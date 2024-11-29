The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Nov 29, 2024, 06:18 ET
- 407 ETR announces 2025 rate schedule and introduces new toll zones and vehicle classifications
407 ETR is introducing a new rate schedule that comes into effect on January 1, 2025. The changes include additional toll zones and new vehicle classifications. Highway 407 ETR plays an important role in alleviating congestion on Greater Toronto Area (GTA) roadways. Each week, more than three million people travel on the Highway – that's the size of Toronto's population or the Regions of Peel and York, combined. "With the gridlock issues facing the GTA today, our service has never been more important. We're working hard to keep traffic free flowing, and attracting more drivers in sections of the Highway that can afford a bit more traffic – without disrupting the world-class driving experience that motorists rely on," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR.
- Canada Post Strike Disrupts eCommerce Operations, Alternative Carriers Come To The Rescue
In response to recent disruptions in Canada's shipping industry, alternative shipping companies like Stallion Express are stepping up to support eCommerce businesses nationwide during the critical holiday season. With over 27 million Canadians engaging in online shopping, accounting for 72.5% of the population, the demand for reliable shipping services is paramount. Faced with an unprecedented shipping challenge, businesses have been quick to seek alternative solutions. Providers like Stallion Express, Uni Uni, Fleet Optics, UPS, and Purolator have stepped in to fill the gap left by Canada Post, handling increased shipping volumes and alleviating some of the immediate pressure. Stallion Express, a leader in shipping for Canadian eCommerce, has experienced a significant uptick in demand.
- Dye & Durham Announces CEO Succession Plan
Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) board of directors (the "Board") today announced that Matthew Proud has decided to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Proud will remain in his role for approximately three months or until the Board-led search for his successor is completed. The Board is grateful to Mr. Proud for his contributions and his ongoing support as Dye & Durham transitions to new leadership and a new era of growth for the Company. Under Mr. Proud's leadership, Dye & Durham has grown from a small regional single product company with an enterprise value of approximately $4 million, to a global legal technology leader worth over $2.56 billion in enterprise value.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF DRILLING OPERATIONS ON THE NAINGOPO EXPLORATION WELL
Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO of the Company stated: "We are excited to have completed the drilling operations on the Naingopo exploration well, drilling beyond our original projected TD of 3,800 metres. The Naingopo well is the first of several to test the potential resource of the Damara Fold Belt. We will now commence an extensive evaluation program, which will include wireline logging and coring, Modular Formation Dynamics Tester ("MDT") sampling and testing of any hydrocarbons present, and a Vertical Seismic Profile ("VSP"). Our technical team will then assess all data to determine the results, which will assist us in finalizing further plans in the Damara Fold Belt."
- Sunwing Vacations helps Canadians maximize their savings with up to $2,000 off vacation packages for Black Friday
Sunwing Vacations is proudly spreading the word – if an action-packed, value-packed all inclusive getaway is at the top of Canadians' wish lists this winter, now is the time to book. The tour operator just dropped its Black Friday savings of up to $2,000 per pair off hundreds of resorts in the tropics, from Mexico to the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Jamaica, Panama and more. Vacationers can take advantage of these limited time deals until December 1, 2024 for travel between November 25, 2024 and April 30, 2025, experiencing high-value getaways in destinations customers have loved for years, and hidden gems that have yet to be discovered to their fullest.
- THE NUCLEAR WASTE MANAGEMENT ORGANIZATION SELECTS SITE FOR CANADA'S DEEP GEOLOGICAL REPOSITORY
"This is a historic moment," said Laurie Swami, NWMO President and CEO. "This project will solve an environmental issue and supports Canada's climate change goals. And today's decision was driven by a consent-based siting process led by Canadians and Indigenous peoples. This is what making history looks like." There is international scientific consensus that a deep geological repository is the safest way to manage used nuclear fuel over the long term, and Canada is among the leading countries on this solution. The NWMO launched its community-driven, consent-based site selection process in 2010. It included clear commitments that Canada's plan for used nuclear fuel could only move forward in an area with a site that meets rigorous safety standards and that has informed and willing hosts.
- Snacks So Epic, They Deserve a Sequel: Upgrade to a Large and Enjoy a FREE Refill on Cineplex
Your movie snacking experience just got extended with epic snacks that deserve a sequel! As Canada's leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex is excited to introduce its refill program, providing even more value to your experience while you enjoy your favourite movie snacks. Upgrade to a large popcorn or fountain drink in theatres nationwide to elevate your snacking to new lengths. "A big part of enjoying a movie on the big screen are the snacks, so by offering our guests a free refill on their large popcorn and fountain drink, we ensure their favourite movie snack and drink doesn't run out and more can even be enjoyed on the way home," said Kevin Watts, Executive Vice President, Exhibition & Location Based Entertainment, Cineplex.
- Salaries 2025: Randstad Canada publishes its guide and unveils market trends
In a constantly evolving labour market and as the new year approaches, Randstad Canada unveils its 2025 salary guide. The guide provides an in-depth portrait of salaries across Canada, covering more than 1,000 sectors of activity and offering useful insights for both employers and employees. It is a valuable reference for identifying emerging trends, assessing current conditions, and negotiating optimal compensation packages. Although inflation has slowed, it continues to weigh on the cost of living, particularly when it comes to food and mortgages. Given this context, workers are looking to their employers for concrete support in coping with economic pressures. Yet only 57% of companies are meeting these expectations.
- Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign raises $10.7 million for local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps
"We'd like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who generously participated in our Holiday Smile Cookie campaign," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "From guests who bought our Holiday Smile Cookies, to our restaurant owners, their team members and the volunteers who enthusiastically gave their time to bake and hand-decorate literally millions of cookies, this year's campaign was a true display of the impact that kindness can make across the country and right here in our local communities." Including last year's inaugural campaign, Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookies have now raised a total of $20.5 million for local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.
- Hundreds of Canadian Correctional Officers rally in Ottawa
Hundreds of federal correctional officers have gathered in front of the Treasury board's offices to demand higher pay and better working conditions. The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) has been in negotiations with their counterparts for almost 3 years and the government's latest offer remains far from acceptable. Despite some incremental change at the negotiations table, the offer presented by the employer still stands at 12,5% over 4 years, with no danger allowance and no COVID hazard pay. Moreover, the employer seems to be very determined to restructure the schedules of correctional officers resulting in members having to work more days throughout the year.
