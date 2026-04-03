The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Apr 03, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, April 3, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- goeasy Ltd. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025
During the quarter, the Company generated $951.5 million in loan originations, up 17% compared to $813.7 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in lending was driven by a robust volume of applications for credit. Growth in the loan portfolio was $68.4 million for the period. At quarter end, the consumer loan portfolio was $5.51 billion, up 20% from $4.60 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total annualized yield (including ancillary products) realized on average consumer loans receivable1 was 26.6% in the quarter, down 600 bps from the same period in 2024.
- CLARKE INC. ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RAVELIN PROPERTIES REIT
Clarke Inc. (TSX: CKI) ("Clarke") and Ravelin Properties REIT (TSX: RPR.UN) ("Ravelin" or the "REIT") are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), pursuant to which Clarke has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding units of the REIT (the "REIT Units") and all of the REIT's outstanding 9.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, 5.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures and 7.50% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (collectively, the "REIT Debentures") by way of a Court (as defined below) approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction").
- 23andMe Canadian Consumer Privacy Class Action - NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT APPROVAL AND CLAIMS PROCESS
The proceeds of the Canadian Data Breach Settlement are available to any individual who (i) was a customer of 23andMe at any time between May 1, 2023 through October 1, 2023 (the "Cyber Security Incident Period"); (ii) resided in Canada during the Cyber Security Incident Period; (iii) received a notice from 23andMe notifying the customer that their personal information was compromised in the Cyber Security Incident; and (iv) did not opt out of the Canadian Data Breach Settlement in accordance with the Court-approved procedure (hereinafter, together with the Canadian Plaintiffs, "Canadian Data Breach Class Members").
- Limited-edition Moonbits boxes now available in London, Ont., Tim Hortons restaurants to celebrate Artemis II mission to the Moon
The Moonbits 10-pack Timbits® boxes include the following information to help get guests excited about the landmark space mission: "Canada will make history when Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, born and raised in the London area, flies around the Moon as part of Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since the Apollo missions over 50 years ago. Canada will be only the second country to ever send an astronaut around the Moon." "We're excited to be celebrating this historic occasion with guests in London and the thrilling Canadian connection to this mission that we can all be so proud of," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
- Sun Life completes remaining equity interest purchases of BGO and Crescent Capital. Sun Life also announces acquisition of Bell Partners, a leading multifamily real estate investment manager
Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today announced it has completed both the acquisition of the remaining equity interests in BGO, its global real estate investment management advisor and provider of real estate services and Crescent Capital Group ("Crescent"), its global alternative credit investment manager. As part of the transaction, Sun Life has paid C$1.59 billion (US$1.16 billion) for the remaining 44% interest stake in BGO and C$829 million (US$608 million) for the remaining 49% stake in Crescent. These payments settle the outstanding put liability on Sun Life's financial statements and were funded through debt issuances in 2025 in anticipation of the transactions.
- This year's Tim Hortons® cold beverage lineup for the spring and summer includes the Raspberry Mojito Zero Sugar Sparkling Quencher, Protein Quenchers®, and Caramel Churro drinks
"Developing new and exciting cold beverage innovations is a priority for us at Tims and we can't wait for guests to try all our new drinks," said Matthew Feaver, Head of Innovation for Tim Hortons. "Our Raspberry Mojito Zero Sugar Sparkling Quencher is proof that you can have a beverage that's vibrant refreshing, and delicious – while being zero-sugar. Meanwhile, our new Caramel Churro beverages are indulgent and the perfect sweet treat for a hot day, and our new Protein Quenchers are addressing the growing demand for more protein-rich options across the menu."
- Fat Bastard Burrito Celebrates National Burrito Day with $5.99 Combo Deal
Guests can enjoy the National Burrito Day Combo, featuring a small burrito, a pop and Doritos for just $5.99 at locations nationwide. Made fresh to order, each burrito can be customized with a choice of veggie, chicken, ground beef or pulled pork, delivering the big, bold flavours fans know and love. "National Burrito Day is the perfect moment to celebrate what we do best," said Kala Patel, VP of Marketing, MBI Brands. "This $5.99 combo gives Canadians a delicious and affordable way to enjoy their favourite burrito, whether they are longtime fans or trying us for the first time."
- THE ELEVATED WHOPPER® IS COMING TO BURGER KING® CANADA, ALONG WITH OTHER MAJOR MENU UPGRADES
The Whopper: Already BK Canada's most iconic burger, the Whopper has been further refined to deliver an even better experience. Made with more than a 1/4lb of 100% flame-grilled beef* and hand-cut produce, the Whopper is now served on a more premium, better tasting bun and in a box to help ensure it makes it to Guests exactly the way it left the kitchen. "The Whopper has always set the standard for flame-grilled taste, and now that standard applies to everything we serve. Canadians who haven't visited us in a while or have never been are in for an amazing experience, and those who come in every week are going to love these elevated twists on their favourite items," said Tom Curtis, President, Burger King US & Canada.
- Leyad Acquires Grocery Portfolio Spanning Six Provinces and Yukon
The portfolio spans British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, and the Yukon Territory, marking Leyad's entry into British Columbia and Yukon. Following the transaction, Leyad's footprint now extends across eight provinces -- Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan -- in addition to the Yukon. "With this acquisition, we are doubling down on the most resilient segment of retail real estate," said Henry Zavriyev, CEO of Leyad. "These are established, high-performing locations that continue to play an essential role in the daily lives of the communities they serve."
- Government of Canada Marks Official Opening of Generations Toronto
Today, the federal government marked the official inauguration of Generations Toronto, located at 325 Moriyama Drive in Toronto. The project includes 390 secure, rental homes and reflects a community-focused approach to housing. Generations Toronto demonstrates how rental housing can be designed to support sustainable rental costs while integrating health and care services and creating inclusive spaces that strengthen social connections and support residents at all stages of life. The project was visited by officials at all levels of government as well as His Highness the Aga Khan.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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