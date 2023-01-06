The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Jan 06, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons reveals which Canadian towns and cities were the biggest fans this year of some Tims favourites, including Original Blend coffee, espresso beverages, Quenchers, Farmer's Wraps and Loaded Wraps
Millions of Canadians across Canada go on a Tims Run each and every day, whether it's for breakfast and their morning coffee, a quick and delicious lunch or dinner, or something to satisfy their sweet tooth. Each guest has their own unique and personal go-to Tims order – and it turns out some Canadian towns and cities also stand out for having their own local preferences.
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Sale of Polaris Facility - Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Industry
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that the Company has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million, previously announced to be closing under the Company's ongoing transformation program.
- Lumo Previews Revolutionary Smart Irrigation Valve for Growers at CES 2023
As water levels reach historic lows and the United Nations predicts a 40% shortfall in freshwater resources by 2030, tools to improve irrigation efficiency are urgently needed. Agricultural irrigation alone uses 70% of the world's freshwater, making it crucial for growers to have access to advanced technology that can help them save water, reduce costs, and improve crop quality.
- Canopy Growth Completes Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations
"The divestiture of our Canadian retail business marks an important step forward on our path to profitability and furthers Canopy Growth's focus on generating revenue growth in the Canadian market," said David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth. "These retail locations will continue operating under the experienced leadership of OERGC and FOUR20 under their respective retail brands to serve Canadian consumers with high-quality in-store experiences."
- Sidney Crosby and Rimouski Oceanic fans reunite to relive a special moment with Tim Hortons in new TV commercial
Tim Hortons reunited Sidney Crosby, his former junior hockey teammate Eric Neilson, and some Rimouski Oceanic fans for a new TV commercial that relives a special moment they shared with Tims 17 years ago.
- Introducing Factor, Canada's New Clean Eating, Ready-to-Heat Meal Delivery Service
"This is convenience without compromise," explains Conal Gould, General Manager, Factor Canada. "With Factor, made-from-scratch, chef-prepared meals are delivered fresh to your door every week - all you need to do is heat-and-eat."
- Insured Damages from Hurricane Fiona Now Over $800 Million
The majority of the increase in insured damages is due to personal property claims. However, many affected residents were located in high-risk flood areas and flood plains where residential flood insurance coverage is generally not available. Damages that occurred in these areas are not included in the insured-damage total. As a result, it is expected that the cost to all orders of government from these events will total well into the billions of dollars once infrastructure and disaster financial assistance to uninsured residents are tallied.
- Gent's Talk podcast breaking mental health stigmas and redefining masculinity, expands to new heights as 1st video podcast onboard major Canadian airline
"It's been an amazing journey to host such prominent guests, who haven't been afraid to openly share their stories," says host/producer of Gent's Talk, Samir Mourani. "They're making a difference and we've already seen an overwhelmingly positive response from our audience."
- Rise and Shine, Canada! Wendy's Toasts the New Year with NEW Homestyle French Toast Sticks
Canadians, let the dipping, dunking and drizzling commence. As the first sweet breakfast menu addition, each bite of Homestyle French Toast Sticks delivers a mouthful of flavour with the perfect balance of a soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with tasty notes of vanilla, complimented with a new syrup dip.
- Air Canada's New Holiday Film Celebrates Togetherness
Air Canada is celebrating the holiday season with a new, heartfelt short film to enchant Canadians with a message of togetherness. Launching today across Canada, the animated spot stars a baby loon who gets separated from its family on the annual journey south for the winter. The baby loon finds its way back to its loved ones in an unexpected way that is sure to give Canadians a jolly surprise.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected]
Share this article