The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Canfor Announces Closure of Plateau and Fort St. John Sawmills in Northern BC
Following a thorough review of operating conditions, including the persistent challenge accessing economic fibre, ongoing financial losses, weak lumber markets and increased US tariffs, Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) announced today the closure of its Plateau and Fort St. John operations located in northern British Columbia. These closures will impact approximately 500 employees and will remove 670 million board feet of annual production capacity from our BC operations.
- ROYALMOUNT - Montreal's new shopping, dining and entertainment destination opens to public on Thursday, September 5th
ROYALMOUNT will be home to the highest concentration of international luxury flagship stores in the province, welcoming, for the first time in Quebec, the standalone boutiques of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Versace, Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Longchamp, RH and Moncler. The lifestyle district also features the largest concentration of watches and jewelry stores in the province, with names such as Tiffany and Co., David Yurman, TAG Heuer, Tudor, IWC, Omega, Montblanc and, for the first time in Canada, TimeVallée. Rolex will also open the largest boutique in Canada operated by Raffi Jewellers at ROYALMOUNT.
- Rexall and Well.ca to be acquired by Birch Hill Equity Partners
Birch Hill Equity Partners announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with McKesson Corporation to acquire Rexall Pharmacy Group, a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, and Well.ca, one of Canada's first online retailers. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearances. With a dynamic history of innovation and growth dating back to 1904, Rexall operates 385 pharmacies across Canada and employs approximately 8,000 team members. Rexall is known for providing exceptional patient care and customer service with an ongoing dedication to caring for Canadians' health, one person at a time.
- ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR ITS FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2025
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation were $790.8 million, or $0.83 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $834.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation1 were approximately $790.0 million compared with $838.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share1 were $0.83, representing a decrease of 3.5% from $0.86 for the corresponding quarter of last year.
- British High Commission opens new building in Ottawa and celebrates Canadian-UK bond with Red Arrows
British High Commissioner to Canada Susannah Goshko, CMG, says, "This is an exciting moment for the UK and Canada partnership, the opening of our new location, coinciding with the Red Arrows' fourth stop of the Maple Hawk tour emphasises our shared commitment to innovation and the continual development of our modern relationship. We are excited to continue fostering these connections and inspiring future generations to build on our strong foundation of collaboration." To further support the official opening and celebrate the Royal Air Forces' 60th Diamond Season with the RCAF, the Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America, Stephen Doughty will conduct his first official visit to Canada.
- Canfor to Reduce Production at Southern US Operations
Due to persistent weak lumber markets, Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) today announced it will reduce production at its southern US operations. Canfor will indefinitely curtail one shift at its Darlington facility in South Carolina, and reduce operating hours at its Estill, South Carolina and Moultrie, Georgia locations. The company will also implement curtailments across other southern US operations to better align with market demand. These changes will reduce lumber production by approximately 215 million board feet on an annualized basis. The Company will continue to evaluate conditions on an ongoing basis and adjust operating rates to align with market demand.
- CHIPOTLE AND SPIRIT HALLOWEEN BRING MEMES TO LIFE WITH EXCLUSIVE FIRST-EVER COSTUME COLLECTION
One of the great modern traditions of Halloween is social media users creating their own unique costume ideas, featuring the iconic Spirit Halloween costume bag. Two years ago, Chipotle hopped on the viral trend and posted a fictional "Chipotle Fork" bodysuit (see here). The brand followed up with a "Chipotle Napkin" costume concept (see here), resulting in over 700,000 fan engagements. Now, Chipotle and Spirit Halloween are teaming up to reawaken these two memorable memes and bring them to life along with three entirely new looks for Halloween. The first official Chipotle costumes are sold individually and range in size from adult small to XL. Each bodysuit retails for $39.99 in the U.S. and Canada.
- Ducks Unlimited Canada invites communities across Canada to "Make Room For Life" on World Cleanup Day 2024
With the support of Unsmoke Canada and The Great Outdoors Fund, Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is inviting Canadians to help keep wildlife habitat pristine and is appealing to organizers and volunteers to pitch-in with clean-up events from September 20-29, 2024. "Canadians appreciate natural spaces and are passionate about the environment. Ducks Unlimited Canada is proud to be part of World Cleanup Day 2024 and encourages our community of employees, volunteers, partners and supporters to get involved and show what we can accomplish together ," says Michael Nadler, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada.
- CIBC Announces Executive Appointments
CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE:CM) President and CEO Victor Dodig today announced senior leadership appointments that position the bank to continue executing on its client-focused strategy and build on its momentum in creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. "We're driving strong, consistent performance across our bank, enabled by a leadership team with a broad view of our clients' needs and a connected culture to bring the best of CIBC to our clients," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "The changes we're announcing today will broaden the opportunities for a number of leaders to further their exposure to the needs of our clients across our bank, as we continue to deliver for our stakeholders."
- Myths Made Real with Dragons - Ripley's Aquarium of Canada's Newest Exhibit
From the serpentine deities of Mesoamerican legends to the fire-breathing dragons of European folklore, this immersive experience reveals the real-life counterparts of these fabled creatures. "We are thrilled to introduce our newest exhibit, 'Dragons,' at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada! This captivating exhibit was created with the team at Little Rays Exhibitions and brings the ancient allure of dragons to life through a mesmerizing collection of reptiles. It's an exciting opportunity for our visitors to explore the fascinating connection between myth and reality, and to appreciate these incredible creatures in a whole new light." – Katie McMahon, Assistant General Manager, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
