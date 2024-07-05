The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Jul 05, 2024, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
- A&W's Free Root Beer Day is back on July 6th across Canada
A&W Root Beer® is the #1 Root Beer in Canada, becoming a staple on the original A&W menu upon the opening of the first restaurant in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1956. As part of the brand's commitment to sourcing natural ingredients, A&W Root Beer® is made with natural cane sugar and all-natural flavours. Visit a participating A&W restaurant near you, or order through the A&W Mobile App for pick-up at a restaurant on July 6th to enjoy a free Root Beer.
- Product Recall: PC Cheddar Jalapeno Smokies, 1 kg
Out of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is voluntarily recalling PC Cheddar Jalapeno Smokies, 1 kg, UPC: 060383200213, with a best before date of BB: 2024 JL 25. While there have been no reported cases of injury relating to the product, it is being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of soft coloured plastic.
- WestJet confirms end to AMFA strike
The company was forced to park 130 aircraft at 13 airports across Canada, in response to the strike. With today's news, the airline will begin work to restore operations in a safe and timely manner. Given the significant impact to WestJet's network over the past few days, returning to business-as-usual flying will take time and further disruptions over the coming week are to be anticipated as the airline gets aircraft and crew back into position.
- Air Canada To Receive Eight Boeing 737-8 Aircraft
The eight aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2024 and will undergo required modifications before entering service in 2025. The aircraft will initially operate with a single Economy class layout until they are reconfigured to fully match the onboard experience our customers enjoy in Air Canada's narrow-body, two-cabin standard at a later date. All eight aircraft will be powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.
- Credit Union Central of Manitoba, SaskCentral, and Alberta Central Announce Sale of Celero business to CGI
"CGI is the ideal partner to continue the legacy of outstanding service Celero has established," said Curtis Wennberg, CEO, CUCM and Chair of Celero. "We believe this transaction will provide a great path forward for the credit union system overall as well as for Celero's employees. Combining Celero's expert knowledge of credit unions' needs with CGI's global portfolio of services and solutions will create new opportunities for growth and innovation in the credit union system."
- goeasy Ltd. Announces CEO Transition
After 14 years with the Company and nearly 6 years in his current role, Jason Mullins has informed the Board of Directors of his decision to step down from the position of President & Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as a Director on the Board, providing the Company with continuity and support for the future. Mr. Mullins will remain CEO until the end of the year, ensuring a smooth leadership transition. Alongside the Board, he will participate in the selection of a successor and will collaborate with the new leader during a transition period.
- RBC financing innovation creates new options for Canada's homeowners and housing market
"In the past, homeowners have had limited access to financing that could help them redevelop their home or property in meaningful ways," said Leah Robinson, vice president, Home Equity Policy and Regulatory Management. "Through the enhanced residential construction mortgage program, RBC is unlocking a new capability for homeowners to change their property to better suit their needs and help create more housing units for Canadians who need them."
- Wolf Midstream Announces $1 Billion Phase Two Expansion of its NGL North System
Once completed, the expanded system will have the ability to recover NGL from approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and produce over 90,000 barrels per day (bpd) of NGL, including over 60,000 bpd of ethane. The vast majority of this production is committed under long-term agreements with Alberta's growing petrochemical industry. NGL North Phase Two is an incremental investment in Alberta of approximately $1 billion, supported by Wolf's shareholder, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).
- BCE recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's below-market "mini-tender offer"
BCE cautions shareholders that the mini-tender offer has been made at a price below market price for the BCE common shares. TRC Capital's unsolicited offer price of C$43.40 per share represents a discount of approximately 4.43% and 4.44%, respectively, to the closing price of the BCE common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange on June 24, 2024, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer was commenced.
- Boston Pizza® and Nintendo Partnership is Back This Summer With New Power-Ups
As an exciting new addition to the partnership this year, the Boston Pizza kids' menu will feature a Power-Up Mushroom & Pepperoni Pizza to help fuel kids' next adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom. Kids can also enjoy a variety of exciting activities featuring the beloved and iconic characters and games available on the Nintendo Switch system.
