The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Hall of Famer Papa team up with A&W Canada to announce the new Ringer Burger
"When I started at A&W, I wanted to create a burger that incorporates our onion rings with a dreamy BBQ sauce that would knock it out of the park," says Karan Suri, A&W Canada's Director of Menu Development. "We have been working on creating a smoky, spicy, sweet and lip smacking BBQ sauce for a couple years now. This partnership with the Blue Jays felt like the perfect moment to offer this dream burger. Paired with smoky BBQ sauce, bacon and provolone cheese, the Ringer burger is crowned with our signature onion rings for the ultimate crunch".
- Tim Hortons is bringing back TWO beloved donuts for a limited time to celebrate National Donut Day
The retro donuts will be available in participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada beginning May 31, just in time for guests to celebrate National Donut Day on June 2. Guests will be able to reminisce with the throwback flavours for a limited time this summer.
- SkipTheDishes launches Inflation Cookbook, Canada's first-ever AI-powered tool to provide Canadians with healthier food options for less
SkipTheDishes and its rapid grocery and convenience delivery service, Skip Express Lane, today announced the launch of Canada's first-ever Inflation Cookbook, an interactive digital resource designed to help Canadians source affordable, nutritious food and maximize their grocery budgets. The Cookbook is reflective of SkipTheDishes' ongoing commitment to fighting food insecurity in the communities it serves and Skip Express Lane's ongoing mission to conveniently deliver fresh top grocery items and healthy produce to Canadians in 25 minutes or less.
- Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Launch Brother's Bond Bourbon, the Award-Winning Craft Whiskey, Now Available in Ontario
The brand launched in 2021 with Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The award-winning whiskey has received industry accolades, including ASCOT Awards Platinum and Gold, TAG Awards Platinum, Gold, Double Gold & Best in Show, San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition Gold, John Barleycorn Awards Gold, and more. "It's been a fulfilling accomplishment to create a brand that pours quality craftsmanship into every batch and bottle," said Co-founder Ian Somerhalder. "This has been a passion project of ours, and we are so excited to bond with fans and whiskey lovers alike in Canada," said Co-founder Paul Wesley.
- Marhaba! Air Canada to Launch New Vancouver-Dubai Service
"We are delighted Air Canada is introducing new service to Dubai from YVR. Direct service to Dubai, with convenient onward connection to southern India and other key destinations across the Middle East, will provide new opportunities for travel, education and access to global markets that will help meet the needs of our community and economy that supports it. I'd like to thank Air Canada for its ongoing commitment to YVR and support with connecting B.C. to the world," Tamara Vrooman, President & CEO at Vancouver Airport Authority.
- Scotiabank appoints Francisco Aristeguieta to lead International Banking business
Mr. Aristeguieta is a seasoned global banking leader with more than 30 years of international banking experience with major global financial services organizations in a wide range of markets including Latin America, North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. He has significant senior leadership experience leading country operations and overseeing business lines that stretch across Latin America and other international markets. Most recently, Mr. Aristeguieta was responsible for the strategic repositioning of the Asset Servicing business globally of a major financial institution with operations in the U.S., Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.
- Freezing rain event - Montréal is currently in restoration mode and is providing an overview of the situation
"Although we have transitioned from response mode to restoration mode, we continue to work in close collaboration with all partners in order to ensure the optimal coordination of our actions for the benefit of all Montrealers. Our work is far from over. Many homes remain without power. We will stay the course as long as the situation requires it. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the firefighters of the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) and the police officers of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) as well as our partners, the Red Cross and Urgences-Santé, who have worked in close cooperation with us since the beginning." added Richard Liebmann, civil security coordinator, Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal.
- Round13 Capital Announces $200 Million First Close for Round13 Fund III
In line with Round13's commitment to building a lasting firm that serves Canada's best entrepreneurs for the next 100 years, Co-Founders Bruce Croxon and John Eckert have appointed General Partners Brahm Klar and Wilson Lee as Managing Partners for Fund III. Croxon and Eckert will continue to lead the Toronto-based firm they founded, while Klar and Lee will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Fund.
- Billy Bishop Airport Sustainability Report Measures Achievements to Cleaner, Greener, Quieter Operations
In 2022, Billy Bishop Airport made significant strides in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, reporting an 18 per cent decrease in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions. This was achieved in part through the airport's continued use of 100 per cent renewable energy via Bullfrog Power – which has allowed the airport to displace more than 19,000 tonnes of CO2 since 2010 – and its investment in cleaner technology such as the Marilyn Bell electric ferry. The Marilyn Bell e-ferry is powered by green electricity and its zero-emission operation will reduce the airport's diesel consumption by 196,000 litres.
- OLG AND THE TORONTO RAPTORS SHOWCASE SIX REMARKABLE COMMUNITY BASKETBALL ORGANIZATIONS
Inspired by the Toronto Raptors City Edition jersey, which celebrates the six boroughs of Toronto, OLG and the Toronto Raptors have been sharing the stories of these "Borough Ballers" to help further their missions. Each organization focuses on building positive, inclusive, and empowering spaces for their communities. Their inspirational stories can be watched at olg.ca/BOROUGHBALLERS. From March 23 to April 6, enthusiastic basketball fans helped boost donations by playing the free Borough Ballers game through the Toronto Raptors App. Every time a fan played the game, OLG and the Raptors made a donation to the fan's chosen organization.
