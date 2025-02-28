The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Feb 28, 2025, 14:45 ET
- Innergex Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by CDPQ for $13.75 per share
The Transaction will be implemented by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act and is subject to approval by certain regulatory bodies and court approval, after considering the procedural and substantive fairness of the Transaction. The Transaction is not subject to any financing condition.
- Royal Bank of Canada Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
Our consolidated results reflect an increase in total PCL of $237 million from a year ago, mainly reflecting higher provisions in Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Personal Banking, partially offset by lower provisions in Capital Markets. The PCL on loans ratio of 42 bps increased 5 bps from the prior year.
- Bell Canada launches AI-powered network operations solution built on Google Cloud
Built using Google Cloud's products and services—including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), BigQuery, Pub/Sub, and custom AI/ML models—Bell's AI Ops solution introduces a new level of network intelligence. The system autonomously correlates network data and customer experiences to better prioritize issues.
- CIBC Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
Results for the first quarter of 2025 were affected by the following item of note resulting in a negative impact of $0.01 per share:
- $12 million ($8 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
Our CET1 ratio(4) was 13.5% at January 31, 2025, compared with 13.3% at the end of the prior quarter. CIBC's leverage ratio(4) and liquidity coverage ratio(4) at January 31, 2025 were 4.3% and 132%, respectively.
- Simpson Oil Limited Issues Public Letter to Board of Parkland Corporation
Simpson Oil Limited ("Simpson Oil") is the largest shareholder of Parkland Corporation ("Parkland" or "the Company"), currently holding 19.8% of the outstanding common shares. We are writing to you to share our views on Parkland's future. We will release a copy of this letter publicly so that our perspective is available to all shareholders.
- COBS Bread invites you to turn your Elementary School music lessons into free hot cross buns on March 1st
As Canadians, it's a rite of passage to learn how to play a plastic recorder and master a simple song — Hot Cross Buns. While that skill may not come in handy often, COBS Bread is encouraging Canadians to put it to use, celebrating music, childhood memories, and, of course, COBS Bread hot cross buns!
- National Bank reports its results for the First Quarter of 2025
The financial information reported in this document is based on the unaudited interim condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended January 31, 2025 and is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS® Accounting Standards) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), unless otherwise indicated. IFRS Accounting Standards represent Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.
- Scotiabank reports first quarter results
"Our results this quarter demonstrate the value of our diversified franchise and continued focus on deepening relationships with clients across our footprint," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO of Scotiabank. "We are encouraged by the progress towards our stated medium-term financial objectives and remain focused on supporting our clients as they navigate through this challenging period of economic uncertainty."
- Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario Takes Center Stage Spring 2025
Guests and locals will discover innovative culinary and beverage concepts, including GMT-5 bar, Sessions Restaurant & Bar, and a unique speakeasy appropriately named after the year the Kellogg's Factory opened – 1913. The mixologist driven bar will feature cereal infused libations as an ode to the venue's history.
- A&W's Stackers and its secret sauce are back!
The Stackers' rich and savoury secret sauce was inspired by the famous secret sauces known and loved by burger lovers everywhere. With notes of garlic, spices and a touch of sweetness, the sauce perfectly compliments the classic West Coast-inspired burger. It is no mystery why the Stackers was one of A&W's most loved new recipes from 2024.
