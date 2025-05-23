The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
May 23, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Ceres Global Ag Corp. and Bartlett Grain Company enter into Definitive Arrangement Agreement for Ceres to be Acquired by Bartlett at a price of US$4.50 per Share
Ceres Global Ag Corp. ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CRP) and 1001239530 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), a newly formed entity controlled by Bartlett Grain Company, LLC ("Bartlett"), part of the Savage family of companies focused on international agricultural merchandising and storage, are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") for Ceres to be acquired by Bartlett, via an all-cash transaction (the "Transaction").
- MEG Energy Responds to Strathcona Resources Ltd.'s Announcement of an Intention to Make an Unsolicited Offer
MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEG) acknowledges the announcement by Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona") that Strathcona intends to make an unsolicited offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MEG not already owned by Strathcona or its affiliates. The MEG Board of Directors (the "Board") will consider and evaluate the Strathcona offer and related take-over bid circular, if and when received.
- MEC announces new Canadian ownership
The new investor group is led by Tim Gu, who brings a deep background in Canadian retail, manufacturing, and investment. Tim is Chairman of Unisync Corp. (TSX: UNI), a publicly traded Canadian uniform and workwear company, as well as an investor in Canadian heritage brands including Tilley and Roots. He founded and operates E.star International Inc, a Toronto-based apparel manufacturing facility established in 1999, which supports Canadian jobs and champions "Made in Canada" production — values that closely align with MEC's heritage and mission.
- Weyerhaeuser to Sell Princeton, B.C., Lumber Mill to Gorman Group
Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced it has reached an agreement to sell its lumber mill in Princeton, British Columbia, to the Gorman Group, owners of Gorman Bros. Lumber Ltd., a family-owned wood products manufacturer headquartered in West Kelowna, B.C. The purchase price is approximately $120 million CAD in cash, which includes Weyerhaeuser's manufacturing facility, all associated timber license assets in British Columbia and the value of working capital, which will be subject to customary purchase price adjustments at closing.
- WSIB to continue to provide services and support during labour disruption
"Our number one concern is helping the people who depend on us for support," said Jeffery Lang, WSIB President and CEO. "We are focused on making sure income support continues for people as they recover from an injury or illness. The WSIB is here to help." "We're proud that WSIB employees are well compensated in both benefits and wages. We want them to continue to be paid well for the work that they do," added Lang. "We are ready to reach an agreement that is fair for our employees and focused on delivering better, easier, and faster service to the people who need us."
- OPSEU/SEFPO and CUPE Ontario workers picket Conservative MPP offices demanding a 'piece of the pie' in Ontario's budget
As Members of Provincial Parliament return home for constituency week, Conservative MPPs are being met by daily protests and pickets. Frustrated by years of underfunding that was exacerbated by Doug Ford's wage supressing Bill 124, a coalition of OPSEU/SEFPO and CUPE workers are demanding a piece of the provincial pie in the form of more funding to provide a critical lifeline for the frontline community services they provide and justice for stolen wages.
- Canada Post receives strike notices from CUPW
Canada Post has received strike notices from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), for both Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers) bargaining units. The notices indicate that CUPW intends to begin strike activity on Friday, May 23 at 12:00 am local time. The potential for another strike comes at a critical moment for the postal system. Since 2018, the Corporation has recorded more than $3 billion in losses before tax, and it will post another significant loss for 2024. In early 2025, the Government of Canada announced repayable funding of up to $1.034 billion for Canada Post to prevent insolvency.
- Ciao, Napoli! Air Canada Inaugurates Flights to the Gateway of the Amalfi Coast
"We are thrilled to inaugurate new, non-stop service between Canada and Naples, a scenic new destination in Air Canada's global network and our fourth in the Italian market. With the beauty of the Amalfi Coast or the ruins of Pompeii not far away, this new service from our growing Transatlantic hub in Montréal will make it even easier for our customers to explore all that Naples and Southern Italy has to offer. This new route not only unites two great cities, but also further connects two great countries," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo.
- Evolve Announces May 2025 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds
The ex-dividend date and record date for the Distributions of the High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA"), US High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISU.U"), Premium Cash Management Fund ("MCAD") and US Premium Cash Management Fund ("MUSD.U") is anticipated to be May 28, 2025. For the distributions for all other Evolve Funds, the ex-dividend date and record date is anticipated to be May 30, 2025. Unitholders of Evolve Funds on record date will receive cash distributions payable on or about June 6, 2025.
- Bell Canada and Zoom team up to deliver leading workplace collaboration solutions for Canadian businesses
Bell, Canada's largest communications company, and Zoom, a global leader in workplace communications, today announced a partnership to offer Workplace from Bell and Zoom, an open collaboration platform with AI Companion, available to Canadian enterprises exclusively through Bell. This relationship reinforces Bell's objective to provide innovative, reliable, and secure AI powered communication solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's dynamic work environment.
