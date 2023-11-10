The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

10 Nov, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- HUDSON'S BAY UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE "25 DAYS OF COLOUR" HOLIDAY BEAUTY CALENDAR
Draped in Hudson's Bay signature stripes, this year's calendar retails for $249, while boasting a value of more than $1,600. Inside, an exclusive collection from 32 prestigious beauty brands delivers a highly-curated selection of 48 premium products. Explore skincare essentials from Clinique, Clarins, Kiehl's and Algenist, as well as makeup must-haves from Laura Mercier, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bobbi Brown. Notably, the assortment delivers 15 full-size products, the largest offering to date, spanning brands such as Foreo, M•A•C, Face Theory, L'Occitane, Blissy, and many more.
- Tim Hortons announces first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign with 100% of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps
"We've enjoyed a close relationship with Carlsberg and are excited about becoming part of one of the largest brewing companies in the world," said George Croft, Waterloo Brewing's President and CEO. "Waterloo Brewing will be a great fit with Carlsberg's strong, purpose-driven culture, and our Board of Directors is confident that joining Carlsberg is the best long-term solution for our employees, partners, customers, consumers and community."
- Bell to cut capital expenditures and reduce high-speed fibre Internet expansion due to CRTC decision that discourages network investment
Bell's fibre network is now available to over seven million homes and businesses. Prior to the CRTC's decision, Bell's near-term plan was to build high-speed fibre to nine million locations by the end of 2025. Bell will now re-consider pending builds in all communities where it had planned to expand, and will reduce its 2025 build target from nine million to 8.3 million locations.
- Diamond and Diamond Files National Class Action Lawsuit Against Three Canadian Universities
"Given these University's clear policies on the use and control of its spaces and its acknowledged responsibility over faculty, staff, and student organizations, the institution holds vicarious liability for any actions or behaviours occurring on its premises that contravene its values and standards," said Darryl Singer, head of class actions at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "This lawsuit is not driven by monetary objectives, but rather to ensure such incidents do not recur."
- SiriusXM Canada celebrates the holiday season with launch of most festive channels to date
SiriusXM's holiday channels are available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SiriusXM app. Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See offer details.
- Molson Coors invests $10 million in St. John's, Newfoundland Brewery
"Molson Coors has made strategic decisions over the past several years that reflect our unwavering commitment to maintaining a strong and vibrant presence in our brewery communities, including Newfoundland and Labrador," says Frederic Landtmeters, president of Molson Coors Canada. "We've invested not just in our business, but in the community that has supported us for decades. We have the utmost confidence in the future of this region, and we're excited to continue our journey together, raising a glass to a prosperous future."
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES A COMPANY UPDATE WEBINAR, CONFERENCE CALL AND A FILING UPDATE
A webinar and conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time. The webinar and conference call will be hosted by Brian Reinsborough, President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA
The increase in net revenue1 of $12.8 million was primarily due to growth in our European business, which benefitted from the introduction of new proprietary high potency cultivars, and higher volumes sold to Australia, a key export market for the Company. "This is our strongest fiscal year to date, led by robust net revenue1 growth in our high-margin medical cannabis segment, coupled with positive adjusted EBITDA1 for the fourth consecutive quarter," stated Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora. "We are experiencing the benefits of diversification across our cannabis and non-cannabis platforms characterized by stability in Canada, record revenue in Europe and Australia, and early success with our most recent acquisition, Bevo Farms."
- Persistence Capital Partners Exceeds Target and Closes on Over C$375 Million to Support MedSpa Partners Growth
PCP MSP II, L.P. ("MSP II" or the "Fund") raised over C$375 million (~US$275 million) of capital commitments, exceeding the Continuation Fund's target size, and more than tripling the size of the initial investment vehicle for MSP ("MSP I") that was committed in 2019. MSP II was heavily oversubscribed and received strong support from new and existing LPs.
- Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces judicial appointments in the province of Ontario
The Honourable Sally A. Gomery, a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Ottawa, is appointed a Judge of the Court of Appeal for Ontario in Toronto. Justice Gomery replaces Justice M.H. Tulloch (Toronto), who was appointed Chief Justice of Ontario on December 15, 2022.
The Honourable Jonathan Dawe, a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Court of Appeal for Ontario in Toronto. Justice Dawe replaces Justice M.-L. Benotto, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 1, 2023.
