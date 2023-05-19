The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

19 May, 2023, 06:18 ET
- Minto Metals Announces Suspension of Operations
"Needless to say ceasing operations at the Minto mine was an extremely difficult and disappointing decision, that was not taken lightly. We are acting responsibly in coordination with the Yukon Government to avoid any damage to the environment. We will update the market with future plans for Minto Metals as soon as possible," commented Chris Stewart, President and CEO.
- Ontario's electricity system moves forward with largest energy storage procurement ever in Canada
Electricity demand in Ontario is set to increase significantly in the next two decades as the economy grows and many fossil fuel-dependent processes switch to electricity. The IESO forecasts electricity demand to increase two per cent annually over the next 20 years.
- Joe Fresh and Life at Home™ Launch First Ever Co-Branded Collection with Jillian Harris
This collection marks the fifth collaboration between Jillian and Joe Fresh. Leaning into Jillian's signature eye for design, Joe Fresh brought in Loblaw's in-house homeware brand, Life at Home™, to help create the expansive new co-branded collection, offering customers not only clothing but the new addition of coordinating homeware.
- CIRCLE K 'FUEL DAY' BACK IN ALBERTA ON MAY 18 WITH 10 CENTS OFF PER LITRE OF FUEL
Circle K is inviting customers to stop by one of the Circle K participating locations in more than 40 cities and towns in rural and remote Alberta to fuel up and receive the discount. On 'Fuel Day', the posted price and price on the pump reflect the discounted price during that time. To find the closest participating location, click here. During Fuel Day from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. M.T., participating locations will hand out a limited quantity of coupon books for free coffees and additional discounts on fuel valid until the end of August 2023.
- Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us Canada welcome new additions to the family
"The acquisition of the majority of Canadian Bed Bath & Beyond locations gave us the opportunity to open Toys"R"Us stores in new neighbourhoods across the country. Our new locations will have an elevated in-store experience with bigger retail shops from our vendor partners," says Doug Putman, of Putman Investments. "Our first two dedicated Babies"R"Us stores will open in Edmonton in former buybuy Baby locations, filling a big gap left in the market when buybuy Baby closed."
- The Sporting Life 10K raises $1.8M in support of Campfire Circle
Now in its 23rd year, the Sporting Life 10K, one of the biggest running events of the year, has raised nearly $27 million cumulatively for Campfire Circle. An additional 650 people are participating in the 10K virtually throughout the month of May. The final fundraising dollars raised will be made available in the first week of June.
- WELL Health Reports Record Revenue for Q1-2023 and Increases Annual Revenue Guidance
Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL commented, "Q1-2023 was an exceptional quarter that exceeded all expectations and demonstrated the strength, depth and quality of our technology enabled care delivery platforms. WELL achieved 34% Year-over-Year revenue growth, largely driven by our organic growth which accelerated to 21% in the first quarter, the highest level of organic growth we've had in several quarters. This quarter also marks our 17th consecutive quarter of record revenue. Our profitability and cashflow profile continue to be robust, as we achieved $10.8 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) to shareholders in Q1-2023, notwithstanding elevated interest fees. Given the strength of our outlook, we are pleased to increase revenue guidance again as we have for each of the past five quarters."
- Great-West Lifeco announces Chief Financial Officer succession plan
Jon joins Lifeco from Asian-based insurer, FWD, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. He has extensive international experience from across the insurance sector, having undertaken senior finance and risk roles in the United States, Asia, and Europe. He also holds a Master of Professional Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.
- Little Caesars Launches New Crazy Puffs in Canada Giving Customers Big Flavour in Small Bites!
"This big idea packs all the flavour of Little Caesars pizzas in a petite and portable format," says Jessica Foust, Director, Little Caesars Global R&D. "We are always exploring new ways to enjoy pizza and celebrate the high-quality ingredients that are used in all Little Caesars restaurants throughout Canada. Made with our house made pizza dough, vine ripened tomato sauce and 100% Canadian Mozzarella cheese, these bites of pizza goodness make a perfect complement to any meal."
- The WestJet Group issues lockout notice in response to ALPA's strike notification
Throughout negotiations, the WestJet Group has brought forward a generous contract that if agreed to will make its first officers and captains the highest paid narrow-body pilots in Canada, with a significant advantage over the next best paying Canadian airline. Furthermore, the proposed contract makes generous advancements to address the concerns of WestJet and Swoop pilots surrounding job security and scope.
