The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- RBC announces targeted close date for proposed acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada
Conversion activities will begin once the transaction closes and will continue until April 1, 2024. HSBC Bank Canada's branches and offices will open for business on Monday, April 1, 2024 as RBC locations. We look forward to welcoming HSBC Bank Canada employees and adding value to the 780,000 HSBC Bank Canada clients, including through international banking products and innovative digital capabilities, as well as unlocking powerful benefits from RBC Vantage, Avion Rewards, MyAdvisor, RBC PayEdge and access to the largest network of branches and ATMs in Canada. Over the coming weeks, HSBC Bank Canada clients will receive information from RBC on what they can expect over the course of that weekend, and what, if any, actions are required on their part.
- Canada Post transforming IT model to better serve Canadians
With ecommerce set to double in Canada over the next decade, powerful IT is essential for the retail economy and for Canada Post. The changes announced today will help Canada Post better deliver the digitally enabled products and services Canadians need, while ensuring the postal service continues to be a vital economic link for the entire country. "Today is the start of an exciting journey to transform Canada Post's information technology model so that we can better meet the demands of our customers, particularly in the competitive parcel market," says Doug Ettinger, President and CEO of Canada Post. "This change not only enhances our strategic focus, it also ensures we have the world-class expertise in place to deliver results for Canadians."
- Eligible Canadian residents to receive their first pollution pricing rebate of the year
Canada's approach to pollution pricing is not only one of the best ways to fight climate change, it also puts money back into the pockets of individuals and families. The direct proceeds from the federal pollution price are returned to the jurisdiction from which they were collected to help with cost-of-living challenges while keeping the incentive to pollute less. As 2024 kicks off, the Government of Canada reiterates its commitment to pollution pricing and its crucial role in meeting targets to cut emissions by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Estimates show that pollution pricing will contribute about a third of the total reductions in emissions that will occur between now and 2030.
- Amazon MGM Studios Announces Deal With Pinewood Group to Take Production Facilities at Pinewood Toronto Studios
"Pinewood Group is an industry-leader and with the Toronto region's best-in-class crews, this agreement offers us immense opportunity for the continued expansion of film and series projects in Toronto, Ontario, and Canada," said Dan Scharf, Vice President of Global Business Operations, Amazon MGM Studios. "We are thrilled our productions will continue to have a home in Toronto for many years to come." "Good things are filmed in Ontario," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "This multi-year commitment by Amazon is a reflection of the work our government has done to build a thriving film and television sector in our province and means that more Ontario-made productions will be seen by audiences around the world."
- TOURMALINE PROVIDES EP ACTIVITY UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES TWO ADDITIONAL LNG AGREEMENTS
Tourmaline exited 2023 with average daily production in excess of 600,000 boepd including over 150,000 bbls/d of average liquids production and has continued at these production levels in January. The Company is operating all 16 drilling rigs as planned in the Q1 2024 EP program and the planned 2024 capital program has minimal associated facility expenditures. Similar to 2023, Tourmaline plans to maximize free cash flow(1) in 2024. Tourmaline is pleased to announce that it has increased its exposure to JKM by entering into a netback agreement with Trafigura Pte Limited based on 62,500 mmbtu/d of Liquified Natural Gas (~0.5 mtpa) for a seven-year term starting January 2027, with the potential for extension to December 2039.
- Black Press Announces Corporate Restructuring and Sale Transaction
The Initial Order provides for, among other things, a stay of proceedings in favour of the Company, the approval of debtor-in-possession financing ("DIP Financing") to be provided by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd ("Canso"), and the appointment of KSV Restructuring Inc. as monitor of the Company (in such capacity, the "Monitor"). The Initial Order also extends the stay of proceedings to certain subsidiaries of the Company that are not petitioners in the CCAA Proceedings. In connection with the CCAA Proceedings, the Company has entered into a support agreement (the "Support Agreement") and transaction term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Canso, Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd.
- Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the public service
Nathalie G. Drouin, currently Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, becomes Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, effective January 27, 2024. Christiane (Chris) Fox, currently Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, becomes Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, effective January 27, 2024. Dr. Harpreet S. Kochhar, currently President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, becomes Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, effective January 27, 2024. Paul MacKinnon, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Governance), Privy Council Office, becomes President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, effective January 27, 2024.
- Canada and British Columbia invest over $35 million for new homes for Surrey
The governments of Canada and British Columbia along with the City of Surrey, Metro Vancouver, and Habitat Housing Society announced combined funding of over $35 million for a major rental housing project that will build 100 new homes in Surrey. The 6-storey building is located at 13583 81st Avenue and will provide a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes for moderate and low-income households. The building will be operated by the Habitat Housing Society, and will offer on-site community services and programs delivered by Habitat's sister society, Options Community Services, for children, youth, families, new immigrants, and people with mental health and addiction challenges.
- Canada's Top 100 Infrastructure Projects Unveiled
These top projects are ranked based on their confirmed project cost (capital or total contracts), and must be in active procurement, assessment, design and/or construction. The projects must also have funding support before being included in the report. "The value of the Top100 Projects rose to a record high of $293 billion for 2024," said John Tenpenny, Editor of ReNew Canada. The top five projects on the list are: Site C Clean Energy Project, GO Expansion – On Corridor Works, Bruce Power Refurbishment, Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment, and the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. The 2024 edition of the report features 15 new projects, totalling nearly $20 billion, with eight of them in the building development sector, including major health care projects, such as the South Niagara Hospital and the Surrey Hospital and B.C. Cancer Centre.
- Cineplex Rolls Out the Red Carpet with FREE Popcorn on January 19 for National Popcorn Day
Popcorn is taking centre stage across Cineplex theatres this Friday, January 19 for National Popcorn Day. With a whopping 34 billion kernels popped in 2023, Cineplex is celebrating the holiday by giving away a FREE bag of its famous popcorn to movie-lovers and spotlighting all the delicious ways this iconic snack enhances the cinematic experience – whether it's date night, flying solo, or spending time with family or friends. Scene+ members who purchase a ticket to enjoy a movie in-theatre on January 19 can visit concessions and scan their membership card to receive a free small bag of Cineplex's famous popcorn. Guests can customize their popcorn by buying add-ons to enjoy it with butter, shaken with seasoning, or mixed with sweet treats.
