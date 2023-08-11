The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

11 Aug, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- RBC announces sponsorship with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, set to visit Toronto next year
"Taylor Swift is one of the most iconic artists in the world and RBC is proud to welcome her legendary tour to Canada and give as many fans as possible access to see her live," said Dave McKay, president and chief executive officer, RBC. "This is an opportunity to celebrate a cultural event that is smashing records, while offering incredible value to our Avion Rewards members with an exclusive allocation of tickets. Her tour provides meaningful economic impact to the cities where it stops, and we know local businesses and communities across the Toronto area are looking forward to the excitement Taylor and her fans will bring to these history-making shows."
- Canopy Growth Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Net revenue of $109 million in Q1 FY2024 increased 3% versus Q1 FY2023. Adjusting for the divestiture of the Company's Canadian national cannabis retail operations which closed in Q3 FY2023, net revenue increased 16% year-over-year in Q1 FY2024. This increase is driven by higher net revenue at BioSteel, growth in Storz & Bickel, and growth in our Canadian medical cannabis segment, partially offset by lower international medical cannabis sales due in part to a high level of opportunistic bulk sales to Israel in Q1 FY2023 and decreased Canadian adult-use business-to-business revenue.
- Darlington Refurbishment is a made-in-Ontario success story
OPG and its partners are leveraging Ontario's robust nuclear supply chain for the parts and services needed for Darlington's refurbishment. Approximately 96 per cent of project costs are being spent in the province, including with more than 260 companies. The $12.8B Refurbishment project, together with the station's extended operation, will generate approximately $90 billion in economic benefits for Ontario and create an average of 14,200 jobs annually across the province.
- Highland Electric Fleets Earns Competitive Award Contract from National Procurement Cooperative Sourcewell
For more than 40 years, Sourcewell has been the leading voice and trusted purchasing advisor for public entities like governments, education institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Known for its competitive RFP process, Sourcewell issued a solicitation for Fleet Electrification Transition Planning, Management, and Related Services. There were 48 respondents, and Sourcewell ultimately selected nine awardees of which Highland is included.
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results, and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA
"We are pleased to have generated strong net revenue1 and record adjusted EBITDA1 during Q1 which positions us well for what we believe will be a successful fiscal year 2024," stated Mr. Martin, CEO of Aurora Cannabis. "We have built a differentiated and growing business that is diversified across key global cannabis and non-cannabis platforms, and I am truly delighted with the strong performance across all our business units. Following the previously announced $40 million in annualized cost efficiencies in fiscal 2024, I believe we are in a strong position to grow and deliver profitable results to support our target of positive free cash flow," continued Mr. Martin.
- GSK's Arexvy, the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for older adults approved in Canada
The approval of Arexvy, is based on positive data from the pivotal AReSVi-006 (Adult Respiratory Syncytial Virus) phase III trial, where the vaccine demonstrated high overall vaccine efficacy of 82.6% against RSV-Lower Respiratory Tract Disease (LRTD). A 94.6% efficacy was also observed against RSV-LRTD in adults with comorbidities. Vaccine efficacy against LRTD was also consistent across both RSV-A and RSV-B subtypes which both circulate concurrently during the RSV season (84.6% and 80.9% respectively).
- SHOPPERS DRUG MART IS TAKING STEPS TOWARDS MORE SUSTAINABLE BEAUTY
This month the brand is introducing over 40 new products and celebrating current favourites with more sustainable packaging. From lipsticks to cosmetic accessories, the new products use recycled plastics, more mono-materials, and reduced plastic packaging. In addition, the entire assortment of products from Quo Beauty are vegan and cruelty-free, all meant to remain committed to contributing to a more sustainable planet.
- PortsToronto Launches Canadian Debut of WasteShark Aquadrone The WasteShark aquadrone is designed to collect floating debris from aquatic environments and operates in a similar fashion to a Roomba-like vacuum in a home. A versatile tool, the WasteShark can operate manually by remote control and can be programmed to operate autonomously along a prescribed route using an online dashboard. With a 180-litre capacity, the robot can collect and remove 1100-lbs of waste daily from the aquatic environment.
- LUCARA ANNOUNCES RECOVERY OF FOURTH DIAMOND IN EXCESS OF 1,000 CARATS FROM THE KAROWE MINE IN BOTSWANA, A 1,080 CARAT TYPE IIA WHITE GEM QUALITY DIAMOND FROM THE SOUTH LOBE
Eira Thomas, CEO commented: "Lucara is extremely pleased to be reporting the recovery of another large, high quality gem diamond in excess of 1,000 carats in size, representing our fourth diamond over 1,000 carats since 2015. As we progress mining deeper in the open pit and transition to underground mining, exclusively in the South Lobe, the preponderance of large, high value stones is increasing, consistent with the resource model and underpins the strong economic rationale for investing in the Underground expansion that will extend the mine-life out to at least 2040."
- New Better Breakfast Menu Item Alert: Wendy's Canada Keeps Mornings Fresh with Breakfast Wrap
Get wrapped up in Wendy's new breakfast menu item! Start your day with a warm eight-inch tortilla featuring Wendy's crispy Seasoned Potatoes, a freshly-cracked Canadian grade A egg, a slice of cheddar cheese, savoury mayo, with your choice of freshly cooked Applewood smoked bacon or sausage. To celebrate the launch, Wendy's is offering a Buy One, Get One for a $1 in-app offer on Breakfast Wraps until September 3, 2023.*
