The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

28 Jul, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Scotiabank Announces the Appointment of Glen Gowland to Vice Chair and Jacqui Allard to Group Head, Global Wealth Management, effective January 1, 2024
Under Glen's leadership, the Global Wealth Management business has been recognized externally in many areas of leadership, most recently being named Best Private Bank by Global Finance Magazine and Best Domestic Private Bank in Canada by Euromoney. And the Bank's international wealth management business continues to grow at double-digit rates. The Bank also announced today that Jacqui Allard will join Scotiabank as Deputy Head, Global Wealth Management, effective September 1, 2023, and will assume the role of Group Head, Global Wealth Management, on January 1, 2024. Jacqui joins Scotiabank from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) where she was, most recently, Executive Vice President, Personal Financing Products in the Personal & Commercial Banking business. In this role, she led the mortgage, unsecured lending and automotive businesses at RBC, in addition to RBC's Caribbean Banking and U.S. cross-border banking business.
- Dialogue to be Acquired by Sun Life
The acquisition of Dialogue by Sun Life is highly complementary and beneficial to the two organizations as they share a purpose of helping Canadians live healthier lives. As the premier integrated health platform in Canada, with a distinctive management team and entrepreneurial culture, Dialogue will fit naturally as a core strategic pillar of Sun Life Canada. Importantly, Dialogue will continue to execute its strategic plan and grow its business. Furthermore, Dialogue will continue to provide a premium service to all its customers and distribution partners, each of which will continue to have access to Dialogue's services and capabilities, and will benefit from the continued innovation resulting from the combined strengths of both organizations.
- The Tims Credit Card is available NOW, offering quicker ways to earn more free Tim Hortons coffee, beverages and food
"The Tims Credit Card offers Canadians a chance to earn even more Tim Rewards Points everywhere they shop, which means more Points towards their favourite menu items at Tim Hortons for free," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Financial Services and Digital at Tim Hortons. For a limited time, Canadians who apply for a new Tims Credit Card are eligible to receive a welcome offer of up to 5,000 Tims Rewards Points. They can get 2,000 Tims Rewards Points on their first eligible purchase made within 30 days of being approved, and when they spend over $200 a month on qualifying purchases in each of the following three months, they can get 1,000 Tims Rewards Points for each of those months.
- Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Brian Schmidt (Aakaikkitstaki), Tamarack's President and CEO commented: "Tamarack's dominant position in the Clearwater and Charlie Lake plays are the foundation of our long-term strategic plan which is underpinned by a leading low sustaining free funds flow(1) breakeven in North America's most economic oil plays. Recent results at West Marten Hills, where the Company produced ~3,750 bopd from 13 wells on two pads in June, highlight the prolific nature of our Clearwater program. At the same time, we are drilling top tier Charlie Lake wells and flowing into our owned and operated infrastructure, driving long-term value creation. Our business is focused on delivering the most economic barrels to enhance returns and free funds flow(1) for shareholders."
- Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International
Customers transiting in Dubai between the Americas on Air Canada and the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and Africa on Emirates will enjoy a seamless and expedited experience with the convenience of remaining in the same terminal. The first inbound Air Canada flight landing at Terminal 3 is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, with the first outbound flight scheduled to depart from Dubai to Toronto on July 27th. Dedicated Air Canada check-in and bag drop counters for Signature Class will be available in the First & Business Class Dropoff, Premium Economy and Economy will be located in the main entrance. Air Canada Signature Class customers and eligible Aeroplan Elite members (Aeroplan 50K and above) will also have access to the Emirates Business Class lounge located in Terminal 3.
- HORIZONS ETFs AND NATIONAL BANK DIRECT BROKERAGE ANNOUNCE THE WINNERS OF THE BIGGEST WINNER 12 TRADING COMPETITION
The Competition, which ran from May 15 to June 23, 2023, saw approximately 2,500 participants complete more than 25,000 trades over the six-week trading period. Contestants were provided with a fantasy brokerage account, with a balance of $100,000 in notional Canadian dollars. Competitors used these fantasy funds to place simulated trades among more than 1,000 ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
- Core Capital Partners Inc. Responds to BCSC Notice of Hearing
The Commission's investigation has proceeded over five years. During this time, the Commission has had access to our personal and business bank accounts, brokerage accounts, trading history, and personal communications. In that same time, we have expended countless hours and incurred significant legal expense navigating the process, and had to go to incredible lengths to protect our interests and privacy, without an opportunity to defend ourselves.
- Canadian medical research breakthrough - Gut bacteria combination shows risk for Crohn's disease
Dr. Ken Croitoru of Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, part of Sinai Health, GEM Project Architect and Lead Investigator, said: "Since 2008, the global, unique Genetic, Environmental and Microbial (GEM) Project has been following 5,000 healthy relatives of people with Crohn's disease around the world. A Canadian research team has discovered that the gut bacteria combination of those who go on to develop Crohn's disease is different from those who remain healthy - years before they develop Crohn's. This breakthrough opens the door to new ways to prevent its onset before symptoms appear, and for new treatments.
- WestJet firmly secures position as Canada's leading leisure airline through winter schedule unlocking unbeatable opportunity to escape to the sun
In alignment with WestJet's growth strategy and providing more affordable leisure and sun travel opportunities, this winter the airline is increasing getaway opportunities with new service to some of WestJet's most popular sun destinations. Featuring four new and four returning routes, WestJet's winter schedule will see more than 85 daily departures on average to sun destinations from communities across Canada. Additionally, in response to high demand for travel to the popular beaches of Mexico, WestJet will proudly serve as the airline providing the most flights to over 10 Mexican destinations from Canada this winter.
- Try the NEW Smoky Honey Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches from Tim Hortons for a delicious sweet & savoury start to your morning
Each Smoky Honey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich includes Tims new and improved crispy double smoked bacon, which is topped with a sweet and savoury glaze made with 100 per cent Canadian honey. Guests can enjoy smoky honey bacon with a 100 per cent Canadian fresh cracked egg in a classic breakfast sandwich, a BELT, or in a breakfast wrap.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected]
Share this article