The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- DANONE CANADA RECALLS SPECIFIC SILK REFRIGERATED BEVERAGE PRODUCTS
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed several cases of potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes linked to select Silk refrigerated beverages produced on a specific production line in a third-party manufacturer in Ontario and distributed by Danone Canada. This recall is contained to certain Silk Canada refrigerated 1.75-1.89 L beverage products only and does not include other Silk items such as Silk shelf-stable beverages 946 ml including Silk Barista range, Silk coffee creamers ("Silk for coffee" & "half & half", all formats), Silk plant-based food (cheese, yogurt, whipping cream), Silk Nextmilk refrigerated, Silk Unsweetened Almond 940 ml, Silk Oat Original 890 ml, or anything not listed in CFIA's recall notice.
- Sechelt property owner fined $70,000 for contravening the federal Fisheries Act
The case stems from November 22, 2021, when Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) received information about an excavator operating within Stephens Creek on a property at Lower Road in Roberts Creek, Sechelt. The excavator was dredging out the stream bed of Stephens Creek and using the materials to build up the banks on either side of the creek. On November 26, 2021, DFO fishery officers and biologists inspected the site and collected salmon eggs lying on and buried within the dredged material. Subsequent analysis confirmed that the dead eggs were pink or chum salmon. The unauthorized dredging work also resulted in the harmful alteration, disruption and destruction of 38.7 m2 of aquatic habitat.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces Filing and Mailing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), a leading Canada-based global medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce that the management information circular (the "Circular") for the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") is now available on the Company's website at www.auroramj.com/investors/corporate-governance as well as under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Meeting will be held virtually on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) / 11:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) and will be conducted via live webcast at: https://meetnow.global/MRZ2RL5. The virtual meeting format allows shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to have an equal opportunity to participate regardless of geographic location or ownership.
- D2L Acquires Global SaaS Learning Solution H5P Group
"We believe strongly in the power of easy-to-use creation tools in online learning to improve engagement and ultimately achieve better learning outcomes," said John Baker, D2L's founder and CEO. "These capabilities are increasingly in demand among our customers and prospects, and with this transaction we're adding H5P's best-in-class software to complement the Brightspace learning platform and our Creator+ product. In addition to great technology, H5P has built a growing base of recurring revenue in an efficient and sustainable way, aligning with our balanced growth and profitability operating model. Together, we believe we can accelerate the development and time-to-market of these products and enhanced creator features, unlocking additional market opportunity and establishing leadership in the growing interactive learning space."
- DRI Healthcare Trust and DRI Capital Inc. Announce Executive Changes
The Board of Trustees of the Trust (the "Board") has appointed Gary Collins as the interim CEO of the Trust in addition to his role as Chair of the Board. DRI Healthcare has named Ali Hedayat as its interim CEO. Sandy Kwan has been appointed as interim CFO of both the Trust and DRI Healthcare. The changes come as a result of an ongoing investigation of irregularities related to certain alleged consulting and other expenses presented by Behzad Khosrowshahi to DRI Healthcare and the Trust for reimbursement. Upon being made aware of these alleged irregularities, the independent members of the Board of the Trust immediately launched an investigation, which is being conducted by a team of independent legal counsel and forensic accountants, and directed and overseen by the Trust Audit Committee which is made up of independent Trustees.
- RBC announces changes to executive leadership team and business segments
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) and (NYSE: RY) today announced a number of key executive appointments to accelerate its next phase of growth and further strengthen the organization's focus on clients, following the transformative acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada. These changes, effective September 1, 2024, better position RBC to take advantage of its scale, speed up decision making and elevate leaders to deliver on strategic growth priorities with clients at the centre. "I'm personally energized by the opportunity to work with these extraordinary leaders in the coming years as they take on new roles and responsibilities on our Group Executive leadership team," said Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer, RBC. "The unique skills, experiences and perspectives they bring to the table will be invaluable as we embark on our next phase of growth and further deepen trusted client relationships across all our businesses."
- McDonald's Canada introduces $1* Everyday Small Coffee
If "but first, coffee" is your first thought in the morning, McDonald's has a new everyday low price just for you. Beginning today, McDonald's Canada is offering its delicious McCafé Premium Roast Coffee for just $1 (plus tax) for a small size. "We strive to be a brand for everyone and understand how important it is to provide affordable options to our guests every day" said McDonald's Canada's Chief Marketing Officer, Alyssa Buetikofer. "Our new everyday pricing makes it easy for coffee lovers to start their day with a delicious cup of quality coffee at a great price." And with the new $1 + tax everyday low price, it's the perfect time to try out a new menu pairing: Small coffee and a bagel or Egg McMuffin® for breakfast? Maybe with a Quarter Pounder® for lunch? Either way, the $1 + tax small Premium Roast Coffee price is available all day long.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES THE SPUD OF THE NAINGOPO EXPLORATION WELL, JOINT VENTURE UPDATE AND WARRANT EXERCISE UPDATE
The Company spud the Naingopo exploration well in the Damara Fold Belt onshore PEL 73 in northeast Namibia on July 7, 2024. The well will be drilled to a planned total depth of approximately 3,800 metres (12,500 feet), and is expected to encounter multiple reservoir intervals targeting both oil and natural gas. The Naingopo well is targeting 163 million barrels of unrisked prospective oil resources or 843 billion cubic feet of unrisked prospective natural gas resources, net to ReconAfrica, based on the most recent prospective resources report prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI") dated March 12, 2024, and available on the Company's website (the "NSAI Report")(1). The Company continues to progress the farm out joint venture process which we expect to conclude soon.
- Bell acquires tech services companies Stratejm and CloudKettle Inc., strengthening managed cybersecurity and Salesforce capabilities for enterprises
These two acquisitions complement the 2023 acquisition of FX Innovation, a leading provider of end-to-end multi-cloud services, IT workflow automation solutions and cloud consulting services. FX Innovation supports the integration of applications within business environments in Canada and internationally. Today's acquisitions will enrich the range of capabilities available for customers to manage their public and hybrid cloud environments with the world's leading cloud providers. Customers now benefit from leading platform-centric expertise to drive productivity, resilience and security outcomes through deeply integrated IT systems and processes. Both organizations will join BCE's group of companies, reporting to Guillaume Bazinet, Bell's FX Innovation CEO.
- HÉROUX-DEVTEK ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY PLATINUM EQUITY
Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, today announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with an affiliate (the "Purchaser") of Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC ("Platinum Equity"), a U.S. based private equity firm, pursuant to which the Purchaser will acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation, other than the shares to be rolled over by members of senior management of the Corporation (the "Rollover Shareholders"), for $32.50 in cash per share, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $1.35 billion, subject to customary closing conditions (the "Transaction").
