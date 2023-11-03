The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

03 Nov, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Stornoway temporarily suspends its operations at Renard mine
The growing uncertainty of the diamond price in the short and medium term, coupled with the significant and sudden drop in the price of the resource on the world market, have had a major impact on the Company's long-term financial situation. This was in part due to the halt in the import of rough diamonds to India and by the global geopolitical climate. Stornoway is placing the Renard mine in a "Care and Maintenance" phase to preserve the assets and facilitate a rapid return to normal operations. About 75 employees will be assigned to these tasks.
- Celebrating Extraordinary Women: WXN Unveils 2023 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners
"It takes a powerful woman to lead like a legend in her field, organization or community, and it takes a powerful woman to empower those around her to do the same," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "This year's winners embody that power, giving us hope when we need it most, setting new bars and changing the status quo. They are legends celebrated not just for the things they do, but also how they touch the lives of others." The gala features keynote speaker Princess Sarah Culberson, Princess of Sierra Leone, author of A Princess Found and a global icon whose story has garnered international acclaim. Hosting the event is Nkechi Nwafor-Robinson, award-winning leader, technology executive, and CEO and founder of Empowered In My Skin Inc. The evening will also feature live entertainment.
- Scotiabank announces sale of equity interest in Canadian Tire Financial Services
Scotiabank will continue to provide a committed credit facility of $1.1 billion to CTFS for the next 18 months. As a result of the sale, Scotiabank will be recording an after-tax gain of approximately $319 million in its fourth quarter 2023 earnings. The transaction will benefit the Bank's CET1 ratio by approximately 16bps.
- Harvey's launches the first ever Pickle Pickle Poutine inspired by popular TikTok menu hack
"Our Pickle Pickle Poutine is made for pickle lovers," says Adrianne Largo, Vice President of Marketing. "It was inspired by a TikTok menu hack that garnered a lot of attention on our account last year. With almost 3,000 shares and 500,000 views, we knew we were onto something and developed this unique twist on our famous poutine to make it a real menu item." Made with 100% Canadian Cheese Curds and Canadian Potatoes, the Pickle Pickle Poutine is topped with Harvey's famous Deep Fried Pickles, diced pickles, and garlic ranch drizzle.
- Government of Canada extends deadline for homeowners to file their Underused Housing Tax return
This transitional relief will allow more affected owners to meet their obligations under this new law, which is part of the Government's long-term plan to increase available housing for Canadians. Consequently, the Canada Revenue Agency will waive the application of penalties and interest for any late-filed UHT returns and for any late-paid UHT payable for the 2022 calendar year, provided the return is filed and the UHT is paid by April 30, 2024. The vast majority of Canadian individuals who own residential property are excluded owners and, therefore, do not have to file a UHT return or pay the tax. It is the duty of the owner of Canadian residential property to determine if they are an affected or excluded owner.
- RBC expands sponsorship with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour for Vancouver shows
"By bringing her record-smashing tour to Canada's West Coast, Taylor Swift will no doubt delight fans while delivering meaningful economic impact to the great city of Vancouver," said Mary DePaoli, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, RBC. "RBC is proud to expand our sponsorship with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada and give as many fans as possible access to see her live. The excitement from our Avion Rewards members for the Toronto shows was unprecedented and we're thrilled to have another opportunity to provide value with an exclusive allocation of tickets to the Vancouver concert dates."
- HUDSON'S BAY UNVEILS EXCLUSIVE "25 DAYS OF COLOUR" HOLIDAY BEAUTY CALENDAR
Draped in Hudson's Bay signature stripes, this year's calendar retails for $249, while boasting a value of more than $1,600. Inside, an exclusive collection from 32 prestigious beauty brands delivers a highly-curated selection of 48 premium products. Explore skincare essentials from Clinique, Clarins, Kiehl's and Algenist, as well as makeup must-haves from Laura Mercier, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bobbi Brown. Notably, the assortment delivers 15 full-size products, the largest offering to date, spanning brands such as Foreo, M•A•C, Face Theory, L'Occitane, Blissy, and many more.
- PHARMASCIENCE ANNOUNCES $120 MILLION EXPANSION OF CANDIAC INJECTABLE MANUFACTURING FACILITIES
As the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company, Pharmascience is dedicated to building on its 40 years of expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing by investing in growth in Québec. This major expansion project will allow Pharmascience to triple its injectable manufacturing capacity and has numerous benefits to the health of Canadians and to patients worldwide. This project will triple Pharmascience's current injectable manufacturing capacity from its 2021 level, with the addition of new, more efficient equipment. The new facility comprises approximately 26,000 square feet of new manufacturing space and equipment, and a retrofit of approximately 7,500 square feet to Pharmascience's existing manufacturing facilities.
- RECONAFRICA GRANTED THE SECOND RENEWAL EXPLORATION PERIOD FOR PETROLEUM EXPLORATION LICENCE (PEL) 73
Brian Reinsborough, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReconAfrica said, "We appreciate the MME recognizing the significant capital deployed and the work program ReconAfrica has executed during the First Renewal Exploration Period on PEL 73 over the past three years. During the first exploration period, the Company has exceeded our work commitments through the drilling of three stratigraphic test wells, acquisition of over 2,750km of 2D seismic and a ~5,000km2 eFTG survey. I would also like to take the opportunity to recognize the efforts of the entire ReconAfrica team in executing those programs safely and for the benefit of the people of Namibia. We look forward to executing an efficient exploration program as we commence our drilling program to test the high potential Damara Fold Belt and oil-prone Rift play."
- Air Canada Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
"Viewed sequentially, Air Canada's progressive performance to date proves the success of its strategy to grow back the airline and improve operational stability, while mitigating risks. This requires navigating geopolitical uncertainty, inflation and the volatile fuel price environment, meeting increased competition and dealing with supply chain, and the evolving regulatory environment. Yet our demonstrated adaptability, combined with a stable demand environment, give us every confidence for the rest of the year and into 2024 despite the inevitable headwinds to which our global industry is prone. We will continue to manage our business with diligence. We remain confident with our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance and at this point in time, expect to land in the higher range of our full year guidance."
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article