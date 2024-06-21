The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Jun 21, 2024, 06:18 ET
- TD Launches Full-Service Platform supporting Technology and Innovation Clients in Canada
At launch, TDIP will offer a unique banking experience made for founders and their teams. From the initial opening of a bank account to helping meet the complex needs of mid and later stage growth companies – TDIP is poised to bridge the gap between banking services and the specialized needs of technology companies across their lifecycles. TDIP will also work alongside TD Wealth to provide private banking and wealth management to help make TD the bank that truly understands the founder journey.
- Fidelity Wealth to provide choice and support for financial advisors looking to retire with confidence
Fidelity Wealth will offer financial advisors and their clients choice and access to a suite of investment and wealth management services, backed by Fidelity's global resources. Fidelity Wealth's team of experienced wealth professionals will offer financial advisors and their clients a seamless transition experience and personalized plans, aiming to deliver excellent customer service and investment management at every step in their journey.
- Tims is bringing back the Walnut Crunch and Dutchie along with two NEW Tim Hortons Retro Donuts: the Blueberry Sour Cream Donut and the Sugar Twist, starting Monday for a limited time!
"We were excited to kick off our 60th anniversary year by launching Retro Donuts and were beyond thrilled by the enthusiastic response from Canadians – so we knew we had to bring them back this summer," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons. All four Retro Donuts will be available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada starting on Monday, June 24 for a limited time.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT
The Company announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 5,800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.40 per share in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring June 19, 2029, and will be subject to certain vesting provisions as determined by the board of directors of the Company. The Options are subject to restrictions on resale until October 19, 2024, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
- DeFi Technologies Responds to Misleading Short and Distort Report
The Report lacks merit and contains numerous defamatory, selective, inaccurate, incomplete and misleading statements, speculation, and innuendo. Furthermore, the Company believes, for the reasons noted below, that the Report was possibly commissioned by short-sellers in a coordinated effort to depress the valuation of the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to cover short positions, a tactic that is common for short-sellers to deploy when a company is successful and the short-sellers find themselves on the wrong end of a short trade.
- Food Banks Canada Report Highlights Hidden Poverty
The new report, prepared by Michael Mendelson, Maytree Fellow and a former Deputy Minister in Ontario and Manitoba, with Geranda Notten, Professor of Comparative Public Policy at the University of Ottawa's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, introduces a Material Deprivation Index (MDI) – a poverty metric that's widely used in Europe to measure a poverty level standard of living – with Canadian data. The MDI illuminates hidden poverty by showing that an estimated 25% of Canadians are living in poverty because they cannot afford two or more household essentials. That's nearly 6 million more Canadians than is reflected in StatsCan's most recent poverty rate data.
- CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES DOUG MURPHY TO RETIRE
"Under Doug's leadership, Corus has created a diversified portfolio of powerful brands encompassing television, radio and content assets," said Heather Shaw, Executive Chair. "Doug's passion for bringing content to Canadians, including fair and balanced news, is renowned. On behalf of the Board, I thank Doug for his many years of commitment and leadership at Corus and wish him well on his new chapter." The Board is pleased to appoint Troy Reeb and John Gossling as Co-Chief Executive Officers. These appointments are effective immediately and reflect the strength of Corus' leadership bench and a forward focus on managing through a challenging environment. Mr. Gossling will also continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer.
- Mandarin Thanks Customers for 45 Delicious Years With a FREE Buffet on Canada Day
The July 1 free Canada Day meal will include the award-winning Mandarin all-you-can-eat buffet, featuring the best in Chinese-Canadian cuisine. Guests can enjoy more than 100 dishes, including exclusive Celebrate Canada promotional dishes - from Maple Glazed Salmon to Canadian Pizza. Mandarin favourites will also be served at the hot foods and grill table, soup and salad bar, prime rib counter, sushi corner, desserts counter, and ice cream sundae and frozen yogurt bar.
- 11 Teams Revealed for Milestone Tenth Season of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, beginning July 2 on CTV
To commemorate the Season 10 anniversary, THE AMAZING RACE CANADA returns to Oaks Garden Theatre, overlooking Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ont., for the starting line this season – the same location where Season 1 kicked off in 2013. The race also touches down in host Jon Montgomery's hometown of Russell, Manitoba for the first time. The winning team of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA's tenth season receives two first-ever 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS vehicles, an epic, round-the-world trip-of-a-lifetime for two courtesy of Expedia, a $250,000 cash prize, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.
- Walmart Canada teams up with Disney+, Expedia, Spotify, Journie Rewards and Fig Financial to provide special offers and more savings for Walmart customers
"We've never wavered from our commitment to deliver everyday low prices to our customers. And with our new Partner Offers, we're excited to take that commitment a step further," said Laurent Duray, Chief Growth Officer, Walmart Canada. "The traditional savings our customers expect when they shop with us are now conveniently extended to when they book a trip, sign up for a streaming service, purchase gas or explore a new banking solution with one of our partners. It's a new way we're enhancing our customers' shopping experiences with us and continuing to help save them money so they can live better – whether they shop in store or on the Walmart Canada app."
