The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- The Whistle Dog is now back at A&W thanks to its dedicated fandom!
The Whistle Dog is a delicious hot dog nested in a toasted bun, topped with relish, real cheddar cheese, and bacon. Celebrated as a legacy menu item, the Whistle Dog is the one A&W product that has sparked overwhelming demand from fans since its discontinuation from the permanent menu in 2017. The return of the Whistle Dog for another round is a result of the fandom's continued efforts to bring it back and relieve their nostalgic memories.
- DRONE DELIVERY CANADA AND VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ANNOUNCE TRANSFORMATIVE MERGER OF EQUALS CREATING GLOBAL LEADER IN DRONE TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES
Under the Merger, which the boards of directors of both companies have approved, the combined company will be led by a board of directors and management team of experienced drone technology industry and business leaders, bringing together the cultures, strengths, and capabilities of both companies. By joining forces, Volatus and Drone Delivery Canada plan to immediately begin commercialization efforts, which is intended to enhance shareholder value by forging a robust, financially sound enterprise focused on immediate and long-term revenue with a clear path to sustainable growth and market leadership. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.
- Air Canada Significantly Increases Service to Ottawa
"Ottawa is an important part of Air Canada's network and in response to demand, we are growing our capacity to our nation's capital city by almost 60 per cent compared to 2023. We are very excited to add more flights to the rest of the country with the extension of key non-stop routes to year-round and additional capacity to other cities. We are also adding capacity to popular sun destinations and in conjunction with our joint venture partner United Airlines, increasing options for travel to and from the U.S.," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN OPERATIONS UPDATE, JOINT VENTURE UPDATE AND TERMINATION OF FTB CAPITAL INC. CONTRACT
CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that it is offering a 2% discount on its common The Company has progressed its joint venture process to the next level of detailed discussions and continues to negotiate contract terms relating to its farm out process. In its review, Management has placed a strong emphasis on negotiating terms that will enable the Company to execute a multi-well exploration drilling program targeting wells in both the Damara Fold Belt and Rift Basin plays over the next 12 to 24 months. Results from these discussions are expected to conclude in the next several weeks.
- Acosta Group to Acquire CROSSMARK and Product Connections, Adding Complementary Headquarters Sales Services, Retail Solutions and New Sampling and Demonstration Capabilities That Drive Growth for Brands and Retailers
"The acquisition of CROSSMARK and Product Connections organizations, with outstanding people and complementary sales, retail, and marketing services and solutions, represents another milestone in our transformation journey," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta Group. "Today's announcement reflects our commitment to continued investment in our people, technology, client and customer relationships, and business overall, creating enhanced value for all of our stakeholders."
- Saying the quiet part out loud: Nova Scotia premier's office recognized with award for punting promises to empower province's information and privacy commissioner
The Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the provincial Code of Silence Award for Outstanding Achievement in Government Secrecy for his bait-and-switch on the 2021 election promise by his own government-to-be to strengthen his province's notoriously toothless freedom of information law by giving order-making power to its information. commissioner. The nomination for this award came from Stephen Kimber, a freelance journalist and Professor at the King's School of Journalism, whose recent article in the Halifax Examiner documented the sad history of the Premier's about-face in lurid detail.
- Amp Finalises Commercial Agreements for Cape Hardy Advanced Fuels Precinct
Amp has been in discussions to develop the Cape Hardy Advanced Fuels precinct, in collaboration with Iron Road Ltd and The Government of South Australia, for the past two years. During that time, Amp has made significant development progress. The project's concept, design, and pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED) phase have been studied and reviewed by two leading global engineering firms, Arup and Technip Technologies, as Amp targets completion of pre-FEED studies for the first 1 GW electrolyser phase over the next 9 months. FEED scoping and contracting is currently underway ahead of awarding the FEED contract in late 2024 or early 2025.
- Tims turns 60! Today, May 17th, marks the 60th anniversary of the first Tim Hortons restaurant opening in Hamilton, Ont.
"We want to thank our guests for making us a part of their lives day after day, year after year, and decade after decade. We also want to thank our restaurant owners and their team members for their daily dedication and pride in upholding the high standards of what Canadians love and expect from us while on their Tims Run."
- LCBO's tax bill threatens consumers' favourite brands.
Claiming to be seeking the best price for consumers, the LCBO is unilaterally clawing back payments on products sold in 2023, based on claims that Quebec's liquor board (the SAQ) obtained similar products for a lower price. But liquor boards, not suppliers, largely dictate pricing in their provinces. Quebec's system has long applied a requirement for the lowest retail price. Ontario, however, has long had a system with a mandatory minimum retail price for consumers that raises prices every year. Now the LCBO is applying a punitive lowest wholesale price requirement, unfairly squeezing suppliers. We believe the LCBO is taking advantage of its own purchasing rules and inflating its revenues with no savings for consumers.
- RBC expands strategic partnership with METRO Inc. to offer Canadians greater everyday value
"We are very proud to expand our loyalty partnership with METRO Inc., one of Canada's leading and most prominent Canadian food retailers," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, senior vice president & head, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "Combining the Moi Rewards program with Avion Rewards' broad suite of benefits across key consumer spend categories will now bring grocery value and savings to consumers and families at a time when they need it the most."
