The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Feb 03, 2023, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023

- Nestlé Canada Makes Strategic Shift in its Portfolio
Nestlé Canada attributes much of its long-term success to its ability to adapt and evolve within the industry. This decision enables us to further invest in priority categories. We remain open to enhancing our portfolio where it makes sense for our business," said John Carmichael, President and CEO, Nestlé Canada. "We look forward to continuing to offer Canadians great Nestlé products now, and in the future."
- Staples Canada and Bell announce multi-year strategic partnership to sell Bell communications services through Staples
Staples is a trusted leader in providing working and learning solutions to businesses of all sizes across the country, as well as teachers, parents, students and consumers. As the largest communications provider in Canada, Bell's award-winning 5G and robust fibre networks connect families, students, and friends in their day-to-day lives, and power businesses of all sizes, including many of the largest enterprises in Canada.
- Tim Hortons offers $2 any-size classic Lattes, Cappuccinos, Americanos or Iced Lattes from Jan. 30 to Feb. 12
"Made with 100 per cent ethically sourced Premium Arabica Beans, our rich and balanced espresso beverages can be customized just how you like, including with your choice of cream, milk or an oat or almond beverage*," says Victoria Stewart, Director of Beverage Innovation at Tim Hortons.
- Toronto Pearson hosts airport-wide, multi-employer job fair
On Tuesday, January 31, Pearson is hosting an airport-wide job fair for 32 employers looking to fill more than 400 positions. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel at Terminal 3. "This job fair is one of many initiatives within the GTAA's vision to be more proactive in building a world-class, airport-wide workforce while promoting the airport as an employer of choice," says Karen Mazurkewich, Vice President of Stakeholder Relations and Communications, GTAA.
- Mattamy Homes breaks ground on three GTA projects in one week
Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, broke ground on three communities across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) last week, continuing to help address the region's ongoing housing shortage with thoughtfully designed multi-residential communities in key markets. Ceremonies to mark the start of construction were held for Westbend on Bloor Street West in Toronto, Mile & Creek in Milton, and Martha James in Burlington, and were attended by local dignitaries, future homeowners and project team members.
- Team forms to build North America's first SMR
Ontario Power Generation (OPG) has partnered with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, SNC-Lavalin, and Aecon to construct North America's first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) at the Darlington New Nuclear Project site. The agreement represents an innovative contracting approach for a nuclear project in North America.
- What Has Four Wheels and a Side of Gravy?
Starting today, Zellers has launched an Instagram poll @zellersofficial listing 10 menu items; 9 from the original restaurant (adding one new veggie option for good measure). For one week, people can weigh in on their favourites and the top five will make the cut.
- Black History Month comes to life across SiriusXM Canada
"This Black History Month, SiriusXM is amplifying the Black experience and the impact of Black artists, creators, our hosts and talent have had on pop culture through our curated content," said Kimberly K. Wilson, SVP, Brand and Consumer Marketing at SiriusXM. "The Power of Black Culture has influenced music of all genres, sports, comedy, and talk. We're thrilled to honour Black voices across the diaspora and celebrate their brilliance."
- BCE reports 2022 Q4 and full-year results, announces 2023 financial targets
"In 2020, we unveiled our new corporate purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world. Since then, we've been steadily delivering on our strategic initiatives in support of our purpose, and I am so proud of the Bell team for their dedication in serving our customers, communities and shareholders. The results speak for themselves: we delivered across all operating segments throughout the year, driving healthy 3.1% consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth.
- Fast-Growing Montreal AI Startup Hippoc Receives $3 million Funding Infusion
"Hippoc's solution is timely for the digital marketing world, which is going through unprecedented challenges related to measuring performance, stricter regulations, new tools for consumers to restrict access to identifying data, and the imminent end of third-party cookies," he explained. "Hippoc's unique and proven platform solves these issues by offering a complete turnkey solution.
