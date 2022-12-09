The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Dec 09, 2022, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Porter Airlines challenging North American aviation with new flying experience that elevates economy travel
"Porter is meaningfully investing in making economy air travel enjoyable for every passenger in ways that no one else is," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "Other airlines have been focused on taking away perks and comforts for decades, but we believe that people should actually enjoy flying as economy passengers. It is possible, as we know from having already redefined regional travel over 16 years ago.
- CIRCLE K HOSTS 'FUEL DAY' IN ONTARIO ON DECEMBER 9TH WITH 10 CENTS OFF PER LITRE OF FUEL
"This December, we want to take the opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holidays," said Mélissa Lessard, Head of North America Marketing at Couche-Tard/Circle K. "As people begin to travel, gather and celebrate the season, it's the perfect time to show our appreciation with our first Fuel Day in Canada happening here in Ontario."
- Broccolini announces leadership transition to the third generation
The company is also pleased to announce that Mario Garippo, VP Construction and National Accounts, will become President of Construction at the end of June 2023. Mario will now transition into the Incoming President position working in close collaboration with long-time President Nick Iwanowski, who will be retiring at the end of 2023.
- PLUTO TV DEBUTS IN CANADA TODAY WITH MORE THAN 110 UNIQUE FREE CHANNELS
Through a partnership with Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B), Pluto TV now offers Canadian audiences a wide spectrum of free programming including iconic TV and film franchises across popular genres such as drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news and more.
- CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.
- Tim Hortons launches holiday TV commercial and children's book "A Nest in the North," with 100% of the proceeds from book sales being donated to the UN Refugee Agency
The holiday campaign features a heartwarming story about having to leave home under difficult circumstances and seeking a new life in a foreign land. The whimsical campaign includes a Canadian Goose as the welcoming figure who takes in newcomers, even if they're from a different flock.
- Foodtastic Acquires Quesada Restaurants
"Quesada is one of the largest Quick Service Restaurant brands in the country, and we are happy to welcome this fast-growing brand into the Foodtastic family," said Peter Mammas, President and CEO of Foodtastic. "We look forward to working with all our new franchisees and expanding the brand in Canada."
- Strike over unfair wages at Kuehne + Nagel jeopardizes medical supply chain and holiday package delivery
The workers were in a legal strike position as of December 1, 2022 but continued negotiations over the weekend in an attempt to reach a fair deal. On December 4, the workers turned down the company's 'final offer', with 93% voting to reject, and commenced strike action at 12:01 a.m. on December 5, 2022.
- Air Canada Readies for Summer 2023 in Canada with New and Restored Services, and Increased Frequencies
Air Canada today announced a new service between Montreal and Fort McMurray that will launch next June as part of the carrier's Canadian summer schedule. For summer 2023, Air Canada is also restoring suspended services and increasing frequencies on popular routes across Canada, as the company augments its Canadian network following the pandemic.
- SX GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROVISIONAL 2023 CALENDAR FOR SIX FIM WORLD SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP EVENTS
FIM Motocross Commission Director Mr Antonio Alia Portela said, "After a successful 2022 debut season, SX Global is bringing the FIM WSX Championship to new countries. World Supercross enters a new era which will see the series expand to countries and venues worldwide, much to the delight of its many fans. And this is only the beginning, we are confident that many more countries will join the Championship in the near future."
