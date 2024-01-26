The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Jan 26, 2024, 06:18 ET
- Soaring to New Heights: Manulife and Aeroplan Partner to Give Millions of Canadians Access to Rewards in New, First-of-its-Kind Canadian Partnership
This spring, Manulife will launch a modernized and upgraded benefits platform to offer members a digital-first user experience that integrates health, wellness and benefits into one place. With the addition of Aeroplan in early summer 2024, eligible Group Benefits members will be able to earn points for health and benefits-related activities, all while managing their overall wellbeing – from prevention to getting care – through an integrated and personalized experience.
- InnVest Hotels Announces Acquisition of 10 Ontario and Halifax Hotels
"We are delighted to announce our largest acquisition since 2007 which demonstrates confidence in our vertically integrated hospitality organization and the Canadian hotel market. We welcome the 766 new team members that have joined our organization." said Lydia Chen, President and CEO of InnVest. This strategic acquisition adds to our existing Greater Toronto Area hotel portfolio and marks our return to the Halifax market. Many of the hotels will undergo a multi-faceted renovation over the coming years to elevate the guest experience.
- A sad day for small business: CFIB statement on the CEBA repayment deadline
I urge Canadians to do all they can to support the small, independently owned and operated businesses in their communities. I urge governments to right the ship and drop any plans to increase small business costs, such as the April 1 federal hikes in carbon and liquor taxes. A good start would be a decision on the part of the federal government to return the $2.5 billion in fuel taxes it has been sitting on since 2019 despite promises to return it to small business. Today is a sad day for many small businesses. Let's do all we can to help. - Dan Kelly, President and CEO, CFIB
- FSRA refuses to renew licence and imposes administrative penalties against Stewart Edward Ranft
Ranft contravened the Insurance Act by making false and misleading statements and representations to an insurer in the solicitation or registration of insurance contrary to section 17 (c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 and by furnishing false or misleading information to FSRA contrary to section 447(2)(a) of the Act.
- Denison Announces $16 Million Contract Award to Wood for Completion of Detailed Design Engineering for Flagship Phoenix ISR Project
The scope of the facilities to be designed by Wood under this contract is extensive, including (i) site civil earthworks and distribution of utility piping throughout the main project site, (ii) electrical power distribution on site, (iii) surface piping and services for the mine wellfield, (iv) the process plant and related infrastructure, (v) operations complex, (vi) maintenance and related buildings, (vii) metallurgical and analytical laboratories, and (viii) site-wide communications systems.
- WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF FRASER LAKE SAWMILL
The closure of Fraser Lake Sawmill will impact approximately 175 employees. West Fraser expects to mitigate the impact on affected employees by providing work opportunities at other West Fraser operations. "We do not make these decisions lightly", said Sean McLaren, President & CEO, West Fraser. "We know this announcement has a significant impact on our employees, their families, our suppliers and the local community, who all rely on a healthy forest industry."
- Orano Canada and Denison Announce JV Approval to Restart McClean Lake Mining Operations
Mining is planned to commence at the McClean North deposit in 2025, with 2024 activities expected to focus on preparations necessary to ready the existing SABRE mining site and equipment for continuous commercial operations, as well as the installation of eight pilot holes for the first mining cavities planned for excavation. The approved budget for this work in 2024 is $7 million (100% basis).
- It's Bell Let's Talk Day! Bell Let's Talk highlights Canadian mental health organizations and encourages everyone to take meaningful action to create real change for mental health
Bell Let's Talk supports organizations throughout Canada including the mental health organizations and services that are highlighted in this year's campaign: 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline, Aire Ouverte, Canadian Red Cross, CAPSA, Choices for Youth, CMHA PEI Division, Foundry, Hong Fook Mental Health Association, Huddle, Integrated Youth Services (IYS), Jacob Puddister Memorial Foundation, Kickstand, Kids Help Phone, LakeCity Works, Les Impatients, Liard Aboriginal Women's Society, National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC), Nurrait | Jeunes Karibus, Pitquhirnikkut Ilihautiniq/Kitikmeot Heritage Society, Portage, Resource Assistance for Youth (RaY), Sophia Recovery Centre, TAIBU Community Health Centre, The Do More Agriculture Foundation, The Refugee Centre, and Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario. For more information, visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
- Parks Canada's underwater archaeologists complete seasonal research at Wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror National Historic Site
Parks Canada underwater archaeologists found items related to navigation, science, and leisure in an officer's cabin, believed to be that of Second Lieutenant Henry Dundas Le Vesconte. These items included a parallel rule, an intact thermometer, a leather book cover, and a fishing rod with a brass reel. Parks Canada held an event at the Nattilik Heritage Centre on September 21 to share some of the 2023 discoveries with the community. Parks Canada continues to work in close collaboration with the Nattilik Heritage Society and its Wrecks Guardian Program on a variety of initiatives, including active site surveillance during the summer and ongoing terrestrial archaeological research with Inuit Heritage Trust.
- REDBERRY - ONE OF CANADA'S FASTEST-GROWING RESTAURANT COMPANIES - LANDS AN EXCITING NEW BRAND, BUILDS 27 NEW RESTAURANTS, WITH SIGHTS ON 600+ MORE LOCATIONS ACROSS CANADA
Redberry fueled immense growth in their Canadian restaurant footprint in 2023, adding 27 new restaurants to its portfolio and remodeling an additional 20 locations during the year. The Company's growth will continue, with plans to build almost 300 new Burger King and Taco Bell locations over the next eight years. This growth trajectory will secure Redberry's position as Canada's largest and fastest-growing restaurant Franchisee, as well as the largest Franchisee for these global brands in Canada.
