The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- TD Canada Trust announces change to TD Prime Rate
TD Canada Trust today announced that it has decreased its TD Prime Rate by 25 basis points to 6.95%, effective June 6, 2024.
- Tim Hortons and adidas team up for limited-edition National Donut Day shoe collection, available to be won exclusively via national contest!
Tims and adidas have teamed up on four donut-inspired adidas Samba sneaker designs that will not be available for sale but can be won in a contest, which kicks off TODAY at www.timshop.ca/nationaldonutday and runs through Friday - National Donut Day. The four designs available to be won draw inspiration from some of Canada's favourite Tims donuts: Boston Cream, Honey Cruller, Vanilla Dip and Double Chocolate.
- Elevate Your Summer Travel Experience with Complimentary Snacks, Beer and Wine on Air Canada
Complimentary premium snacks are now offered to Economy customers on all Air Canada flights. Whether travelling in Canada or across the globe, all customers on all flights can enjoy free sweet or savoury bites, including two Canadian favourites: buttery herb and garlic pretzels from Alberta's family-owned and female-led TWIGZ, and Quebec-based Leclerc's Célébration Cookie, a crafted sweet treat made with real milk chocolate and butter.
- Simons bets on the future of Canadian retail by opening two new urban Toronto stores in 2025
The new stores at the iconic Yorkdale Shopping Centre and CF Toronto Eaton Centre are set to open in fall/winter 2025, representing a substantial investment of more than $75 million and generating approximately 400 new employment opportunities. The two urban stores will complement the Canadian retailer's location at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, and increase the brand's overall current annual sales of more than $650 million by 15 per cent as it expands its presence in the Greater Toronto Area.
- QS World University Rankings 2025 Unveiled: Oxbridge Overhauled, US Underwhelming, India Improving
QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the 21st edition of the QS World University Rankings, the only ranking system to measure both employability and sustainability performance. For the thirteenth consecutive year, MIT leads the table, though two-thirds of the United States' ranked universities have dropped in the last year. Imperial College London jumps four places to rank 2nd; the University of Oxford and Harvard University remain 3rd and 4th respectively; the University of Cambridge rounds out the top five. Caltech is the only institution to break into the top 10.
- "Ab India Door Nahin!" Air Canada Significantly Expands Service to India for Winter 2024-25, Leveraging its Global Network Strength
"India is an important market for Air Canada, reflecting longstanding and growing family and trade ties between our two countries. We are thrilled to expand our network to Mumbai and Delhi by building additional scale at our hubs in time for Diwali festivities this fall. With new non-stop flights from Toronto to Mumbai, the addition of new flights to Delhi from Western Canada via London Heathrow, together with the unparalleled connectivity from our robust North American network, we are solidifying Air Canada as the leading airline offering the most travel options between Canada and India. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President – Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Craig Steinke, the founder of ReconAfrica, is retiring as a director and Chair of the Board. Mr. Steinke has been a director and Chair since January 2022. Mr. Steinke played a pivotal role in the development of ReconAfrica including the acquisition of Petroleum Exploration Licence ("PEL") 073 in Namibia and PEL 001 in Botswana, the acquisition of the Jarvie-1 drilling rig and the drilling of three stratigraphic test wells. In addition, he was involved in extensive environmental, social and governance initiatives including the drilling and installation of 36 community water wells and the provision of 17 post-secondary scholarships for students from the Kavango regions and SAN community. The Company thanks Mr. Steinke for his major contributions to ReconAfrica. Mr. Steinke's retirement as director and Chair of the Board is effective immediately.
- Cadillac Fairview Welcomes Three Iconic Brands to CF Toronto Eaton Centre
Famed Italian marketplace and retail concept, Eataly, will open its fourth outpost in Canada at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, making Toronto the only North American city to have four Eataly locations. Nike will be relocating from level 1 of the centre to a new two-level flagship location totalling approximately 18,000 sq. ft. at Trinity Way. Simons will mark its long-anticipated arrival in downtown Toronto with a new 110,000 square foot flagship street-level storefront across three levels of the shopping centre. The store will offer a complete range of styles and fashions for men and women, including labels by emerging Canadian designers, and feature a modern selection of home fashion and decor along with the exclusive to Simons labels – spanning street style to office, contemporary and designer looks.
- GLOBAL ANNOUNCES 2024/25 BROADCAST SEASON LINEUP OVERFLOWING WITH THE MOST BUZZWORTHY ACQUISITIONS AND TV's #1 RETURNING HIT SHOWS
"This spring, Global experienced a reawakening and emerged with an incredibly successful season. Since mid-February, Global rose to #1 in core primetime**, delivering 11 of the Top 20 programs*, more than any other network," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Networks and Content, Corus Entertainment. "As we look ahead to Global's 2024/25 broadcast season, our lineup is the best we've seen in years, and one that strikes the perfect balance of the familiar with the fresh. Loaded with star power, big franchise brands, and #1 returning hits to launch new buzzworthy series, Global's TV offering is set to deliver an entertaining schedule that Canadians will not only be talking about, but watching week after week, all year long."
- Banyan makes latest platform investment with Stagevision acquisition
Banyan Capital Partners ("Banyan"), a leading Canadian middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Stagevision Inc. ("Stagevision" or the "Company"). Stagevision marks Banyan's third platform investment through Banyan Committed Capital LP, an evergreen investment vehicle established in December 2021. Founded in 1984, Stagevision is one of the largest Canadian-owned providers of audiovisual, staging and event management services for live, virtual and hybrid events. While headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, the Company maintains a well-recognized customer base in both Canada and the United States.
