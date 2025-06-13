The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jun 13, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, June 13, 2025 With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons Battle of the Donuts contest offers Canadians a chance to win $10,000 and a trip to the Tims Test Kitchen for the best donut idea
Starting today to celebrate National Donut Day, Canadians can submit their donut idea in the Battle of the Donuts contest for a chance to win $10,000 and a trip for two to the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen in Toronto to make their winning donut with Chef Tallis. Plus, Canadians may even see the winning donut in Tim Hortons restaurants one day!
- Tether Investments Announces Acquisition of Securities of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.
Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether Investments, commented: "This investment reflects our long-term confidence in the fundamentals of gold and its critical role in financial markets. Elemental's royalty model provides diversified exposure to gold production around the world, aligning strategically with our vision for Tether Gold and future commodity-backed digital asset infrastructure."
- TELUS Submits Non-Binding Indication of Interest to Acquire Full Ownership of TELUS Digital
No agreement has been reached between TELUS and TELUS Digital, and no assurances can be given that definitive transaction documents with respect to the proposed acquisition will be entered into, as to the final terms of any transaction or that a transaction will be consummated.
- Exciting New Venture to Disrupt Homebuilding with Modular Innovation
SAMI sees an exciting opportunity to collaborate with all three levels of government in Canada to help scale production capacity and deliver thousands of homes annually for Canadian families. With deep industry expertise and alignment with the federal government's ambitions for modular housing, SAMI is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the effort to expand Canada's housing supply and address the housing crisis.
- WSIB will continue to help as strike continues
"We have an amazing team that does tough but excellent work," said Jeff Lang, President and CEO of the WSIB. "When people are hurt at work, we help them recover and return to what matters, and we're getting the best results in a decade. I hope our team sees our position as a genuine effort to put this strike behind us and get back to what we do best: helping people."
- Simpson Oil Announces Its Support for the Sunoco-Parkland Transaction
Simpson Oil Limited ("Simpson Oil"), the largest shareholder of Parkland Corporation ("Parkland"), holding 19.8% of Parkland's outstanding common shares, announced today that it is supportive of, and intends to vote all of its common shares in favor of, the proposed transaction involving Parkland and Sunoco LP ("Sunoco").
- Bybit Card Exclusive: Up to $150 Cashback for Hassle-Free Crypto Spending
Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, continues its advance in the crypto payment space with a limited-time campaign for the Bybit Card. Exclusive to new global users of Bybit Card, the new promotion unlocks 10% cashback in its new phase of global expansion.
- HOTELEX 2025 Successfully Concludes: International Attendance Surpasses 10,000, Hosted Buyer Program Sets a New Industry Benchmark!
HOTELEX 2025 concluded on April 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), covering 400,000 square meters and attracting 284,581 visitors. International attendance reached 12,447, a 34.2% increase from last year, marking HOTELEX's growing role as a key global hub for the hospitality and catering industry.
- Minister Hajdu shared Canada's commitment to ensure the full inclusion of persons with disabilities at the United Nations
This week, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, brought that message to the United Nations (UN) where she led Canada's delegation to the 18th session of the UN Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which took place from June 10 to 12 in New York City.
- Travelling with Pride: A 2SLGBTQI+ Canadian's Guide to Safe Adventures
Take some time to get to know your destination. A great place to start is the Government of Canada's Travel Advice and Advisories. Keep in mind that in some countries, same-sex relationships are illegal, or 2SLGBTQI+ people might face legal challenges tied to things like public morals or vagrancy laws.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article