The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
May 01, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- ARC RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY SHELL PLC
Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, holders of ARC shares ("ARC Shareholders") will receive 0.40247 of a Shell Share and $8.20 in cash consideration in exchange for each ARC Share, representing total consideration of $32.80 per ARC Share, based upon the closing price of Shell Shares on the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and the daily GBP/CAD exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada as of April 24, 2026. The proposed Transaction is to be completed by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "ABCA") and, subject to satisfaction of conditions typical for a transaction of this nature, is expected to close in the second half of 2026.
- Armco Capital Announces Acquisition of Stephen Avenue Place and Adjacent Historic Kraft & Venator Buildings in Downtown Calgary
This landmark transaction brings together a prominent Class A office tower and a rare collection of contiguous high-street retail properties on Stephen Avenue, Calgary's most recognized pedestrian corridor, further consolidating Armco Alberta's footprint across a strategically significant downtown block. The building includes a recently redeveloped retail podium of over 100,000 square feet, offering best-in-class dining, retail, and amenity space. Tenants benefit from a modern workplace environment supported by a fitness facility, premium conference centre, tenant lounge, and games room. The asset is anchored by a diversified roster of national and international tenants, reinforcing its position as a resilient downtown office destination.
- CRTC takes action to help Canadians more easily manage their Internet and cellphone plans
Recent changes to the Telecommunications Act that came into force on October 30, 2025 require the CRTC to put new consumer protection measures in place. As part of this work, the CRTC held a public consultation to see how service providers could offer Canadians more ways to make changes to their Internet and cellphone plans. The CRTC heard a wide range of perspectives, including from individuals, consumer groups, and service providers. Based on the public record, the CRTC is ensuring that customers can change or cancel their Internet or cellphone plans through an app, online, or by email. These measures will give Canadians the flexibility to manage their services on their own, make changes when needed, and take advantage of new offers.
- Notice of Proposed Settlement in Canadian Class Action Involving Estée Lauder
Class members may be eligible to receive monetary compensation as follows: up to CAD $5,000 for documented out-of-pocket losses attributable to the data incidents, CAD $150 for those affected by one incident, or CAD $300 for those affected by both incidents. Payments may be increased proportionally if funds remain after all substantiated claims are paid, or may be reduced proportionally if total approved claims exceed available funds. Note that if, after such a proportional reduction, the value of each individual payment would be less than CAD $3.00, no individual payments will be issued to Class Members. In such event, all remaining Settlement Funds will be distributed to the charitable organizations, after payment of the Fonds d'aide aux actions collectives levy (if applicable).
- ECN Capital Announces Closing of Acquisition by Investor Group Led by Warburg Pincus and Goodview Capital
As a result of the completion of the Arrangement, it is expected that the Common Shares and Series C Preferred Shares will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") shortly after the date hereof. The Company expects that its 6.00% Senior Unsecured Debentures of the Company due December 31, 2026 (the "2026 Debentures"), 6.25% Senior Unsecured Debentures of the Company due December 31, 2027 (the "2027 Debentures") and 6.50% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures of the Company due April 30, 2030 (the "2030 Convertible Debentures" and, together with the 2026 Debentures and 2027 Debentures, the "Debentures") will continue to be listed on the TSX and the Company will continue to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.
- Alto high-speed rail project completes first round of public consultations
"We made a deliberate choice to engage early, and we used the past hundred days to listen to communities to better understand their realities," said Martin Imbleau, President and CEO of Alto. "We value the significant number of people who took the time to share their views and suggestions with us, as well as their criticisms and concerns. All of this feedback will help us find the right balance to design a project that reduces impacts on communities while delivering lasting benefits across the entire corridor." In June, Alto will publish a report detailing key findings and insights from the first phase of public consultation. A more precise corridor will be announced by fall 2026.
- WHITECAP REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2026 PRODUCTION AND INCREASES 2026 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
Whitecap continues to deliver exceptionally strong results as evidenced in the first quarter, with average production of 391,416 boe/d (62% liquids), exceeding our original budget expectations by approximately 19,000 boe/d, driven by robust new well productivity, strong base production performance and improved cycle times that brought wells onstream ahead of plan. Since the first quarter of 2025, funds flow more than doubled to over $1.0 billion in the quarter, primarily reflecting the impact of the acquisition of Veren Inc. More importantly, funds flow per share increased 12%, demonstrating the realization of structural synergies despite weaker average realized commodity prices.
- Triton Uranium Commences Development of The Atlas Project in Uranium City, Saskatchewan
"Speed is the missing piece in North America's uranium supply," said Todd Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of Triton Uranium. "AI data centres and a renewed U.S. nuclear buildout are accelerating demand right now, but most uranium developments won't come online for years. The Atlas Project is built to change that, with our near-surface, infrastructure-ready model that we believe can be developed significantly faster than conventional uranium mines." North America's uranium supply remains constrained, with limited domestic production and continued reliance on foreign-controlled sources and strategic inventories outside Western utility markets. As nuclear energy re-emerges as a central pillar of U.S. energy policy and grid reliability, Triton aims to provide a scalable, domestic uranium supply that meets market timing and needs.
- National Newspaper Awards announce 2025 winners
The Nunatsiaq News won its first National Newspaper Award for a special section published in Inuktitut and English – one of 27 awards announced at a gala in Toronto. Carrie Tait of the Globe and Mail was named Journalist of the Year after winning both the Politics award and as lead reporter for a team entry in the Investigation category for exclusives-driven coverage of Alberta's health care political controversy. The Canadian Press won Project of the Year for its extensive coverage from the Ring of Fire region in Northern Ontario. Reporter Liam Casey and photographer Christopher Katsarov Luna spent months producing a sweeping, multimedia project exploring the issues, the landscape and people.
- Boroo Enters Exclusivity Agreement in Connection with the Potential Acquisition of the Eagle Gold Mine
Boroo Pte. Ltd. ("Boroo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusivity agreement (the "Exclusivity Agreement") in respect of its proposed acquisition of the Eagle Gold Mine in Yukon, Canada and certain related assets. On April 23, 2026, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., in its capacity as receiver and manager of Victoria Gold Corp. (in such capacity, the "Receiver") entered into the Exclusivity Agreement with Boroo. Further details regarding the Exclusivity Agreement can be found on the Receiver's website. In connection with signing the Exclusivity Agreement, Boroo is pleased to provide the following additional context on its business and operational track record for the benefit of Yukoners and stakeholders of Victoria Gold Corp. and the Eagle Gold Mine.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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