The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Dec 20, 2024, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Ambitions take flight with CIBC through expanded relationship with Toronto Pearson airport
"CIBC and Toronto Pearson have been helping ambitions take flight for over a decade and this new stage in our relationship brings with it even better experiences and more ways to reach clients and travellers alike," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to customer service while offering valuable access to key clients, business segments, and greater brand visibility."
- Air Canada announces long-term plan at its 2024 Investor Day, setting 2028 targets of $30 billion operating revenues, at least 17% adjusted EBITDA margin and approximately 5% free cash flow margin by 2028
In conjunction with its 2024 Investor Day being held today at 8:30 a.m. ET., Air Canada today reaffirmed its 2024 full year guidance with certain full-year expectations, announced its 2025 full year guidance, its 2028 key financial targets and 2030 aspirations. The event will be webcast live, and a replay of the investor day along with the presentation materials will be available shortly after the event, at aircanada.com/investors.
- Novartis and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance achieve milestone agreement for PLUVICTO™
"Concluding this agreement with the pCPA is a significant milestone for Canadian patients with advanced prostate cancer," commented Mark Vineis, Country President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada. "This marks an important turning point, and we remain committed to working closely with provincial, territorial, and federal drug programs to ensure eligible patients across Canada have access to this important therapy as soon as possible."
- Hydro One selected to invest in a critical transmission line in northeast Ontario to be built in partnership with First Nations
Hydro One was selected as the transmitter responsible for the development of the line after extensive evaluation of its proposal and consultations with Indigenous communities, stakeholders and the public. Hydro One will continue to work with all proximate First Nations who have the opportunity to invest in a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the project through Hydro One's 50-50 equity partnership model.
- Transformational $11 Million Gift from Tim Price and Reza Satchu fuels ambitious decade ahead for NEXT Canada
NEXT Canada, the country's leading organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial talent, developing founders, and driving innovation, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary $10 million gift from Tim and Frances Price and a $1 million gift from Reza Satchu and Marion Annau. Tim and Reza are longstanding board members, and their generosity paves the way for a transformative decade at NEXT Canada.
- Ethel Catherwood, first Canadian woman to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field honoured
Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada today commemorated the national historic significance of Ethel Catherwood. A special ceremony was held in Saskatoon with Dr. Valerie Korinek, Saskatchewan representative of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, students of the Bedford Road Collegiate high school, and the local community.
- Canadians have revealed their least favourite things about holiday travel
Leading global travel app, Skyscanner, today shares exclusive insights for Canadians travelling home for the winter holidays, along with some tips to find affordable flights. Using proprietary data and a specially commissioned survey of 2,000 travellers, Skyscanner Travel Expert, Laura Lindsay, has divulged exclusive data revealing unique insights for the upcoming holiday season aimed at Canadian travellers.
- Crown Royal Unveils Game Plan to Honour Canada's Unsung Hockey Beauties With New Cujo Campaign and Year-Long Bardown Power Play
As the game heats up this season, Crown Royal—the top-shelf choice for Canadian whisky lovers—is going coast-to-coast to celebrate the small acts of generosity in hockey. From blocking shots to supporting rookies, making beauty assists or simply restocking the bar cart, Crown Royal is honouring the MVPs on and off the ice who make Canada's great game as legendary as a triple-overtime final.
- Canadians Can Double Their Impact as The Salvation Army Partners with Walmart Canada to Help Those Faced with Impossible Choices This Christmas Season
"Walmart Canada takes great pride in helping people live better, which is why we're very proud to support The Salvation Army every year," says Rob Nicol, vice president communications and corporate affairs, Walmart Canada. "The Salvation Army does an incredible job bringing Christmas cheer and hope to Canadians in need. Fill the Kettle Day will get everyone in the giving spirit to help The Salvation Army hit their fundraising goal this holiday season."
- Canadians Get Festive With Sweet Treats, Holiday Fashion and Smarter Homes: LG Holiday Trends Report
Today, LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) released its Holiday 2024 Trends Report, powered by Google Trends[1]. From elevating cocktails and wardrobes to simplifying routines in the home, the report provides a detailed look at what Canadians are interested in this holiday season.
