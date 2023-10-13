The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

13 Oct, 2023, 06:18 ET
- BlackBerry Unveils Next-Generation UEM Redefining the Endpoint Management Market
BlackBerry UEM for the Internet of Things (IoT) will expand unified endpoint management to IoT devices enabling organizations to realize the vast benefits of the IoT and reduce unknown risks in their environment. The solution integrates BlackBerry UEM with AWS IoT Greengrass, an open source edge runtime and cloud service used on millions of IoT endpoints across the connected world – in factories, vehicles, healthcare, enterprises – to provide IoT endpoint visibility and management and empower IT teams. Advancing the company's convergence vision, this new addition to BlackBerry UEM will enable organizations to seamlessly and securely inventory and manage their IT and IoT endpoints from a single console.
- BUCKLE UP CANADA… BAY DAYS ARE BACK! HUDSON'S BAY'S LOWEST PRICES OF THE SEASON START NOW
From October 12th through 29th Bay Days is the place to be, serving mega savings up to 60% off, daily door crashers, and blockbuster Hudson's Bay Reward point incentives whether in store or on TheBay.com. But wait, there's more… Hudson's Bay Reward members get 'insider access', with the jaw-dropping deals starting 2-days early, on October 10th. Every Bay Day, Hudson's Bay will give a $100 gift card to one lucky Instagram follower. Simply post a pic in feed of either a purchase or a find in a Hudson's Bay store, tag @hudsonsbay and hashtag with either #IGotItAtBayDays or #ISawItAtBayDays and #contest to be entered to win. Winners will be announced daily3.
- Helping build more homes, faster in Hamilton
Today the Government of Canada and the City of Hamilton announced that they have reached an agreement to fast track over 2,600 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of over 9,000 homes over the next decade. The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.
- Sportsnet Launches on Prime Video Channels in Canada
The Sportsnet Prime Video Channel consists of the Sportsnet (East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, and Sportsnet 360 linear channels, bringing live games from the NHL, MLB, NBA, and more. Prime members can subscribe with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video by visiting PrimeVideo.com/Sportsnet. The channel subscription can be canceled at any time. Prime Video Channels is a Prime benefit that lets members add channels they love with no long-term commitments—including Paramount+, CityTV+, STARZ, AMC+, Super Channel, BritBox, Hayu, and STACKTV, a multi-channel service featuring 16 top-tier networks (Global, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, History, Adult Swim, Lifetime, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Teletoon, Treehouse, and YTV).
- RECONAFRICA TO PRESENT AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCES
Brian will be presenting at the Africa Oil Week conference today as part of the Prospect Forum, and again on October 12, 2023 as part of the Africa Independents Forum. The continent's energy leaders will convene to discuss emerging energy opportunities at Africa Oil Week, under the theme of "Maximising Africa's Natural Resources." A version of the presentations used as part of the industry conferences has been posted to the company's website at Corporate Presentation.
- Industry Veteran Todd O'Malley Joins Braya Renewable Fuels as Chief Executive Officer
"We are pleased to welcome Todd to the team," said Mr. Almaraz. "We're proud of the progress Braya has made converting the Come By Chance Refinery, a previously idled oil refinery, to renewable fuel operations. As we approach project completion, scheduled for the end of 2023, we felt it was the right time to bring on a seasoned executive like Todd, who has a wealth of experience in the refining industry. The fact that we were able to recruit and hire an executive with Todd's expertise, background and reputation in the refining community is a testament to Braya's demonstrated teamwork in advancing the project towards commercial operation."
- Discovery Life Sciences Announces Major Strategic Expansions: New State-of-the-Art Facilities, Advanced Technologies, and Global Brand Enhancements
Discovery provides access to one of the world's largest biospecimen inventories alongside leading genomic, proteomic, molecular pathology, flow cytometry, and cell biology technologies at a scale to serve R&D programs―from target assay validation to the largest global clinical trials, requiring either single or sequential technology assessments. The sample's chain of custody remains within this single facility, ensuring top-tier quality and rigorous regulatory compliance. Discovery's Proteome Center has integrated the Olink Explore HT platform into its services. Explore HT has the capacity to measure over 5,300 proteins while increasing processing throughput capacity to thousands of samples weekly and delivering data four times faster than prior generations. This technology significantly complements the Proteome Center's existing capabilities, such as Olink Explore, Target, Focus, Flex, mass spectrometry, and Luminex-based services.
- Denison Announces US$55 Million Bought Deal Offering
The Offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's existing Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") and U.S. registration statement on Form F-10, as amended (File No. 333-258939) (the "Registration Statement"), each dated September 16, 2021. The Registration Statement was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 17, 2021. The Prospectus Supplement has been filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, and with the SEC
- Tim Hortons and BAILEYS® announce non-alcoholic menu collaboration that will launch later this year "
Can you think of a better pairing? We're excited to team up to give Canadians the unmistakable flavour of Tim Hortons classics and BAILEYS® that Canadians know and love. Since the line-up is non-alcoholic, Tims guests will be able to enjoy these delicious flavour combinations any time!" said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "BAILEYS® and Tim Hortons are known for food and beverage innovations that push boundaries and this collaboration is sure to be a match made in decadence," said Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing for Diageo Canada.
- St. George's University and Seneca Polytechnic announce new partnership
The partnership creates two admissions pathways to the School of Medicine: a five-year and a six-year M.D. track. The former track allows students who complete Seneca's Arts and Science – University Transfer diploma program and fulfill all required prerequisites to proceed into the five-year M.D. program at St. George's. The latter pathway allows students who complete Seneca's Pre-Health Sciences Pathway to Advanced Diplomas & Degrees certificate program and meet St. George's admissions standards to enter the six-year M.D. program.
