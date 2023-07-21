The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

21 Jul, 2023, 06:18 ET
- The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal inaugurate a new housing project in the borough of Plateau-Mont-Royal
The OHM Rachel project was made possible thanks to the support of the Ville de Montréal and a $2.7 million financial contribution from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through the AccèsLogis Montréal program, as well as a contribution of more than $820,000 from the Government of Canada, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), as part of the Canada-Québec Agreement on the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).
- ZELLERS REVEALS NEXT POP-UP LOCATIONS AND DATES
"Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations," says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson's Bay. "Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada."
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces Filing and Mailing of the Management Information Circular in Connection with the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Aurora's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on Monday August 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) and the virtual meeting will be conducted via live webcast at: http://meetnow.global/MDU47WN. The virtual meeting format will allow shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting and vote on the matters considered at the Meeting, regardless of geographic location or ownership. Detailed instructions about how to participate in the Meeting can be found in the Circular. The Circular also provides details of the proposals Aurora's shareholders will vote on at the Meeting.
- Foran and Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Sign Landmark Collaboration Agreement
This pioneering partnership is a testament to a profound alignment of interests, encapsulating shared aspirations and deep respect for cultural heritage. This agreement embeds a commitment to sustainable growth and future prosperity, underpinned by principles of mutual respect and a dedication to fostering longevity across generations. Conceived through a collaborative endeavor, this agreement strategically emphasizes education, paving the way for comprehensive upliftment of the PBCN community.
- Sweat and Tonic, Toronto's Most Innovative Group Fitness and Wellness Hub, Opens Second Location This Fall at The Well™
"Sweat and Tonic was created with the vision to bridge the gap between home and office for those who prioritize health, fitness, and community. From the unparalleled range of classes and carefully curated group fitness programming led by exceptional instructors, to the restorative services and high-tech biohacking amenities, every aspect of our operation has been designed to deliver a best-in-class experience while meeting our guests wherever they are in their wellness journey," said David Ingram, Founder of Sweat and Tonic.
- EverWind to Purchase and Develop Three Nova Scotia Wind Farms with RES as Development Partner
The wind farms will be developed and built in partnership with Renewable Energy Systems Ltd. (RES), the largest private developer of renewable power in the world, having constructed over 23GW of wind farms and currently operating over 12GW of wind. RES has been working with municipalities, corporations, First Nations, and government authorities in Canada since 2003, including extensive work in Nova Scotia.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $7.5 MILLION OFFERING
The Offering was made through Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters"). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (other than from the sale of Units to purchasers on the president's list, for which a 3.0% cash commission was paid). In addition, the Underwriters were issued an aggregate of 295,227 compensation options (the "Compensation Options"), equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (other than with respect to those sold to purchasers on the president's list, for which no Compensation Options were issued).
- Tim Hortons Camp Day is TODAY! Buy a hot or iced coffee at Tims and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Tims Camps to help underserved youth reach their full potential
Camp Day was kickstarted in 1987 by 58 restaurant owners in Atlantic Canada who donated 24 hours of sales to the Tim Horton Children's Camp in Tatamagouche, N.S. The initiative expanded across all Tim Hortons restaurants in 1991. Tim Hortons, its restaurant owners and guests collectively raised over $12 million on Camp Day last year and a total of over $236 million has been raised since 1991.
- LOGAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES LISTING ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE
The total number of Logan Shares issued and outstanding at listing will be 311,746,522. A total of 71,029,030 Logan Shares held by principals will be subject to the TSXV's Tier 1 Value escrow requirements, with 25% of the escrowed shares to be released at the date of the Final Exchange Bulletin in respect of the listing, with an additional 25% of the total escrowed shares to be released, respectively, at the 6th, 12th and 18th month anniversaries of the date of the bulletin.
- Citizen Day: L'Oréal Canada employees join forces with 43 non-profits for the company's annual day of community volunteerin
Throughout the day, over 500 employees took part in a broad range of activities like sorting clothing, painting walls, cleaning offices, gardening, as well as preparing meals and engaging with beneficiaries at 16 charitable organisations in Montreal. Furthermore, over 2000 hygiene kits were prepared and shipped to 27 women shelters across the island.
