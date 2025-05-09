The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Tim Hortons partners with Ryan Reynolds to launch exciting new breakfast menu innovation in Canada and the U.S.
Ryan's Scrambled Eggs are available now at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and the United States and are being promoted in a TV commercial created in collaboration with Maximum Effort that spoofs Ryan's "rider" – the items he asks for backstage while working on a film shoot. In the commercial, he gets his Ryan's Scrambled Eggs and Tims coffee as requested, along with some other esoteric asks, including a jar of fresh air from his hometown of Vancouver.
- Sunoco LP to Acquire Parkland Corporation in Transaction Valued at $9.1 Billion
Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("Sunoco" or the "Partnership") and Parkland Corporation (TSX: PKI) ("Parkland") announced today that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Sunoco will acquire all outstanding shares of Parkland in a cash and equity transaction valued at approximately $9.1 billion, including assumed debt. As part of the transaction, Sunoco intends to form a new publicly-traded Delaware limited liability company named SUNCorp, LLC ("SUNCorp").
- Join Us for McHappy Day® This Thursday, May 8: Every Order Counts
Throughout the day, a portion of all food and beverage sales will directly benefit RMHC and other local children's charities, making it deliciously easy to do good. "McHappy Day is more than fundraising. It's a celebration of community and an opportunity to support our neighbours," said Marcia Finlayson, McDonald's Canada Franchisee, Markham, Stouffville and Richmond Hill. "Every order, whether it's a tasty Big Mac or a cup of McCafé Premium Roast Coffee, helps make an impact for families right here in our own community."
- Air Canada Significantly Expands its Schedule to Latin America this Winter with Four New Destinations, 13 New Routes and 16% More Capacity
Air Canada today announced its winter sun schedule, reflecting its largest network expansion to Latin America to date with 16 per cent more seat capacity over last winter. Highlights of the carrier's exciting new services for the Winter 2025-26 season include new destinations to Rio de Janeiro, Cartagena, Guatemala City, and Guadalajara. As well, 13 new routes including to Santiago, Pointe-a-Pitre, Fort-de-France, Nassau, Montego Bay, and Huatulco are being introduced, along with additional frequencies to popular vacation destinations.
- Lundin Mining Announces Initial Mineral Resource at Filo Del Sol Demonstrating One of the World's Largest Copper, Gold, and Silver Resources
(TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Vicuña Corp. has completed an initial Mineral Resource estimate for the Filo del Sol sulphide deposit, an update to the Mineral Resource estimate for the Filo del Sol oxide deposit and an update to the Mineral Resource estimate for the Josemaria deposit (collectively referred to as the "Vicuña Mineral Resource"). Mineral Resource estimate figures reported herein are on a 100% basis and all values presented are in United States dollars unless stated otherwise.
- Stephan Tetrault Acquires GameStop Canada
Stephan Tetrault, a prominent French-Canadian entrepreneur and longtime leader in the collectibles and entertainment space, has officially acquired Electronics Boutique Canada inc. also known as "GameStop Canada" from GameStop Global Holdings S.A.R.L. The acquisition marks a new chapter for the Canadian retailer, which will relaunch as EB Games Canada—a beloved and iconic name many Canadian gamers still associate with their earliest gaming experiences.
- BCE reports first quarter 2025 results
"Over the past year, we have been laying the groundwork to position Bell for the years ahead," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE and Bell Canada. "Bell's Q1 results reflect intense price competition and sustained regulatory uncertainty. With the current backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical instability, we need to stay more focused than ever on our core business and on winning customers over to Bell.
- BCE and PSP Investments Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Network FiberCo
BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company1, and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), one of Canada's largest pension investors, today announced the formation of Network FiberCo, a long-term strategic partnership to accelerate the development of fibre infrastructure through Ziply Fiber, in underserved markets in the United States. As a premier wholesale network provider, Network FiberCo will be focused on last-mile fibre deployment outside of Ziply Fiber's incumbent service areas, enabling Ziply Fiber to potentially reach up to 8 million total fibre passings.
- Canadian Tire Corporation and WestJet Launch Strategic Partnership to Bring More Value to Canadians
Launching in early 2026, this partnership will give Triangle Rewards' and WestJet Rewards' members the ability to link their loyalty accounts and enjoy enhanced benefits across both programs, including access to exclusive offers and promotions. Linked members will earn stacked rewards – Canadian Tire Money and WestJet points – whether they're booking a WestJet flight or vacation package, or shopping at Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark's, and other participating CTC banners.
- TOURMALINE DELIVERS RECORD PRODUCTION IN Q1 2025, ANNOUNCES TWO ACQUISITIONS AND DECLARES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND
First quarter 2025 average production was 637,867 boepd, an 8% increase over first quarter 2024 and ahead of the 630,000 – 635,000 boepd first quarter 2025 expected range announced on March 5, 2025. First quarter 2025 cash flow(1) ("CF") was $963.0 million ($2.56 per diluted share(2)) on total capital expenditures(3) of $825.0 million
