The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Feb 09, 2024, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results; Generates Record Adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 Million
"Fiscal 2024 is on track to be our strongest to date, driven by the continued strength of our differentiated business model and our focus on profitable global medical cannabis markets. Our international medical net revenue1 grew 41% year-over-year in Q3, demonstrating Aurora's ability to meet diverse patient needs in markets across the world." stated Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora.
- Tim Hortons offers annual Special Olympics Donut from Feb. 2-4, with 100% of proceeds donated to Special Olympics Canada
For every Special Olympics Donut sold, 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to Special Olympics Canada to help athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities access more opportunities to reach their full potential in sport and in life. The Special Olympics Donut can be purchased at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada starting today through Feb. 4. The Special Olympics Donut is a delicious chocolate cake ring donut with white fondant, coloured sprinkles and whipped topping. The multi-coloured design was inspired by the themes of diversity and inclusion that are central to the Special Olympics mission.
- BCE reports 2023 Q4 and full-year results, announces 2024 financial targets and 3.1% annual dividend increase to $3.99 per share
"The Bell team has demonstrated strong executional discipline and cost containment this quarter, enabling Bell to deliver solid results in Q4 and throughout 2023," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada. We continue to see a preference by customers for fibre, contributing to continued strong fibre Internet net subscriber activations and 7.1% residential Internet revenue growth in 2023. Bell's mobile phone customer base at the end of 2023 was up 3.4% over 2022. And I'm very pleased that we've reduced our share of industry complaints for an eighth consecutive year in the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) 2022-2023 annual report.
- Major case investigation in Nova Scotia halibut fishery leads to heavy fines and licence suspensions
The prosecution of a 24-month major case investigation into the halibut fishery in the Sambro area of Nova Scotia is now complete, with the last sentence given on February 6, 2024. This major investigation resulted in four trials, with five individuals and three companies convicted of 18 violations of the Fisheries Act and Regulations. Charges included failing to have catch verified by a dockside observer and providing inaccurate catch information in order to land more halibut than was allowed in conditions of licence.
- Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corporation and Ferus Natural Gas Fuels Inc. jointly-announce a Strategic Merger and the Acquisition of Campus Energy Partners LNG Assets.
Cryopeak is also pleased to announce the acquisition of all LNG assets from Campus Energy Partners Infrastructure LP, including the regional LNG production facility located in Dawson Creek, British Columbia. Through the merger and acquisition, Cryopeak will be the largest private, vertically integrated, LNG producer and service provider in Canada.
- Cogeco Communications Announces the Acquisition of Niagara Regional Broadband Network
"We are delighted to welcome NRBN to the Cogeco family," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "Bolstered by the core values that we share, we look forward to enhancing and expanding the services we offer to businesses and residents of the Niagara Region and to assisting NRBN take their business to the next level and contribute even more to the local economy." The sellers, the City of Niagara Falls and the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, will both remain minority shareholders in the company. This acquisition will strengthen Cogeco's presence in the Niagara Region and allow Cogeco to support the continued growth of NRBN.
- Naturium Launches Exclusively at Shoppers Drug Mart, Delivering Clinically Effective & Biocompatible Skincare to All Canadians
Naturium has gained traction for delivering luxurious and dermatologist-approved skincare at an accessible price. Its cruelty-free and vegan formulas are comprised solely of biocompatible components that work in harmony with the skin for consistent results. Naturium is launching in Canada with twenty hero items, including the viral Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2%, Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm, Glow Getter Body wash, along with other cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and body washes to ensure a comprehensive skincare routine from head to toe. All products are affordably priced between $20.50-$43 CAD.
- BLUE SALT IS NAMED THE KITCHENAID® 2024 COLOUR OF THE YEAR AND IT IS BOUND TO BREAK THE MONOTONY
Blue Salt marks the sixth KitchenAid Colour of the Year announcement. KitchenAid has championed the power of colour to fuel creativity since introducing the first Stand Mixer colours in 1955. Today the brand's Colour of the Year taps global trends to capture the current moment and inspire makers around the world.
- Mary Brown's Chicken expands with its first international restaurant in Northern Ireland
The new Lisburn location will officially open on Feb. 21, 2024, with a menu featuring Mary Brown's Chicken's iconic Big Mary® Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Tenders, Taters, bone-in Signature Chicken, Tater Poutine, and more; Mary Brown's U.K. customers will also be treated to several new menu items that aren't widely available in Canada, including MB Soft-serve Ice Cream, MB Shakes and Halloumi Fries.
- Lay's and Mark Messier are back with the new 'Betcha Can't Pick Just One' Campaign
This new campaign spot dubbed the "Casting Call," takes on a unique closed social experiment, showcasing two brand truths: how delicious Lay's flavours are and how difficult it is to pick just one flavour. Developed with award-winning creative producer, Jordan Cohen, and renowned director, Hank Perlman, "Casting Call" features a fictional audition set up, where one by one aspiring actors are unknowingly put to the test. With the idea of "winning" one million dollars on the line, will they be able to only pick one flavour?
