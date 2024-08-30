The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Aug 30, 2024, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.
- More McDonald's to Love: The Big Arch Arrives in Canada
Calling all burger lovers! McDonald's Canada is satisfying cravings like never before with the introduction of the new Big Arch™ burger, starting August 27th. This BIG menu addition highlights more of the McDonald's ingredients guests know and love, all wrapped into one big, satisfying burger. It's so craveable, even the Hamburglar has set his sights on it! The Big Arch was designed as McDonald's response to guests' desire for a burger that satisfies the extra hungry.
- Air Canada Comments on the End of Federal Conciliation in Negotiations with Air Line Pilots Association
Air Canada today issued the following update in its ongoing contract negotiations with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). Air Canada's intention remains to reach a negotiated settlement with its pilots, one that recognizes their professionalism and contributions to the airline. During the talks, there has been significant progress and the three-week cooling off period gives the parties more than sufficient time to address any outstanding issues. Air Canada is fully committed to bargaining meaningfully throughout the period.
- Flair Airlines Declares: We Are the Home of the $1 Base Fare
Flair Airlines, renowned for redefining affordability in Canadian aviation, is proud to launch its $1 base fare initiative, further cementing its position as the airline dedicated to making travel more accessible for everyone. Starting today, travellers can explore select northbound routes from Mexico, the USA, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic to Canada at an unbeatable base fare of just $1. This groundbreaking offer is only the beginning, as Flair will continue to introduce $1 base fares on different routes across its network throughout the year.
- Canada Post reports $46-million profit before tax in second quarter as one-time sale of subsidiaries offset $269-million loss from operations
The Corporation's profit before tax in the second quarter improved by $300 million compared to a loss before tax of $254 million in the second quarter of 2023, largely due to dividend income from the sale of SCI and Innovapost. As a result of the divestitures of SCI and Innovapost, the segment's loss before tax in the first two quarters was $30 million, compared to a loss before tax of $361 million in the first half of 2023.Canada Post's revenue in the second quarter was relatively flat compared to the same period a year earlier.
- CIBC Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results
"Our strong third quarter results reflect the consistent, disciplined execution of our client-focused strategy and the diversification of our North American platform as we continue to create value for our stakeholders," said Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're deepening client relationships, and have both a highly connected team and a strong balance sheet, all of which are contributing to CIBC's continued momentum."
- Royal Bank of Canada Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results
"Our Q3 results demonstrate that RBC continues to operate from a position of strategic and financial strength with solid revenue growth and momentum underpinned by a strong balance sheet, robust capital position and prudent risk management. Combined with our recently announced changes to the executive leadership team and business segments, RBC is better positioned than ever to accelerate our next phase of growth and deliver long-term value to clients, communities and shareholders." – Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada
- Tokyo Smoke Alters Retail Footprint to Align with Current Market and Regulatory Conditions
Following a thorough review of all available options and alternatives, Tokyo Smoke commenced the restructuring to align its operations with current market and regulatory conditions, which have significantly changed since the initial licensing regimes in the provinces where Tokyo Smoke operates were introduced. The Company will pursue an exit from CCAA protection as a stronger business, better positioned to continue providing premium products to its customers over the long-term, while continuing to provide jobs to its more than 500 dedicated employees across Canada.
- It's time to think outside the jar! This fall, Tim Hortons and Nutella® team up to help Canadians enjoy Nutella in a new way across six classic Tims menu items
Enjoy Tims favourites this fall with a Nutella twist across a delicious line-up of baked goods including a Dream Cookie and Dream Donut topped with Nutella and a Croissant with Nutella - Sip on some mouthwatering hot and cold beverages made with Nutella, including a chocolate hazelnut flavoured Latte, an Iced Capp topped with Nutella, and a chocolate hazelnut flavoured Cold Brew topped with a layer of cold foam made with Nutella.
- ReconAfrica Announces an Operations Update, Filing of Quarterly Financial Reports and First Sustainability Report
Elsewhere on PEL 73, the Company continues to make progress in the construction of the access road for the second Damara Fold Belt exploration well, Prospect P, which is expected to start drilling in the fourth quarter of 2024. Prospect P is targeting 309 million barrels of unrisked prospective light/medium oil resources(1) or 1.6 trillion cubic feet of prospective natural gas resources(1), on a 100% working interest basis, based on the most recent prospective resources report prepared by NSAI.
- Shift4 to Acquire Givex in All-Cash Transaction Valued at C$200 Million
Under the Arrangement Agreement, each of Givex and Shift4 have provided representations and warranties customary for a transaction of this nature. In addition, the Arrangement Agreement includes customary deal protection provisions, including customary provisions relating to non-solicitation of alternative transactions, subject to customary "fiduciary out" rights. Givex has also granted Shift4 a right-to-match any superior proposal for a period of five business days, and will pay a termination fee of C$7.75 million to Shift4 if the Arrangement Agreement is terminated under certain circumstances.
