The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

30 Jun, 2023, 06:18 ET
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN INDEPENDENT 3RD PARTY NATURAL GAS RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE DAMARA FOLD BELT, KAVANGO BASIN NAMIBIA
The significant upgrade in Prospective Resources since the last report, the Prospective Resource Report (dated April 27, 2022 with an effective date of December 31, 2021) (the "April 2022 Report"), is based on and driven by the Company's strategy to fast-track acquisition and processing of an additional 1100 km + of 2D seismic over the Damara Fold Belt play, which was initially discovered in the first phase of 2D seismic acquisition in 2021.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES OVERNIGHT MARKETED OFFERING OF APPROXIMATELY $5 MILLION
The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for site preparation of a future drilling location, wellsite and rig maintenance, in addition to other geologic and subsurface projects, geophysical processing and working capital. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 11, 2023, or such other date as agreed to between the Company and the Underwriters, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
- Canopy Growth Announces Facility Sale and Provides Update on Divestiture Actions
"Today's announcement reflects our continued focus on strengthening Canopy Growth's balance sheet and demonstrates the rapid execution of our transformation to an asset-light, North American focused cannabis business on an accelerated path to profitability," said David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth. "The proceeds from this transaction further the achievement of our target of CAD$150 million in total proceeds from facility divestitures by the end of September 2023, enabling us to efficiently reduce our overall footprint and strengthen our financial position."
- Financeit acquires the consumer loan business of the Simply Group
"We're thrilled to announce another milestone in our growth journey as we focus on expanding our market footprint and our enduring commitment to the Canadian POS financing market," says Michael Garrity, CEO of Financeit. "The Simply Group Loan Business team has consistently showcased deep industry expertise, remarkable market agility, and an array of competitive products and services for dealers. By combining our two businesses, we are confident that we can create a transformative impact on the lives of home improvement dealers, helping them drive business growth."
- RECONAFRICA PRICES $5 MILLION OVERNIGHT MARKETED OFFERING
The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option exercisable, in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering for up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.
- Plan, prepare, act: Government of Canada launches first National Adaptation Strategy
The Strategy lays out an agreed-upon framework to reduce the risk of climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers. It also identifies common goals, objectives, and targets to focus the efforts of governments and communities across these key areas and to help ensure future investments are targeted and effective.
- Qmerit, Lucid Motors Expand Their Partnership into Canada
The expansion provides Lucid's Canadian consumers easy access to Qmerit's installation services for the automaker's charging products. From the Lucid Mobile Charging Cable, standard with all Lucid Airs, to the aftermarket Lucid Connected Home Charging Station, customers have the optionality and flexibility to install the right home solution with the help of Qmerit's installation expertise.
- Windsor Salt Negotiations Update
Since acquiring Windsor Salt, its parent company Morton Salt has reached agreement on 15 new collective labour agreements with various unions across North America. Windsor Salt's goal during its negotiations has been to modernize its labour agreements to keep up with market changes and competitive forces. Windsor Salt's sole focus is maintaining safe, efficient, competitive operations that preserve good, high-paying union jobs well into the future.
- BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular, dated May 5, 2023, for the company's annual and special meeting held on June 27, 2023, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next Annual General Meeting (AGM) or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
- Lazeez Shawarma Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Gives Out 25,000 FREE Flags on Canada Day
As a company deeply rooted in the Canadian identity, Lazeez Shawarma recognizes the importance of Canada Day and will distribute 25,000 Canadian flags for free to all customers visiting their restaurants the week leading up to Canada Day. This tradition symbolizes patriotism, unity, and appreciation for the country that has embraced Lazeez Shawarma and its vision. Additionally, Lazeez will introduce its newest dessert option, a Chocolate Fudge Brownie, as a FREE gift with any purchase while quantities last, Canada Day. In previous years, Lazeez has partnered with the Royal Canadian Legion and plans to continue this partnership as a tribute to Canadian Veterans.
