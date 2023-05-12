The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

May 12, 2023, 06:18 ET
- Canada Post issues first Canadian stamp featuring His Majesty King Charles III as Monarch
The definitive stamp was designed by Paprika, and features a portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, then The Prince of Wales, by photographer Alan Shawcross. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover. The Official First Day Cover features a photograph of His Majesty in Ottawa during the 2022 Royal Tour, when he was The Prince of Wales. The photo on the Official First Day Cover was taken by Canadian photographer Justin Tang. The cancel site is Ottawa, Ontario. The stamp will be issued on Monday, May 8, 2023.
- DEFINITY AND MCDOUGALL PARTNER WITH MCFARLAN ROWLANDS, FORMING A LEADING BROKER PLATFORM
"Partnering with McDougall makes strong strategic sense given our common focus on exceptional customer service, broad carrier relationships and profitable growth," said Burke Neale, Chief Executive Officer, McFarlan Rowlands. "We are excited about the opportunity to join Definity and McDougall in building a leading broker platform." The acquisition was completed on May 8, 2023. Definity continues to hold significant financial capacity for future opportunities.
- Canada unveils new passport design with state-of-the-art security features
The new passport celebrates Canada's heritage and identity with iconic images of Canada's natural beauty throughout the four seasons. It also includes a new cover design with an outline of a maple leaf—the first significant change in decades. The new passport will start rolling out in later this summer. Until then, the current passport remains secure and reliable, so Canadians with valid passports will only need to renew them when they are getting close to their normal renewal date. More details regarding the roll-out will be provided at a later date.
- THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT RAISES OVER $1 MILLION DOLLARS FOR UKRAINE HUMANITARIAN RELIEF THROUGH SALE OF PYSANKA AND 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SUMMIT SERIES COLLECTIBLES
"Canada is home to the world's second largest Ukrainian diaspora, and for years, the Mint has proudly honoured their rich cultural heritage through a best-selling series of Pysanka-themed collector coins," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "When Ukraine was invaded last year, the Mint promptly made the decision to make a donation through the sale of its Pysanka-themed coins and gladly accepted the Government of Canada's request to do the same with the 2022 Summit Series and 2023 Pysanka collectible coins."
- Bill 60 is a train wreck that derails public health care and access to high quality patient care
This bill weakens the credentials required to be a nurse in Ontario. The government amended the definitions of nursing to include individuals who are not licensed by the College of Nurses of Ontario. "To grant the government the authority to circumvent this licensing and accountability structure is unprecedented and will have far-reaching consequences. The regulation of nurses and health-care professionals by our professional colleges is a protection for patient safety and professional accountability and should not be overridden," Ariss concludes.
- Prime Minister celebrates the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III
To mark the Coronation, and in recognition of His Majesty's longstanding commitment to environmental protection and conservation, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that the Government of Canada will donate $100,000 to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC). The NCC is Canada's leading land conservation organization and works to protect our lands and fresh waters across the country, and often works in close partnership with Indigenous Peoples toward these shared priorities.
- Public Test of Alert Ready on May 10, 2023
The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecom (CRTC) requires wireless service providers and broadcasters to send at least one test alert per year, either in May during Emergency Preparedness Week and/or in November. Participation in the testing of Alert Ready is at the sole discretion of each provincial and territorial emergency management organization (EMO). The test message will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.
- Porter adds Vancouver as first Western Canada non-stop route from Ottawa
"Ottawa is positioned as a critical part of Porter's growing North American network," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "We will continue building our presence in YOW and providing a superior level of service and travel options for economy travellers."
- The Tim Hortons Mother's Day merchandise collection - including a ceramic mug and fill-in journal - is the perfect way to share your love with Mom
"We're thrilled to be offering our first-ever Mother's Day merchandise collection to help guests show appreciation for the moms in their life," said Markus Sturm, Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons. "Canadians celebrate special moments with gifts from Tims all year round and we're always proud to be a small part of those occasions. Picking up a Mother's Day gift that your mom will love is as easy as doing some shopping on your next Tims Run."
- UNICEF Canada appoints Sevaun Palvetzian as new President and Chief Executive Officer
Sevaun is currently a Senior Fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy and executive advisor to leading companies in Canada and the U.S. on ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) and its related impact on organizational strategy. Prior to this, Sevaun served as Chief Communications Officer at Rogers, a leading Canadian technology and media company, where she led communications, ESG and corporate responsibility across the company's multiple business lines.
