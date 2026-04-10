The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Apr 10, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Manulife Wealth & Asset Management Announces Leadership Appointments for Canada Wealth and Canada Retirement Businesses
"Brett and Erica are proven leaders with deep experience across our Canadian businesses," said Ms. DeCamillo. "These appointments demonstrate the depth of talent we have within Manulife WAM and ensure continuity as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver exceptional experiences for advisors, plan sponsors, and plan members.".
- IKEA Canada to expand with a new type of small store designed for everyday convenience
IKEA Canada announces plans to introduce a new type of small format store designed to make affordable, functional, and inspiring home furnishings more convenient with the first location opening in London, Ontario. This smaller store will focus on everyday essentials and quick visits, bringing IKEA closer to where people live, work, and shop on a daily basis..
- Lundin Gold Executes Definitive Silver Stream Agreement with LunR Royalties
Upon closing of the Transaction, and subject to applicable approvals, Lundin Gold intends to distribute the LunR shares to its shareholders as a dividend in kind and will not retain any ownership interest in LunR following completion of the distribution.
- What Condo Developers Do in a Downturn: Originate Expands Into Essential Building Services with the Acquisition of Hydrastone
Hydrastone has built a strong reputation in a highly specialized field, with deep technical expertise and a long track record of serving customers well. Its work helps real estate owners and operators extend asset life, reduce downtime, and avoid costly replacement through inspection, preventative maintenance, repair, and relining of critical hot water infrastructure.
- Canada's industrial future depends on action today
U.S. sector-based tariffs ("section 232 tariffs") have hit Canadian manufacturing workers and businesses hard, impacting families and entire communities. Many Canadian steel mills, auto plants, wood product facilities and aluminum fabricators have slowed or shuttered production, leaving thousands of skilled workers unemployed.
- Jurassic Kingdom brings life-size animatronic dinosaurs to Canada for summer tour
"Jurassic Kingdom is all about bringing dinosaurs to life in a way that's exciting, accessible and educational for families," said Naz Kabir, spokesperson for Jurassic Kingdom. "Seeing children's reactions as they get up close and personal with these incredible creatures is what makes this experience so special."
- Competition Bureau obtains a court order to advance investigation into Keyera's proposed acquisition in oil and gas industry
The Bureau is investigating whether the proposed transaction is likely to result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in the Canadian oil & gas industry. The Bureau is also assessing whether the transaction raises barriers for competitors and new market entrants or entrenches Keyera's competitive position in the energy infrastructure marketplace.
- Canadian country music fans take the reins as SiriusXM Top of the Country voting opens
Canadians can vote daily until April 14, with public votes helping to decide the final three. From there, the top contenders will go on to perform on major stages throughout the summer as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize and the chance to be crowned the 2026 Top of the Country champion.
- WestJet opens the door to more seamless global connectivity with new interline booking capabilities
Additionally, guests will gain the ability to earn WestJet Rewards on their entire interline booking, including the partner operated segments, as well as use WestJet points as a form of payment for redemption on their trip. At the first point in guests' check-in process, they will receive all boarding passes, and baggage tags to their destination.
- Terry Fox Foundation Launches 46th Annual Terry Fox Run with Concert-Inspired Merchandise and Support from Iconic Canadian Musicians
With a design inspired by classic concert tour merchandise, this year's collection pays tribute to the greatest Canadian tour ever, Terry's Marathon of Hope. The back of the shirt lists several of the communities Terry ran through along his route celebrating a country that stood behind Terry in 1980 and continues to move forward together, determined to Finish It.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
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