The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Mar 28, 2025, 06:18 ET
March 28, 2025
- Porter Airlines, BMO and Mastercard Launch First Canadian Credit Card Program Granting Immediate Airline Loyalty Benefits
Porter Airlines, BMO and Mastercard are announcing the launch of two new BMO VIPorter Mastercard credit cards – creating the first and only travel credit card program in Canada that grants immediate frequent flyer benefits for cardholders in an airline's loyalty program, while enabling accelerated travel rewards. More than 30,000 people have joined the pre-launch waitlist since the program was announced in January 2025 as Canadians seek more choice and benefits from their travel credit cards.
- BLUE ANT MEDIA ANNOUNCES GO PUBLIC TRANSACTION BY WAY OF REVERSE TAKEOVER OF BOAT ROCKER MEDIA
Blue Ant Media Inc. ("Blue Ant" or "The Company"), a privately owned company controlled by Michael MacMillan, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Blue Ant will go-public via a reverse take-over (the "RTO" or the "Transaction") of Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("BRMI") (TSX: BRMI). Blue Ant is a global media company with interconnected operations spanning content creation and acquisition, rights management, international distribution, streaming, broadcasting, consumer shows, and connected TV ad sales.
- Fraser Institute News Release: Albertans contributed $53.6 billion more to CPP then retirees in Alberta received from it from 1981 to 2022
"Albertan workers have been helping to fund the retirement of Canadians from coast to coast for decades, and Canadians ought to know that without Alberta, the Canada Pension Plan would look much different," said Tegan Hill, director of Alberta policy at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Understanding Alberta's Role in National Programs, Including the Canada Pension Plan. From 1981 to 2022, Alberta workers contributed 14.4 per cent (on average) of the total CPP premiums paid—Canada's compulsory, government-operated retirement pension plan—while retirees in the province received only 10.0 per cent of the payments.
- BOAT ROCKER MEDIA SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FOR A PROPOSED REVERSE TAKEOVER BY BLUE ANT MEDIA CONCURRENT WITH A MANAGEMENT BUYOUT OF BOAT ROCKER'S STUDIO BUSINESS
Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("BRMI" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements in respect of a transaction (the "Transaction") pursuant to which Blue Ant Media Inc. ("Blue Ant"), a privately owned company controlled by Michael MacMillan, will go-public via a reverse take-over (the "RTO") of BRMI, and BRMI will concurrently sell Boat Rocker Studios to a privately owned company controlled by BRMI Co-Founders and Co-Executive Chairmen, David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, and BRMI CEO John Young ("IDJCo").
- Air Canada's New Café at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport Provides Domestic Customers Added Comfort and Hospitality
This opening is part of Air Canada's broader investment in new, upgraded and expanded lounges planned for 2025 and beyond, further elevating the airport experience for its premium travellers. "We've created a premium experience tailored to the needs of our busiest customers, while celebrating the essence of Montréal's vibrant café culture," said Jacqueline Harkness, Managing Director, Product & Services at Air Canada. "Every detail of the Air Canada Café is designed for productivity and comfort, bringing together efficiency with the warmth and energy that make it a beloved product amongst our customers."
- New report reveals contamination and tailings risks at Red Chris Mine: a cautionary tale for mining in Northwest B.C.
A new investigative report from SkeenaWild reveals contamination from the Red Chris Mine, highlighting concerns for future mining projects in the region and the urgent need for improved mining laws in BC. Northwest British Columbia is home to some of the world's last wild salmon strongholds, but large-scale open-pit mining puts these vital ecosystems at risk. Operating for nearly a decade, the Red Chris Mine has released higher-than-expected levels of toxins like selenium and copper into surrounding lakes and creeks. The report documents physical destruction of fish habitat and risks associated with tailings dam failure—an event that could devastate critical fish habitat and endanger mine workers and communities downstream.
- Canadian Dental Care Plan expands to include millions of new eligible Canadians
Investing in Canadians' health is key to building a stronger Canada. In its first year, the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) has significantly improved access to affordable dental care. More than 3.4 million Canadians were approved to be part of the plan, while 1.7 million have already received care. Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Health, accompanied by the Honourable Ali Ehsassi, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Services and Procurement announced that all remaining eligible Canadians aged 18 to 64 years-old will be able to apply for the CDCP in May 2025; with coverage starting as early as June 1, 2025.
- CIBC becomes the first major Canadian bank to sign the federal generative AI code of conduct
CIBC has reinforced its commitment to responsible AI by becoming the first major Canadian bank to sign the Government of Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems. This initiative highlights CIBC's dedication to fostering ethical AI practices and promoting responsible innovation within the financial sector. As set out in the 2024 Sustainability Report, our AI governance foundation is built on our Trustworthy AI Principles, enforced through the CIBC Enterprise AI Framework, and supported by our robust AI Risk Assessment Process (AIRAP). In addition, we have AI governance committees consisting of Senior Executives as well as risk stakeholders across the bank.
- DOLLARAMA TO ACQUIRE AUSTRALIAN DISCOUNT RETAILER THE REJECT SHOP
Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of The Reject Shop Limited (ASX: TRS) ("The Reject Shop"), the largest discount retailer in Australia, for an all cash consideration of A$6.68 per ordinary share (the "Transaction"), which values The Reject Shop's ordinary share capital at approximately A$259 million (C$233 million1). The Transaction will be implemented by way of an Australian scheme of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). The Reject Shop Board of Directors unanimously recommends that The Reject Shop's shareholders vote in favour of the Arrangement2.
- CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES START OF PRODUCTION ON HALLOWEEN BAKESHOP AND HOLIDAY BAKESHOP, HOSTED BY LAUREN ASH, FOR FLAVOUR NETWORK
Get ready for a sugar-fueled showdown as Corus Entertainment's Flavour Network starts production on the new Canadian Original series Halloween Bakeshop (7x60) and Holiday Bakeshop (7x60). Hosted by actress and comedian Lauren Ash, these seasonal baking battles bring festive flair and fierce competition, with eight talented bakers competing for sweet victory and a $25,000 prize. Produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency in association with Corus Studios for Flavour Network, Halloween Bakeshop and Holiday Bakeshop are shooting in Toronto and slated to premiere in fall 2025.
