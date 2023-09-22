The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

22 Sep, 2023, 06:18 ET
- Monday's transit rides with PRESTO are on us! Tims Credit Card holders get up to $10 back every Monday for a limited time when they tap to pay for any PRESTO fare, including on the TTC, GO Transit and UP Express
"We're so excited to be partnering with Metrolinx and some of the largest public transit systems in Ontario to give Tims Credit Card holders the opportunity to save money on their transit fares every Monday for a limited time," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Financial Services and Digital at Tim Hortons. Applying for the Tims Credit Card is quick and easy – simply tap the Tims® Financial icon in the Tims app to apply. For full terms and details, visit timsfinancial.ca/metrolinx.
- Canopy Growth Announces Private Placement of up to US$50 Million
Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share from the Company at a price equal to US$1.35 for a period of five years from the date of issuance. The Company has also agreed to provide the Investors with customary registration rights.
- Empire Celebrates the Life and Legacy of David F. Sobey
"David was an incredible retailer, business leader and a mentor to so many of us at our company as well as in our industry," said Michael Medline, President & CEO, Empire Company Limited. "His legacy is an unparalleled business culture that spans from coast to coast and is lived every day by our 131,000 teammates. Throughout his life, he exemplified the kind of leadership in business and the community to which we must all aspire."
- Aurora Launches Bold New Brand Tasty's into Canadian Adult Market
Addressing the increasing importance of the pre-roll category, now ranked second behind the flower category and expected to deliver further growth, TASTY'S will launch in two primary formats – vapes and infused pre-rolls. TASTY'S 50% THC infused pre-rolls are packed with whole milled flower infused with concentrate inputs and enhanced with botanical terpenes in a 3 x 0.5g pack. The 510 vapes offer up to 1,000mg of THC and huge flavour enhanced by botanical terpenes contained in a deluxe 1.2g cartridge. A brand that's all about bold flavour, TASTY'S consumers will experience the intensity from the likes of blue raspberry, green apple, watermelon and more.
- The gloves are off, says union local after Metroland files for bankruptcy protection
NordStar's Metroland announced Friday it has sought bankruptcy protection in a move that completely blindsided the union, Unifor 87-M said. Most shockingly, the media giant stated it will not pay collectively bargained termination severance, voluntary departure deferred salary payments or post-retirement benefits. "The gloves are off," said Carleen Finch, president of Unifor Local 87-M. "We will use every and all legal actions at our disposal to fight this inhumane treatment of our members, many of whom spent their whole careers at their paper serving their communities.
- Canada announces first-ever category-based selection invitations for newcomers with work experience in transport
Canada's Express Entry system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields. By prioritizing the invitation of skilled newcomers with work experience in transport occupations, Canada aims to meet the increasing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation's economic growth and advancement.
- Rexall Launches First Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic in Sherwood Park
"It can be a challenge for Canadians to get timely access to care, between busy emergency departments and family physician or nurse-practitioner schedules," says Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall Pharmacy Group. "Our Pharmacist Care Walk-In Clinic is designed to provide a quick and convenient channel to quality care to the community, both for immediate and preventative care including immunizations, travel health regimens, and vitamin or supplement recommendations. The continuity of care that our pharmacists will provide to the Sherwood Park community is particularly important for those living with chronic health conditions."
- EXPANDING BEYOND SKINCARE, SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP.'S NO B.S. SKINCARE BRAND LAUNCHES FULL BODY NATURAL DEODORANT
No BS Skincare's latest innovation, a Full Body Natural Deodorant has been designed to redefine how we experience both odor-less freshness and skincare, not just for our armpits but for all those often-neglected areas like feet, folds, and privates. This innovative deodorant is a skincare for your armpits and more. Its commitment to purity and performance is what sets it apart from other leading natural deodorants, as it goes beyond simply eliminating odors without the use of aluminum and baking soda.
- Forty Creek Launches Cherrywood Reserve, Made and Inspired by Local Fruits from the Niagara Region
Cherrywood Reserve is a 5-year-old pot distilled whisky made with malted barley, rye and corn, and a hint of aged brandy. Winner of a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Forty Creek's Cherrywood Reserve is the newest creation from Forty Creek's Master Blender, Bill Ashburn. To celebrate this release, the Forty Creek Distillery in Grimsby, ON, welcomes whisky lovers to their annual Whisky Weekend on September 23-24, 2023, to be one of the first to taste Cherrywood Reserve.
- SkipTheDishes launches sustainable packaging pilot in Calgary with local company Earthware
Through the pilot, SkipTheDishes customers in Calgary, Alberta will be able to order from one of the participating restaurants which have transitioned to providing takeout orders in Earthware reusable containers. After enjoying their meal, customers can then return their containers and lids for a refund at one of the 13 central bottle depots across the city of Calgary. This can be done at a time that is convenient for them, and in tandem with a drop-off of other recyclables such as bottles and cans. Earthware then washes, sanitizes and inspects each reusable container prior to redistributing these to all participating restaurants. Customers can find restaurants offering Earthware packaging by clicking on the Earthware banner within the Skip app for a list of all participating restaurants.
