The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Mar 17, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- ZELLERS ANNOUNCES FIRST OPENING DATES, BEGINNING WITH ONTARIO AND ALBERTA; ADDITIONAL PROVINCES TO FOLLOW IN PHASES
At the heart of the Zellers experience is its price philosophy: Everyday Low Prices. We know Canadian shoppers are smart and savvy, and will be looking for both value and an elevated aesthetic in the products they shop us for. Instead of limited time sales or discounts, Zellers shoppers will know they are getting the best price, every day, no matter when they shop. Reflecting a product assortment built on three pillars - quality, design, and value - customers will be served across key lifestyle categories, including kitchen and bath, accent furniture and home decor, organisation and storage, baby and kids toys and apparel, pets, and apparel basics for men and women.
- BMO Confirms Agreement to Acquire LoyaltyOne's AIR MILES Reward Program Business
"As a leading partner, we have always believed in the value of the AIR MILES program for Canadians and are confident about the continued opportunities to build even greater customer loyalty," said Ernie Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal & Business Banking, BMO. "If our acquisition of the AIR MILES business is successful, we will bring the ownership of AIR MILES home to Canada and strengthen its offering for Canadian consumers and businesses together with leading Canadian, global and online program partners and merchants."
- McCain Foods Makes Largest Global Investment in Company History
"The development in Alberta marks our largest global investment in our 65-year history, totalling $600 million, while underscoring our commitment to the future of agriculture and innovation in Canada," said Max Koeune, President & Chief Executive Officer, McCain Foods. "This will fuel continued growth for the business, allowing us to serve key markets further by bringing customers high quality potatoes that begin with our dedicated local farming community."
- NEW SO.DA SOCIAL MARKETING SCHOLARSHIP AND INTERNSHIP LAUNCHES THIS YEAR AS PART OF CORUS.FUTURES
The so.da Social Marketing Scholarship and Internship, is available to students who identify as racialized, Indigenous, living with disability and/or 2SLGBTQ+, and are entering their final year of post-secondary diploma, advanced diploma or degree program with a focus on Marketing, Advertising, Advertising & Graphic Design, Advertising and Marketing Communications, Multimedia Design and Development, or Communications.
- Government of Canada approves acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines by WestJet Airlines Ltd. with strict terms and conditions
Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that following Transport Canada's assessment of the public interest, which incorporated the findings of the Commissioner of Competition, and consultations with Canadians, consumer protection groups, unions and industry, the Government of Canada has approved the acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines by WestJet Airlines Ltd., subject to strict terms and conditions that are in the interest of Canadians.
- TerrAscend Applies to List Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange
TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") today announced that it has applied to list the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). In connection with the Company's proposed listing on the TSX, and in order to qualify for the TSX's minimum listing requirements, the Company expects to implement an internal reorganization (the "Reorganization"). The Reorganization will require approval from the Company's shareholders.
- Kevin Hart's Hartbeat signs new, multi-year deal with SiriusXM
"I am so excited to be able to continue working with my SiriusXM family and grow our audience through our existing IP as well as the expansion of Gold Minds and the additions of Punkie, Diallo, and Blake," said Kevin Hart. "SiriusXM has been a valued relationship of mine and Hartbeat's for some time and the fact that we were able to launch Gold Minds and now expand the program to include the brightest, boldest, and most impactful voices of our time blows my mind."
- Central Park Welcomes New Luxury Apartment Rentals for the 55+: Say Hello to Astoria
Inspired by the Central Park concept, new spaces like the horticultural haven and upscale cocktail bar are designed to attract the culturally curious class. Central Park in Ottawa can be considered a new neighbourhood, formed in the late 1990's and bounded by Merivale & Baseline Roads, Clyde Avenue, and the area of Carlington. It's known for its trendy New York streets names such as Bloomingdales, Gramercy, Manhattan and Greenwich, as well as urban meets country vibes. Alavida Lifestyles' newest build, Astoria, is positioned to contribute further to its growth with a vibrant 55+ community, with unique amenities and design directions that resonate with a culturally curious audience.
- The chocolates in this limited-edition Purdys gift box were picked by the Easter Bunny
The limited edition Bunny's Choice Gift Box retails for $23 and will be available online and in Purdys shops across Canada starting March 15th. The Easter Bunny's Purdys chocolate selections include Salted Hazelnut Flake, Saskatoon Berry, Dark Chocolate Himalayan Pink Salt Caramel, Peanut Butter Crunch, Pecan Caramel, Mini Hedgehog, Caramel Carnival, Mango, and Almond Burst.
- World-Class Aquarium de Montréal Set to Open in 2024
"Our vision of the Aquarium de Montréal is to create an unforgettable journey that celebrates healthy marine and freshwater environments, while also highlighting uncompromised animal care and the importance of conservation action," says Nicolas Gosselin, General Manager of Aquarium de Montréal.
