The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- City of Toronto Declares Food Insecurity Emergency
The motion directs the City to integrate this emergency declaration into major initiatives including the Poverty Reduction Strategy, Food Charter, and School Food Program. It emphasizes expanding the School Food Program to additional schools, with a call for the provincial government to immediately increase funding to achieve a truly universal program.
- Gougeon Family Speaks Out Following Dominican Resort Deaths
"Flying back home without April and Oliver sitting beside as they had done just days earlier is indescribable." Stephen says. "We planned this trip so our family could get some rest and relaxation. The thought that something like this could happen was the furthest thing from our minds."
- Walmart Canada announces landmark $6.5 billion investment in its store and supply chain footprint, announcing dozens of new stores to be built across Canada over the next five years
"Across the country we're making strategic investments in our online and in-store offerings to be more relevant to more customers than ever before. From newcomers and urbanites to higher-income Canadians, more customers are choosing Walmart for their shopping needs," said Joe Schrauder, chief operations officer, Walmart Canada
- ReconAfrica Announces the Results of the First Damara Fold Belt Exploration Well at Naingopo
In addition to the plan to move next to Prospect I in the Damara Fold Belt, we are advancing permitting for our planned 3D seismic acquisition program, which is expected to include both Rift Basin and Damara Fold Belt locations and will be conducted by vibroseis. We expect to commence 3D seismic acquisition in the second half of 2025.
- OREO Launches Cakesters in Canada with Limited-Time Cake Shop in Toronto
The wait is over! OREO is bringing the highly anticipated and long-awaited OREO Cakesters to Canada. A deliciously soft twist on the classic OREO cookie, OREO lovers in Canada can finally enjoy the indulgence of OREO Cakesters creme filling sandwiched between two soft-baked cakes.
- FSRA Announces Appointment of Dexter John as Chief Executive Officer
"Mr. John's leadership and strategic insight will be invaluable as FSRA continues to modernize Ontario's financial services regulatory framework, engaging collaboratively with FSRA's stakeholders and deliver regulatory efficiency and effectiveness," said Joanne De Laurentiis, Chair of the FSRA Board of Directors. "The Board is confident in his ability to build on FSRA's progress and drive forward its ambitious agenda."
- Porter Airlines, BMO and Mastercard Accelerate Canadians' Travel Rewards Journey with New Credit Card Program
"Today's consumer demands new offerings to bring them closer to their passions, including travel," said Diane Miquelon, Senior Vice President, Financial Institutions, Mastercard, Canada. "We're proud to partner with Porter and BMO on this new Mastercard credit card suite that offers enhanced travel benefits and provides meaningful value and rewards, while prioritizing trust and security for each transaction."
- CIBC lowers prime lending rate
CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that it is lowering its Canadian prime lending rate by 25 basis points from 5.45 per cent to 5.20 per cent, effective Thursday, January 30, 2025. .
- Freedom Mobile expands 5G+ access to all monthly mobile phone plans, makes international roaming more accessible
"As part of our commitment to provide customers with worry-free wireless options, Freedom is improving the everyday lives of Canadians by making it easier and more affordable than ever to access a fast and reliable wireless network," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, the parent company of Freedom Mobile.
- ReconAfrica Completes Strategic Farm Down With BW Energy
Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO commented: "We are pleased to have received all the necessary approvals for the completion of our strategic farm down agreement with BW Energy on PEL 73. We look forward to working with BW Energy as we continue to explore the Damara Fold Belt and Rift Basin plays.
