellence and financial resilience," concluded Doug.
- Pelican Intl Inc. Acquires Assets of Pelican International Inc. and Confluence Outdoor Inc.
In an effort to further integrate the two companies, Confluence Outdoor Inc. will now operate as Pelican Intl USA Inc., unifying North American operations. This change will provide a clear path for the legacy paddlesport name, Confluence Outdoor, to become our online marketplace and storefront for consumers, as well as the exclusive platform to streamline how we do business with our large retailers and independent dealer network for years to come at www.confluenceoutdoor.com.
- 123Dentist Appoints Jeff Leger CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth - Founder Dr. Amin Shivji Moves to Executive Chair
"Jeff's appointment marks an inflection point for 123Dentist," said Dr. Shivji. "He is a proven leader with unmatched experience scaling complex healthcare networks while remaining grounded in values and community. I look forward to partnering with him in my new role as Executive Chair as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional care to patients across Canada."
- Arc Resources Ltd. Announces Consolidation of Condensate-Rich Montney Assets at Kakwa
The acquisition is accretive to ARC's base plan and is expected to increase free funds flow per share(2) by approximately 10 per cent in 2026, based on current strip prices(3). ARC plans to return essentially all free funds flow to its shareholders through a growing base dividend and share repurchases. This is enabled by its strong financial position, large inventory, and low-cost structure.
- Introducing the Steakhouse Teen Burger™, a sweet and smoky twist on A&W's iconic Teen Burger
Enjoy the sweet and smoky notes of bacon jam, the rich creaminess of peppercorn aioli, and the fresh bite of arugula, all working in harmony with the Teen Burger's classic ingredients: real cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, and of course, A&W's juicy grass-fed beef raised without hormones or steroids.
- Digital Museums Canada awards over $2 million in funding to museums and Indigenous organizations
"This year we received over 150 proposals for inspiring online projects from every province in Canada," said Leah Resnick, Director, Digital Museums Canada. "We continue to see a record number of proposal submissions from museums, demonstrating their keen interest in digital storytelling and building their online capacity."
- Determined Canadians embrace flexibility to maximize summer getaways with 68 per cent still looking to book
"It's not just about where you go but how you plan." Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner's Travel Expert. "Canadians are taking a more intentional approach this year, looking to extend every aspect of their time off, from stretching their budget and travel time to staying flexible and exploring more destinations."
