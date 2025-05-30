The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Definity Financial Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operations of Travelers for $3.3 billion and Concurrent $351 million Private Placements of Common Shares
Travelers Canada is a national P&C insurer with a long history and approximately $1.6 billion in annual gross written premiums ("GWP")1,5. Ranked #12 in Canada6, it is a well-established multi-line business with an attractive commercial and specialty lines portfolio, and combined with its personal lines business, is highly complementary to Definity.
- InterRent REIT to be Acquired by CLV Group in Partnership with GIC in $4 Billion All-Cash Transaction
"We are delighted to partner together with GIC on this transformative transaction, combining our 50 years of operating experience and GIC's strong track record as a long-term investor in Canada and around the world," said Mike McGahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, CLV Group. "We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to residents through the operational excellence of our combined CLV and InterRent teams."
- All 4Front Subsidiaries File for Court-Appointed Receiver
"The 4Front Board gave careful consideration to the duties owed to all stakeholders, and in the absence of other available alternatives, determined that it was in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders to voluntarily request a receivership and court protection."
- CIBC Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
CIBC announced in March that Victor G. Dodig plans to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 31, 2025, and that Harry Culham was appointed as Chief Operating Officer effective April 1, 2025 and will succeed Mr. Dodig as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Mr. Dodig will serve as a special advisor to Mr. Culham and the Board from November 1, 2025 to April 30, 2026 to support a seamless transition.
- Sue Nathan and Roy Ratnavel Donate $1 Million to Scarborough Health Network to Support Mental Health
"We are inspired by Roy's story and incredible resilience, and grateful to Roy and Sue for their commitment to improving mental health care in Scarborough," said Alicia Vandermeer, President & CEO of SHN Foundation. "This donation will make a substantial difference in the lives of individuals and families facing mental health challenges."
- Bell Canada Increases Sovereign AI Capacity with Bell AI Fabric
"Bell's AI Fabric will ensure that Canadian businesses, researchers, and public institutions can access high-performance, sovereign and environmentally responsible AI computing services. Through this investment, Bell is immediately bolstering Canada's sovereign AI compute capacity, while laying the groundwork to continue growing our AI economy. This is transformational for our customers, for Canada and for Bell."
- Royal Bank of Canada Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
Today, we declared a quarterly dividend of $1.54 per share reflecting an increase of $0.06 or 4%. We also announced our intention, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), to commence a normal course issuer bid and to repurchase for cancellation up to 35 million of our common shares.
- Scotiabank reports second quarter results
The Bank of Nova Scotia ("Scotiabank") (TSX: BNS) (NYSE: BNS) reported second quarter net income of $2,032 million compared to $2,092 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.48, compared to $1.57 in the same period a year ago.
- Groupe MACH Unveils a Vast $3.5 Billion Mixed-Use Real Estate Project With 7,000 Housing Units to Redevelop Part of East Montreal
Spanning 1,450,000 square feet, comparable to 25 football fields, this site at the intersection of Jean-Talon Street and Langelier Boulevard currently stands as a major heat island. Groupe MACH's proposal aims to transform it into a vibrant, people-centric urban hub that emphasizes environmental sustainability, promotes active mobility, fosters social diversity, and elevates the quality of urban life.
- EQB releases Q2 results marked by continued loan growth as dividend increases 18% y/y and total AUM and AUA climb to $134 billion
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported earnings for the three and six months ended April 30, 2025, that reflected diversified, high-quality growth in loans under management, higher net interest income and core non-revenue from fees and multi-unit securitization, offset by credit provisions driven by the macroeconomic environment.
