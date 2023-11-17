The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

17 Nov, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign is HERE with 100% of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps
"For over 25 years, our guests have enjoyed rallying with us during every Smile Cookie campaign to raise important funds for charities and community groups close to home," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons."We decided there's no better time than the holiday season to continue this tradition in a new way and we're excited that Holiday Smile Cookies will also support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which since 1974 has supported over 315,000 youth at its seven Tims Camps. We know our guests across Canada will be thrilled to help us support the spirit of kindness this holiday season."
- Public Test of Alert Ready on November 15, 2023
Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including, but not limited to, tornadoes, flooding, fires and amber alerts. Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt-out of this essential life-saving service. In 2023, the Alert Ready system delivered more than 1064 public emergency alert messages to Canadians. A breakdown of alert types that were issued by province and territory can be found here.
- The rumours are true: McDonald's and Crocs are Dropping a Global Collab, Designed for Next-Level Fandom
"We love how passionate our guests are about their McDonald's orders, and with this Crocs collaboration they can now boldly express themselves through their footwear," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Restaurants of Canada. "We are so excited to be partnering with Crocs – a brand that truly leads culture – on our first-ever global shoe collab inspired by our beloved McDonaldland characters while supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC)."
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results
Regulated Growth from New Rate Implementations – In the third quarter of 2023, the Regulated Services Group recorded a year-over-year revenue increase of $12.1 million due to the implementation of new rates and recovery of investments at the Company's CalPeco, Empire, Granite State and Bermuda Electric Systems as well as the Park Water System. New rates were offset by unfavourable weather affecting wind production at Empire Electric's renewable assets. "We have launched the sale process for our portfolio of high-quality renewable assets and extensive development pipeline, and we remain focused on appropriate valuation," said Chris Huskilson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AQN.
- Canfor Announces Extended Curtailment at Polar Sawmill
"Unfortunately, BC is amongst the highest cost operating jurisdictions in the world. With persistent weak market conditions and a shortage of cost-competitive fibre in the region, we simply don't have enough economic fibre to support both of our Prince George-area mills through this winter. As a result, we are making the difficult decision to curtail operations at Polar to ensure continued operations at our other facilities in the region," said Stephen Mackie, Executive Vice President, North American Operations.
- RECONAFRICA CLOSES SALE OF ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS
Pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement entered into between Chame and the Company, Chame purchased all of the issued and outstanding shares of Renaissance Oil Corp. ("RenCan"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, for the deemed purchase price of US$7,500,000. RenCan, through its subsidiaries, owns all of the Company's assets in Mexico. A wholly-owned subsidiary of RenCan provided a loan to RenCan in the amount of US$7,500,000. RenCan, in turn, provided a loan in equal amount to ReconAfrica (collectively the "Inter-Company Loans").
- No Frills grocery workers prepared to strike Loblaw for decent pay and work
More than 1,200 Unifor members at Loblaw-owned No Frills stores could be on strike effective 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 20th if the highly profitable corporation refuses to address workers' demands for decent pay and work amidst a Canadian affordability crisis. "Loblaw must come to the table prepared to raise wages, improve working conditions, and create more full-time jobs for these grocery store workers. They deserve decent work and pay. It's as simple as that," says Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Every single financial quarter Loblaw posts higher profits than the last. It's past time the workers helping them earn these profits get a share so they can support their own families."
- Cedar LNG Executes Heads of Agreement with Samsung Heavy Industries, Black & Veatch
The HOA provides Cedar LNG, on an exclusive basis with SHI and Black & Veatch, secure access to shipyard capacity to meet Cedar LNG's target commercial operations date. The parties expect to finalize a lump sum engineering, procurement, and construction agreement in December of this year. This agreement builds further momentum for the Project and follows receipt of all major regulatory approvals and the signing of memorandums of understanding for long-term liquefaction services with investment grade counterparties for the Project's total LNG capacity.
- Proposed Settlement in Class Proceeding involving Calculation of Disability Benefits for Disabled Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Mounted Police
The proposed agreement provides that Class Members will receive a one-time payment of approximately 2% of the total amount of their affected benefits received between January 1, 2003 and December 31, 2023. The estimated value of the proposed agreement is at least $435 million and up to $817 million. For the proposed agreement to become effective, it must be approved by the Federal Court. The settlement approval hearing is scheduled to be heard in Ottawa on December 18, 2023. If the settlement is approved, the parties will provide further notice to the Class Members.
- Tim Hortons to offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members in recognition of Remembrance Day
Tim Hortons is proud to announce that Tims restaurant owners across Canada will offer free hot beverages to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11 in recognition of Remembrance Day. "Each year, Tim Hortons and our restaurant owners across Canada pause to reflect on the sacrifices that so many veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members have made for Canada," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. "We look forward to greeting veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11, thanking them for their service and offering them a free hot beverage as a small token of our gratitude."
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article